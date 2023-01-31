Read full article on original website
Related
John Lynch Announces Decision On His Future With 49ers
John Lynch has done a tremendous job since taking over as the 49ers GM back in 2017. And speaking to the media Wednesday, the Hall of Famer maintained his devotion to building San Francisco into a Super Bowl team in 2023. "I'm committed to this," Lynch said, via Lindsey Pallares. Lynch came to The ...
Look: Kyle Shanahan Not Happy With Question On Wednesday
One media member had an interesting question for San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan. This reporter asked Shanahan if his playcalling in recent years is why his quarterbacks keep getting hurt and he definitely wasn't thrilled about it. "I think if you looked at the injuries, common ...
49ers Locker Room Reportedly Has 1 Preferred Quarterback
The San Francisco 49ers can cross Jimmy Garoppolo and Tom Brady off their list, but a quarterback controversy between Brock Purdy and Trey Lance could define their offseason. On their 49ers Talk podcast, Matt Maiocco and Jennifer Lee Chan said Purdy has his teammate's support. "I think there will ...
Look: Matthew Berry Believes One 49ers Quarterback Has Inside Track To Starting Job
The San Francisco 49ers appear headed for a quarterback competition, and the battle between Brock Purdy and Trey Lance for the starting spot will draw a lot of interest around the league. One prominent NFL personality believes one of the two already has an edge. Matthew Berry, the well-known ...
NFL World Reacts To What Jerry Jones Said About 49ers
The Dallas Cowboys, the most dominant NFL franchise of the 1990s, haven't been back to the Super Bowl - or an NFC Championship Game - since that decade. But the Cowboys are not alone in their quest for another Super Bowl. As Jerry Jones pointed out on Wednesday, the San Francisco 49ers, who also ...
theScore
Kraft: 'We'll do everything' to get Brady to retire as Patriot
New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft wants nothing more than for Tom Brady to sign a one-day contract and officially end his career where it started. "I'd do it tomorrow," Kraft said Thursday on CNN, according to Patriots team reporter Mike Dussault. "Not only do I want it, our fans are clamoring for it and to us, he always has been and always will be a Patriot. ... We'll do everything we can in our power to bring him back, sign off as a Patriot, and find ways to honor him for many years to come."
iheart.com
Wife Of 49ers Captain Says She 'Didn't Feel Safe' Among Eagles Fans
Sydney Warner, the wife of San Francisco 49ers captain and linebacker Fred Warner, said she "didn't feel safe" among Philadelphia Eagles fans at Lincoln Financial Field during the NFC Championship Game last Sunday (January 29). Warner, a former contestant on The Bachelor prior to her relationship with the NFL star,...
Kyle Shanahan reveals 49ers plan at quarterback for 2023 with Tom Brady retired
In the aftermath of Tom Brady’s retirement, San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan revealed where the team’s loyalties lie in the quarterback room for the upcoming season. No Tom Brady? No problem. San Francisco 49ers’ Kyle Shanahan wasn’t gunning for him anyway — or so he says....
Stephen Curry Calls Out His Teammates After Disappointing Loss Against The Nuggets
Stephen Curry berates himself and his teammates after blowout defeat against the Nuggets.
Look: NFL World Reacts To 49ers' Preferred Quarterback
Earlier this week, San Francisco insiders suggested the team would prefer Brock Purdy as the starting quarterback in 2023 over Trey Lance. On their 49ers Talk podcast, Matt Maiocco and Jennifer Lee Chan said Purdy has his teammate's support. "I think there will be a lot of pissed-off people in this ...
CBS Sports
49ers' Kyle Shanahan, John Lynch in favor of emergency backup QB rule change: 'Very smart thing to have'
During the NFC Championship, the San Francisco 49ers ran out of quarterbacks and had their backs against the wall during their most important game of the year. After a season filled with quarterback injuries, head coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch expressed their support for the emergency quarterback rule to change.
Yardbarker
NFC Notes: Trent Williams, 49ers, Cardinals, Seahawks
49ers veteran LT Trent Williams admitted that playing at his age is “pretty grueling” and is taking things one day at a time this offseason regarding his decision to continue playing. “It’s a long season,” Williams said, via Eric Branch of the SF Chronicle. “And having two long...
theScore
theScore's guide to the 2023 Pro Bowl Games
The NFL finally listened to its fans and reinvented the Pro Bowl event in 2023. Instead of a meaningless tackle football game that had become a parody of itself, the 2023 Pro Bowl will feature a wide array of fun skill competitions and a flag football game. We break down...
Commanders' Rivera plays Pebble Beach Pro-Am, then tries to nab 49ers coach
He played the Pebble Beach Pro-Am, then drove to the Bay Area to try to poach a 49ers assistant.
theScore
Luka exits with heel contusion in win vs. Pelicans
Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic did not return to Thursday's 111-106 win against the New Orleans Pelicans after the team announced he sustained a heel contusion in the third quarter. Doncic took a hard fall in the third after driving against Jonas Valanciunas and Brandon Ingram in the paint. Doncic...
theScore
Capitals sign Strome to 5-year, $25M extension
The Washington Capitals announced Friday that they signed center Dylan Strome to a five-year contract extension worth $5 million per season. Strome was scheduled for restricted free agency this offseason. His current deal carries a $3.5-million cap hit. "Dylan is an intelligent and skilled center and has been a great...
theScore
Murray, Jokic lead charge as Nuggets beat Warriors 134-117
DENVER (AP) — Jamal Murray just nodded when asked if this might be the most confident he’s ever been. Nothing else really needed to be said. Murray had 33 points and Nikola Jokic recorded his 17th triple-double of the season, leading the Denver Nuggets to a 134-117 win over the short-handed Golden State Warriors on Thursday night.
theScore
Barkley says there are levels to Hall of Fame: 'I understand the rules'
Charles Barkley believes he's on a different tier than other Hall of Fame players due to his lack of an NBA championship. "I'm in the Hall of Fame, but I'm in a different wing than the guys who won a championship," Barkley said on the "All the Smoke" podcast with Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson. "I understand the rules."
theScore
Recruiting wrap-up: Takeaways from the 2023 cycle
While it certainly didn't hold the importance of December's start to the Early Signing Period, Wednesday's National Signing Day marked the completion of the 2023 recruiting cycle. While the schools in the top 10 certainly look familiar, there was some change in the order that was noteworthy for this cycle...
Comments / 0