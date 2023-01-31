Read full article on original website
the ringer
3d ago
Shouldn’t have you kept the Cpd in tact and supported them instead of complaining about the end results? Idiots tear down the structure and then try and take credit for a rebuild.
Reply(2)
10
Kathleen O'Keefe
3d ago
Nice of you to write an article to make sure everybody including the criminals know in advance :(
Reply(2)
17
Nick Stone
3d ago
Not much left to loot on the Mag Mile. Most of the stores have left. What’s left - The Ice Cream Museum?
Reply(1)
13
cwbchicago.com
Twice imprisoned for attacking people on CTA platforms, he did it again last month: prosecutors
Chicago — Prosecutors say a man who has been sent to prison twice for attacking people on CTA train platforms attacked a 64-year-old woman on a platform in downtown Chicago last month. The new allegations stem from a January 17 incident at the Washington Blue Line station, 19 North Dearborn.
cwbchicago.com
Man robbed Rogers Park convenience store 3 times, prosecutors say
Chicago — A Rogers Park man who robbed a local convenience store three times since late November was identified after Chicago police used surveillance footage to track him from the store to his apartment building after two of the hold-ups, prosecutors said this week. Romero Wilson, 24, was charged...
Chicago police warn of strongarm robberies on North Side
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are warning about multiple violent robberies on the near North Side.So far, there have been multiple reports of robberies at these locations: on Oak Street near State and on State Street near Ohio.In each case, the robber approaches from behind and hits the victim in the head. Then, while they're down, the robber takes the victim's things and runs off.Police are urging everyone to be aware of their surroundings.
Chicago shooting: Bullet fired from street strikes man inside Auburn Gresham home, police say
A man was shot through the window of a home on Chicago's South Side, police said.
cwbchicago.com
Second man charged with murdering restaurant manager during a robbery in the Loop
Chicago — Prosecutors on Friday charged a second man with murdering a restaurant manager in the Loop as the victim returned home from work in September. Prosecutors said Darnell Rawls, 25, fled to Kentucky after he and his cousin, Anthony, beat, stabbed, and robbed Michael Byrnes on September 6. Anthony Rawls was charged in the case last year.
cwbchicago.com
‘Suspicious person’ call leads to burglary arrest in Bucktown, prosecutors say
Chicago — A 911 call about suspicious people carrying packages in Bucktown helped Chicago police bring charges in three recent burglary cases around the area, prosecutors said. But the accused man’s bigger problem may be his failure to register as a sex offender. Jaime Alverio, 44, was convicted...
fox32chicago.com
Fire reported at building on Chicago's Northwest Side
CHICAGO - A commercial building was reportedly on fire on Chicago's Northwest Side Thursday afternoon. The fire occurred in the 4800 block of West Bloomingdale. SkyFOX was over the scene and showed multiple firefighters. It is unknown if there are any injuries at this time.
cwbchicago.com
9 years for driver who killed physician while fleeing Chicago police traffic stop in River North
Chicago — Nearly six years after he fled from Chicago police in River North and crashed into a taxi, killing a Wisconsin doctor, Ammar Hussain has been sentenced to prison. In a deal with prosecutors that allowed the 32-year-old to avoid a first-degree murder conviction, Hussain pleaded guilty to reckless homicide before Judge James Obbish on January 26, according to court records. Obbish handed him a nine-year sentence.
cwbchicago.com
Downtown robber is ‘disabling’ victims with strikes to the head, Chicago police say
Chicago police are warning about a robber who has “disabled” two people by hitting them in the head from behind before taking their valuables downtown. He struck twice in three days, police said, once in the Gold Coast and another time in River North. In a community alert...
Chicago sees reduction in murders as group works to interrupt cycles of violence
Many said the city is on the right track, but much more needs to be done.
4 injured when CTA bus crashes into currency exchange on South Side after being struck by car
Chicago fire officials said four people were injured when a CTA bus crashed into a building on the Far South Side.
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
The dogs used for CTA’s $31M K-9 unit contract are basically very expensive decoys
Last August 22, the CTA announced it had inked a $31 million contract with a private security firm to provide up to 50 K-9 teams, consisting of two unarmed guards and a dog, to patrol the ‘L’ system. Ever since then, I’ve been trying to find out exactly what the purpose of the dogs is, and the transit agency has been stonewalling me.
Jury awards $99K to CTA electrician who claimed agency did little to address complaints of racial discrimination, harassment
A federal jury has awarded a Black Chicago Transit Authority electrician $99,000, finding the CTA did too little to respond to the man’s claims that he was being harassed at work for reporting alleged racial discrimination by his foreman. The harassment allegedly included the hanging of an alleged noose...
Local businesses step in to help customers who lost thousands to Window Depot of Chicago
Local companies have stepped up and stepped in to help some of the victims who said they lost thousands of dollars to Window Depot of Chicago.
Delivery driver robbed, shot in both legs while dropping off food
A food delivery driver was shot last night during a street robbery in the Humboldt Park neighborhood, Chicago police said. It happened at about 10 p.m. near Iowa Street and Central Park Avenue. He was taken in serious condition to Mount Sinai.
CPD sergeant seen in jail beating video was also involved in wrong raid, body-slamming
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The CBS 2 Investigators have uncovered a disturbing past for a Chicago Police officer involved in a violent jail beating.The officer, Jerald Williams, has been involved in several violent incidents that have cost taxpayers hundreds of thousands of dollars and counting – of which the beating was only one. As CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reported Thursday, not only is Williams still a member of the Chicago Police Department, but he has been promoted to sergeant in recent years.We first showed you the video earlier this week. It was recorded in May 2019 at the South Chicago...
Changes coming to six parishes on Northwest Side, Northwest suburbs: Archdiocese of Chicago
The Archdiocese of Chicago is announcing some changes regarding a few parishes on the city’s Northwest Side and in the northwestern suburbs.
Thieves caught pulling up in U-Haul, going through mail in West Loop building entryway
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Surveillance captured two robbers getting out of a U-Haul truck outside of a West Loop building, going in, and rifling through the mail.A resident of the building has a good idea of what the crooks were after.As CBS 2's Jermont Terry reported, parking in the West Loop can be difficult – and especially at 1 a.m. Yet when that U-Haul truck stopped and parked in a loading zone, the driver and passenger got out quickly for a huge steal."It does stand out like sore, sick thumb at 1:18 in the morning - a U-Haul truck," said Jeremy...
Frustrated Edgewater resident upset about mail stolen with 'arrow key'
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Stolen mail keys, the culprit behind countless cases of mail theft CBS 2 has been covering for years.Now, Only on 2, another new case in Edgewater. The building has been broken into, tenants say, more than once using those keys. Only one of those times, the key wasn't stolen, but made from a simple kitchen utensil.CBS 2's Sabrina Franza has the story you'll see Only on 2.It's a fork, but could it also be a mail key?"The key was just a metal fork that they had whittled the pattern into the fork."Jeremy Brown has lived in the...
Brighton Park stabbing: Female wellness spa employee stabbed, critically wounded, Chicago police say
A male patron of the business stabbed the woman, Chicago police said.
