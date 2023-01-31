Read full article on original website
Related
foxbangor.com
California reverses COVID vaccine requirement for students as it ends Newsom emergency declaration
California officials confirmed Friday that children will not be required to receive the COVID-19 vaccine to attend schools. Nearly all restrictions put in place by Gov. Gavin Newsom have been lifted and the state's coronavirus emergency declaration officially ends on Feb. 28. However, the policy – first put in place...
foxbangor.com
Where is the Chinese spy balloon now? Airship spotted flying over North Carolina
The suspected Chinese spy balloon, which has slowly transitioned across the United States over the last two days, now sits above North Carolina. Footage captured by Fox News Saturday morning showed the balloon sitting just above Charlotte, North Carolina, around 10:30 a.m. ET. An image of the balloon hovering above...
foxbangor.com
Inside Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger's unusually long route home to Pennsylvania
EXCLUSIVE: A month after allegedly stabbing four University of Idaho students to death, Bryan Kohberger and his dad set off on a cross-country odyssey in the vehicle of interest, headed home to Pennsylvania from Washington State University. The 28-year-old criminology Ph.D. student avoided the most direct route, which along Interstates...
foxbangor.com
NY Education Commissioner under fire over 'egregious distortions of history' in exam questions about Israel
Jewish groups and leaders are up in arms after a New York State Regents exam included two questions about Israel that they believe oversimplifies and distorts history. According to the New York Post, the questions on the Global History and Geography Regents II exam were preceded by images of maps of the land showing the 1947 United Nations Partition Plan for dividing the land into separate states for Jews and Arabs, how the land was divided in 1949 in the aftermath of the war between Israel and Arab nations, and how areas of the land were controlled as of 2017.
foxbangor.com
Pennsylvania man admits to murdering Michigan pregnant woman in 2005: reports
A suspected serial killer currently in custody for allegedly killing two people in Pennsylvania pleaded guilty, on Wednesday, to murdering a Michigan woman in 2005, according to reports. Fox station WXMI in Grand Rapids, Michigan, reported that Harold David Haulman III, 44, of Frackville, Pennsylvania confessed to killing Ashley Parlier...
foxbangor.com
Accused Idaho Student Killer Bryan Koherbger Has a Not-So-Secret Admirer
Bryan Kohberger -- the man charged with the University of Idaho student massacre -- is already getting the bizarre affection from women obsessed with alleged mass murderers. Brittney Hislope has written a series of Instagram posts professing her love for the accused murderer of 4 college classmates, gushing that Kohberger is the “perfect man” for her.
foxbangor.com
LifeFlight pilot prepares for Maine Army National Guard deployment
BANGOR -- The 3rd Battalion-142nd Aviation of the Maine Army National Guard is set to deploy next week. One soldier, Chief Warrant Officer 4 Abel Gleason, will be leaving his family and another career of service behind. Abel Gleason knew he wanted to be a pilot ever since he was...
foxbangor.com
New York state trooper allegedly issued dozens of fake traffic tickets
A New York State Police trooper was arrested and charged with issuing over two dozen fake traffic tickets to unsuspecting motorists in 2021 and 2022. Edward Longo, 34, issued 32 tickets and supporting depositions containing false statements and false information without performing traffic stops or observing traffic violations on eight different occasions between May 10, 2021, and October 2, 2022, according to the Westchester County District Attorney’s Office.
foxbangor.com
Heating assistance available
AUGUSTA- With the windchill expected to make it feel well below zero , officials are telling Mainers not to wait until their fuel tank is empty to look for heating assistance. Megan Hannan, Executive Director of Maine Community Action Partnerships, says Maine has seen increased federal funding of the Home Energy Assistance Program or " HEAP"- thanks to the efforts of Maine's congressional delegation and bipartisan legislation passed at the start of this session in Augusta.
foxbangor.com
New Hampshire's Mount Washington sees record cold, stunning -108 wind chill amid arctic blast
Wind chill temperatures at New Hampshire's Mount Washington reached a stunning -108 degrees Fahrenheit on Friday night. "Still -46 F with 97 mph winds and a -108 F wind chill at 10 p.m.," The National Weather Service's eastern region office tweeted. It noted that records going back to Jan. 22,...
Comments / 0