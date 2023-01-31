ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

the ringer
3d ago

Shouldn’t have you kept the Cpd in tact and supported them instead of complaining about the end results? Idiots tear down the structure and then try and take credit for a rebuild.

Kathleen O'Keefe
3d ago

Nice of you to write an article to make sure everybody including the criminals know in advance :(

Nick Stone
3d ago

Not much left to loot on the Mag Mile. Most of the stores have left. What’s left - The Ice Cream Museum?

cwbchicago.com

Man robbed Rogers Park convenience store 3 times, prosecutors say

Chicago — A Rogers Park man who robbed a local convenience store three times since late November was identified after Chicago police used surveillance footage to track him from the store to his apartment building after two of the hold-ups, prosecutors said this week. Romero Wilson, 24, was charged...
CBS Chicago

Chicago police warn of strongarm robberies on North Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are warning about multiple violent robberies on the near North Side.So far, there have been multiple reports of robberies at these locations: on Oak Street near State and on State Street near Ohio.In each case, the robber approaches from behind and hits the victim in the head. Then, while they're down, the robber takes the victim's things and runs off.Police are urging everyone to be aware of their surroundings.
cwbchicago.com

Second man charged with murdering restaurant manager during a robbery in the Loop

Chicago — Prosecutors on Friday charged a second man with murdering a restaurant manager in the Loop as the victim returned home from work in September. Prosecutors said Darnell Rawls, 25, fled to Kentucky after he and his cousin, Anthony, beat, stabbed, and robbed Michael Byrnes on September 6. Anthony Rawls was charged in the case last year.
fox32chicago.com

Fire reported at building on Chicago's Northwest Side

CHICAGO - A commercial building was reportedly on fire on Chicago's Northwest Side Thursday afternoon. The fire occurred in the 4800 block of West Bloomingdale. SkyFOX was over the scene and showed multiple firefighters. It is unknown if there are any injuries at this time.
cwbchicago.com

9 years for driver who killed physician while fleeing Chicago police traffic stop in River North

Chicago — Nearly six years after he fled from Chicago police in River North and crashed into a taxi, killing a Wisconsin doctor, Ammar Hussain has been sentenced to prison. In a deal with prosecutors that allowed the 32-year-old to avoid a first-degree murder conviction, Hussain pleaded guilty to reckless homicide before Judge James Obbish on January 26, according to court records. Obbish handed him a nine-year sentence.
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

The dogs used for CTA’s $31M K-9 unit contract are basically very expensive decoys

Last August 22, the CTA announced it had inked a $31 million contract with a private security firm to provide up to 50 K-9 teams, consisting of two unarmed guards and a dog, to patrol the ‘L’ system. Ever since then, I’ve been trying to find out exactly what the purpose of the dogs is, and the transit agency has been stonewalling me.
CBS Chicago

CPD sergeant seen in jail beating video was also involved in wrong raid, body-slamming

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The CBS 2 Investigators have uncovered a disturbing past for a Chicago Police officer involved in a violent jail beating.The officer, Jerald Williams, has been involved in several violent incidents that have cost taxpayers hundreds of thousands of dollars and counting – of which the beating was only one. As CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reported Thursday, not only is Williams still a member of the Chicago Police Department, but he has been promoted to sergeant in recent years.We first showed you the video earlier this week. It was recorded in May 2019 at the South Chicago...
CBS Chicago

Thieves caught pulling up in U-Haul, going through mail in West Loop building entryway

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Surveillance captured two robbers getting out of a U-Haul truck outside of a West Loop building, going in, and rifling through the mail.A resident of the building has a good idea of what the crooks were after.As CBS 2's Jermont Terry reported, parking in the West Loop can be difficult – and especially at 1 a.m. Yet when that U-Haul truck stopped and parked in a loading zone, the driver and passenger got out quickly for a huge steal."It does stand out like sore, sick thumb at 1:18 in the morning - a U-Haul truck," said Jeremy...
CBS Chicago

Frustrated Edgewater resident upset about mail stolen with 'arrow key'

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Stolen mail keys, the culprit behind countless cases of mail theft CBS 2 has been covering for years.Now, Only on 2, another new case in Edgewater. The building has been broken into, tenants say, more than once using those keys. Only one of those times, the key wasn't stolen, but made from a simple kitchen utensil.CBS 2's Sabrina Franza has the story you'll see Only on 2.It's a fork, but could it also be a mail key?"The key was just a metal fork that they had whittled the pattern into the fork."Jeremy Brown has lived in the...
