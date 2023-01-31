ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
foxbangor.com

NY Education Commissioner under fire over 'egregious distortions of history' in exam questions about Israel

Jewish groups and leaders are up in arms after a New York State Regents exam included two questions about Israel that they believe oversimplifies and distorts history. According to the New York Post, the questions on the Global History and Geography Regents II exam were preceded by images of maps of the land showing the 1947 United Nations Partition Plan for dividing the land into separate states for Jews and Arabs, how the land was divided in 1949 in the aftermath of the war between Israel and Arab nations, and how areas of the land were controlled as of 2017.
foxbangor.com

Pennsylvania man admits to murdering Michigan pregnant woman in 2005: reports

A suspected serial killer currently in custody for allegedly killing two people in Pennsylvania pleaded guilty, on Wednesday, to murdering a Michigan woman in 2005, according to reports. Fox station WXMI in Grand Rapids, Michigan, reported that Harold David Haulman III, 44, of Frackville, Pennsylvania confessed to killing Ashley Parlier...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
foxbangor.com

Accused Idaho Student Killer Bryan Koherbger Has a Not-So-Secret Admirer

Bryan Kohberger -- the man charged with the University of Idaho student massacre -- is already getting the bizarre affection from women obsessed with alleged mass murderers. Brittney Hislope has written a series of Instagram posts professing her love for the accused murderer of 4 college classmates, gushing that Kohberger is the “perfect man” for her.
MOSCOW, ID
foxbangor.com

LifeFlight pilot prepares for Maine Army National Guard deployment

BANGOR -- The 3rd Battalion-142nd Aviation of the Maine Army National Guard is set to deploy next week. One soldier, Chief Warrant Officer 4 Abel Gleason, will be leaving his family and another career of service behind. Abel Gleason knew he wanted to be a pilot ever since he was...
BANGOR, ME
foxbangor.com

New York state trooper allegedly issued dozens of fake traffic tickets

A New York State Police trooper was arrested and charged with issuing over two dozen fake traffic tickets to unsuspecting motorists in 2021 and 2022. Edward Longo, 34, issued 32 tickets and supporting depositions containing false statements and false information without performing traffic stops or observing traffic violations on eight different occasions between May 10, 2021, and October 2, 2022, according to the Westchester County District Attorney’s Office.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
foxbangor.com

Heating assistance available

AUGUSTA- With the windchill expected to make it feel well below zero , officials are telling Mainers not to wait until their fuel tank is empty to look for heating assistance. Megan Hannan, Executive Director of Maine Community Action Partnerships, says Maine has seen increased federal funding of the Home Energy Assistance Program or " HEAP"- thanks to the efforts of Maine's congressional delegation and bipartisan legislation passed at the start of this session in Augusta.
MAINE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy