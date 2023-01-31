Read full article on original website
Kentucky basketball, John Calipari praised by media after escaping Florida despite Oscar Tshiebwe's clunker
When it was winning time, it was Cason Wallace’s time to shine. The Kentucky freshman guard scored 12 of his team-high 20 points in the final 10 minutes of regulation to help Kentucky outlast Florida 72-67. Kentucky entered Saturday barely on the right side of the NCAA Tournament bubble....
Purdue basketball coach Matt Painter credits Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis, bemoans officiating after loss
Purdue basketball and coach Matt Painter saw their nine-game winning streak come to an end Saturday in a 79-74 loss at in-state rival Indiana, as the No. 21 Hoosiers used a great day on offense to build an early lead before holding on late. Zach Edey continued his quest for National Player of the Year honors with 33 points and 18 rebounds, but Trayce Jackson-Davis countered with 25 points and five blocks for IU.
Kansas State signee RJ Jones talks memorable unofficial visit
Kansas State signee RJ Jones took an unofficial visit to Manhattan last Saturday. The visit came as Jones’ first visit this season which left a really good impression. “When I took my official visit in the summer there was no students on campus so I didn’t get the full experience of the K-State environment. It felt good being there because they weren’t lying about the Octagon of Doom. That crowd gets loud, it gets packed and they said the rest of the home games for the year are sold out. It felt really cool to be there especially when they put me on the Jumbotron and welcomed me to the fans. That was really big to me.”
UNC-Duke: Hubert Davis Postgame
DURHAM, N.C. --- North Carolina fell to Duke, 63-57, on Saturday night in Cameron Indoor. UNC's last lead came at the 9:14 mark in the second half off a R.J. Davis three. The Tar Heels didn't score after Pete Nance's turnaround jumper tied the game 57 all at the 3:37 mark.
Everything Rick Barnes said about No. 2 Vols' win over No. 25 Auburn
Tennessee head basketball coach Rick Barnes met with the media following No. 2 Tennessee's 44-41 win over Auburn on Saturday afternoon inside of Thompson-Boling Arena. Here's what Barnes had to say after the Vols improved to 19-4 on the season and 8-2 in SEC play. If it’s nice to be...
Two-way lineman Tionne Gray names top five
St. Louis (Mo.) Hazelwood Central junior Tionne Gray has named a top five of Minnesota, LSU, Missouri, Oregon and Colorado. Gray is a 6-foot-6, 295-pound prospect currently listed as a defensive lineman on 247Sports but could also project to offensive tackle. He played both ways as a junior and also has some tight end experience.
Four-star ATH Ju'Juan Johnson announces commitment to Colorado
Head coach Deion Sanders and the Colorado staff landed a commitment from one of the program’s most coveted 2024 targets on Saturday when Lafayette (La.) Christian Academy four-star athlete Ju'Juan Johnson announced his commitment to the Buffaloes. Florida and LSU were the other finalists for the 5-foot-11, 180-pound Johnson...
Tucker grew up a WVU fan, enjoyed recent visit
Wheeling (WV) Central specialist Eli Tucker is on the Mountaineers' radar. The 2024 kicker and punter was invited up to Morgantown for a Junior Day visit this month, and came away raving about his time. "Everything was incredible," Tucker told EerSports. "The time the coaches and staff took to make...
What they were saying about Arkansas' win at South Carolina
The Arkansas Razorbacks narrowly avoided disaster as they knocked off South Carolina, 65-63, to secure their first true road win of the season. The Hogs improved to 16-7 overall on the season and 5-5 in SEC play. The Razorbacks built an early lead and led 36-27 going into the halftime...
Bruce Pearl 'very disappointed' with ending of Auburn's loss at Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — Auburn's defensive battle ended with jubilation from the home crowd, and outrage from Auburn's bench. With Tennessee leading 46-43, Auburn point guard Wendell Green Jr. was handed the ball from Johni Broome, beyond the arc, then rose up for a tying attempt from beyond the arc. It hit rim as the final buzzer sounded for a Tennessee win, but Bruce Pearl and his players immediately flew out of their seats, pleading with officials about a foul on the shot.
What a commitment from Bennett would mean for Carolina
Former Tennessee commitment Mazeo Bennett, a four-star wide receiver from Greenville (S.C.) High School, will make an announcement on Friday afternoon. It’s at 12 p.m. Presumably, it will be his next commitment. The 247Sports Crystal Ball lists South Carolina as the favorite, with five predictions in place. If the...
'Everybody knows what they did wrong': Small mistakes pile up in Illini loss at Iowa
IOWA CITY, Iowa — For the better part of the last month, Illinois has eradicated the little errors that compounded into bigger losses. The scouting report errors were down. The turnovers had lessened. The hard-to-stomach fouls had been cleaned up. That was until Illinois rolled into Iowa City on...
Duke vs. UNC basketball: Hubert Davis credits 'fantastic' Dereck Lively after Blue Devils beat Tar Heels
Duke freshman center Dereck Lively only scored four points in Saturday's 63-57 win over UNC basketball, but the former five-star recruit's impact went beyond what happened offensively. Lively grabbed 14 rebounds and blocked eight shots over 34 minutes as the Blue Devils (17-6, 8-4 ACC) beat the rival Tar Heels (15-8, 7-5) at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina — and opposing head coach Hubert Davis took notice.
Report: Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken to have 2nd interview with Ravens
Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken has been a hot commodity after the 2022 season, and it’s led to a couple NFL teams gauging his interest about a return to the league. Now, it appears Monken is set for a second interview with one of those teams. NFL Network’s Mike...
Three South Carolina Gamecocks suspended from football team
South Carolina football players Monteque Rhames, Anthony Rose and Cameron Upshaw have all been suspended from the program, according to a release from the school. A reason for the suspension was not given in the press release. Rhames, however, was arrested on Friday morning and was charged with carrying weapons...
Four-star WR Keylen Adams trims his list to a Top 4
Virginia Beach (VA) Green Run four-star wide receiver Keylen Adams has amassed over 20 verbal scholarship offers following his junior season. On Sunday, the 6-foot 1-inch prospect trimmed his list of suitors to a Top 4. He announced the cut on Instagram. Virginia Tech, West Virginia, Pittsburgh, and Penn State...
UCLA Offers Somewhat of a Sleeper 2024 Power Forward
UCLA's Mick Cronin watched him one time last Saturday and then offered the 6-8, 2024 power forward Sebastian Rancik from San Juan Capistrano (Calif.) J Serra a scholarship...
Indiana vs. Purdue basketball: Mike Woodson opens up about what win over No. 1 Boilermakers means for program
Indiana basketball coach Mike Woodson led his team to a massive 79-74 win against top-ranked Purdue Saturday afternoon. The Hoosiers held a 15-point lead at halftime, though the Boilermakers were able to battle back in the second half and outscore their in-state rivals by 10 points to make the final margin much more thin.
VIDEO: 'Coach Crime' on his return to Auburn coaching DBs
AUBURN, Alabama–Veteran defensive coach Wesley McGriff is a member of Hugh Freeze's rebuilt Auburn football coaching staff. Known for his upbeat personality, "Coach Crime" or "Coach Crime Dog" and the rest of the defensive staff hope to take a bite or two out of SEC offenses this fall. McGriff...
A look at the reshuffled Ohio State 2024 Top Targets by position
With the 2023 recruiting season wrapped up for the Buckeyes it’s a good time to look at our Bucknuts 2024 Ohio State Top Targets. Now that the coaches have finished their January on the road recruiting, Bucknuts has reshuffled our 2024 Ohio State Top Targets list. The Buckeyes currently...
