New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft wants nothing more than for Tom Brady to sign a one-day contract and officially end his career where it started. "I'd do it tomorrow," Kraft said Thursday on CNN, according to Patriots team reporter Mike Dussault. "Not only do I want it, our fans are clamoring for it and to us, he always has been and always will be a Patriot. ... We'll do everything we can in our power to bring him back, sign off as a Patriot, and find ways to honor him for many years to come."

2 DAYS AGO