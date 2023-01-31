Read full article on original website
WWE Hall of Fame wrestler hospitalized, fighting for his life
“Superstar” Billy Graham is fighting for his life. A GoFundMe has been created for the wrestling legend, which is asking for $25,000 to help the former WWF heavyweight champion. An update on his condition was posted on Wednesday. Friends, Wayne (Billy) has had a very rough run lately. He...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Bryan Danielson Reveals That Vince McMahon Once Asked Him If AEW Does Anything Better Than WWE
Bloomberg recently released a story on the birth of AEW and how they have risen to prominence in the pro-wrestling circuit over the last four years. One of the talents that were interviewed was top company superstar Bryan Danielson, who revealed an interesting question he was asked by Vince McMahon in 2020 when he was still competing in WWE as Daniel Bryan. The American Dragon says that McMahon wondered if AEW did anything better than WWE, a question that sent Danielson on a deep dive of the rival promotion.
ringsidenews.com
Hulk Hogan's Rep Gives Health Update Following Claims He's Paralyzed
Hogan's rep shared how the wrestler is doing after his recent back surgery.
WWE Icon Tragically Dies
World Wrestling Entertainment, better known throughout the world as WWE, has legions of adoring fans. These fans were saddened today with word that one of the all-time greats of the wrestling world has passed away at the age of 68.
tjrwrestling.net
Vince McMahon & WWE Face New Lawsuit Over “Horrifying Allegations”
A fourth lawsuit is now facing WWE as an investor brings action against the company as a result of the “horrifying allegations” levelled at Vince McMahon. Dennis Palkon has brought an action against the company in Delaware’s Chancery Court. The suit claims to be concerned with allegations of sexual misconduct and rape that have been brought against Vince McMahon with the court filing reading:
wrestlingnews365.com
Becky Lynch Biography: Age, Height, Boyfriend, Net Worth, Family & More
Currently, Becky Lynch is signed to WWE, under the ring name Becky Lynch. She performs on WWE‘s Raw brand, but has been on maternity leave since May 2020. Lynch is one of WWE‘s biggest and most expensive stars. Twitter named her 6th on their list of the Top Female Athletes Worldwide for 2019.
Legendary former WWE wrestler has died
Legendary professional wrestler Lanny Poffo has died, according to reports. No cause of death has been reported. The death of Poffo, who is the brother of the “Macho Man” Randy Savage, was first reported by WWE Hall of Famer “Hacksaw” Jim Duggan. “With a very, very...
tjrwrestling.net
Lanny Poffo Has Passed Away At Age 68
Lanny Poffo has passed away at the age of 68 years old. The news of his death was shared by his friend, WWE Hall of Famer “Hacksaw” Jim Duggan on social media. “With a very, very heavy heart, I’ve been asked to let everyone know about the passing of our friend and colleague Lanny Poffo, The Genius. RIP Lanny”
PWMania
Significant Number of Employees Released From WWE Since Vince McMahon’s Return
When a company is looking to sell, it is normal for it to lay off some of its employees in order to reduce expenses and make the company as profitable as possible. WWE is no exception, especially now that Vince McMahon has returned. Following McMahon’s return to the company as...
Sami Zayn gets a new WWE shirt after fallout with Roman Reigns
For the first time in the 2023 calendar year and in almost a calendar year, Sami Zayn is a man without a faction in WWE. Now sure, technically, Zayn most likely has Kevin Owens, who he saved at the end of the Royal Rumble, and maybe Jey Uso too, who walked away from his family after he watched Reigns once again take things too far in his megalomaniacal pursuit of power at all costs, but The Bloodline no longer recognizes him as a member, “The Honorary Uce” he is not, and in the end, “The Underdog from the Underground” is just… Sami Zayn.
Popculture
Ricochet Gets Engaged to Fellow WWE Personality
Ricochet is about to be a married man. The WWE Superstar announced on social media this week that he is engaged to fellow WWE personality Samantha Irvin. The engagement happened at the Luxor in Las Vegas as they were celebrating Irvin's birthday, according to the New York Post. "She said...
ComicBook
Watch: Cody Rhodes Rescues Child Who Wandered Onto the WWE Royal Rumble Entryway
Cody Rhodes won the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble on Saturday night. And once the cameras stopped rolling, he showed that he's every bit the good guy he portrays on TV. A TikTok video from the show reveals a young fan somehow made it over the barricade of the long entrance walkway WWE set up inside the Alamodome. And before a referee of security could get to them, Rhodes gave them a hug and helped them back over the barricade.
tjrwrestling.net
John Cena’s WrestleMania 39 Opponent Confirmed
There are several matches considered “locked in” for WrestleMania 39 at this point including who John Cena will be facing. When it comes to John Cena wrestling at WrestleMania 39, the former 16-time WWE World Champion turned Hollywood star will be in action when WrestleMania Goes Hollywood at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on April 1st and 2nd.
wrestlinginc.com
Charlotte Flair Edited Line Out Of Her WWE Raw XXX Promo
On Wednesday, Fox Sports released the latest episode of "Out of Character with Ryan Satin," with this week's guest being current "WWE SmackDown" Women's Champion Charlotte Flair. Satin asked her what changes she has to make to her character when switching from heel to babyface or vice versa, as she just returned as a babyface after leaving as a heel in an injury angle seven months earlier.
ComicBook
Former WWE Star Lanny Poffo Dead at 68
Lanny Poffo, a former professional wrestler for the WWF, passed away on Thursday at the age of 68. The news of his passing was broken via WWE Hall of Famer "Hacksaw" Jim Duggan, who wrote on Instagram, "With a very, very heavy heart, I've been asked to let everyone know about the passing of our friend and colleague Lanny Poffo, The Genius."
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Hall Of Famer Wants To Apologise For Being A Bully
A former WWE Hall Of Famer and Intercontinental Champion has admitted he was a bully to a fellow superstar, and hopes to get the opportunity to apologize to him in the future. Charles Wright wore plenty of hats during his time in WWE – and whilst he gained notoriety under the guises of Kama and Papa Shango, perhaps the most attention came from his time as the literal hat-wearing Godfather.
