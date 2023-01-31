Read full article on original website
Taylor Lautner Tells His Side of 2009 MTV VMAs Scandal With Ex Taylor Swift and Kanye West
Taylor Swift wasn't the only Taylor caught off-guard at the now-infamous 2009 MTV Video Music Awards. Her boyfriend at the time, Taylor Lautner, was also on stage when Kanye West famously interrupted Swift's acceptance speech to declare that Beyoncé, in fact, had the greatest album of all time. Lautner...
Selena Gomez Doesn't Edit Out Her Pimple in Makeup-Free Selfie
Selena Gomez went all natural in three makeup-free selfies posted to Instagram on Wednesday. The Only Murders In The Building star photographed herself without editing out a pimple on her face. Gomez captioned the carousel, "Me." In the photos, Gomez's hair is down and she wears a simple blue turtleneck.
Pete Davidson Reveals His Shaved Head During Night Out With Jon Stewart
Pete Davidson unveiled a new hairstyle -- or lack thereof -- during a night out with Jon Stewart on Tuesday. The two comedians sat beside each other at the New York Knicks game, Davidson noticeably sporting a shaved head. Elsa/Getty Images. The change in look comes after reports that Davidson...
Kylie Jenner Celebrates 'Most Special Girl' Stormi Webster on Her 5th Birthday: 'Life Gave Me the Gift of You'
Kylie Jenner celebrated daughter Stormi Webster's fifth birthday on Wednesday, commemorating the milestone with an Instagram tribute. "i gave you the gift of life and life gave me the gift of you," Kylie wrote on Instagram. She paired the caption with a carousel of recent photos of Stormi, ending with a video of the two of them whispering "I love you" to one another.
'Real Housewives of Orange County' Star Emily Simpson Shares Before-and-After Facelift Photos
The Real Housewives of Orange County star Emily Simpson is keeping it real when it comes to what work she's had done. The 47-year-old mother of three took to Instagram on Thursday to share before-and-after photos from a recent facelift. She shared that she got a "mini lower face/ neck...
'Sister Wives' Star Meri Spends Time With Janelle's Kids Amid Kody Split, Abuse Allegations
Meri Brown may no longer be married to Kody Brown, but that isn't stopping the Sister Wives star from spending time with some of his kids. Meri took to Instagram early Wednesday morning to share a selfie with Hunter and Logan Brown, the sons of Kody and his estranged wife, Janelle Brown.
Portia de Rossi Surprises Ellen DeGeneres With Vow Renewal Officiated by Kris Jenner
Portia de Rossi had a surprise for her wife, Ellen DeGeneres. The Australian actress, who was celebrating her 50th birthday, decided to use her milestone year to make a new memory with her wife. In a new video, shared by DeGeneres, Portia surprise Ellen with a vow renewal ceremony, during...
How Jamie Lee Curtis Helped Jennifer Grey Transform Into Gwen Shamblin (Exclusive)
Prepare to see Jennifer Grey like you've never seen her before. The actress, famous for her roles in Dirty Dancing and Prime Video's Red Oaks, is unrecognizable in Lifetime's original movie, Gwen Shamblin: Starving for Salvation. Grey takes on the titular role of Gwen Shamblin Lara, a religious leader and Christian diet guru who was known for her controversial practices as much as her distinct style and hair before she was killed in a tragic accident in 2021.
How Riley Keough Feels About Grandma Priscilla Presley Challenging Mom Lisa Marie's Trust
Riley Keough "is disappointed" that Priscilla Presley is challenging Lisa Marie Presley's trust. A source tells ET that Riley feels that Priscilla's challenge to the late Lisa Marie's will goes against "her mom's wishes." "Riley wants to keep the family together and keep Lisa Marie's legacy in a positive light,...
'Bachelorette' Alum Clare Crawley Marries Ryan Dawkins
Clare Crawley is officially a married woman! The 41-year-old Bachelorette alum took to Instagram on Thursday to announce that she and Mascot Sports CEO Ryan Dawkins have tied the knot. In the sweet post, Crawley stuns in a white gown and floor-length veil, while her new groom looks dapper in...
Priscilla Presley Says She's Learning to 'Live Without' Daughter Lisa Marie After Contesting Trust
Lisa Marie Presley's family is remembering her on what would have been her 55th birthday. On Wednesday, her mother, Priscilla Presley, shared a statement in the aftermath of Lisa Marie's death. "Today would have been Lisa's 55th birthday. My wish is to protect my three grandchildren and keep our family...
Jane Fonda 'Assumed' She Would Not Live Past 30 Amid Eating Disorder Battle
Jane Fonda is opening up about her past eating disorder battle. The 85-year-old actress appeared on the latest episode of Spotify's Call Her Daddy podcast, and revealed how much bulimia impacted her life in her younger years. "In my 20s I was starting to be a movie actor. I suffered...
Doja Cat Defends Britney Spears After ‘Disrespectful’ Comparisons for Shaving Her Head
Doja Cat is opening up about the criticism directed at her for shaving her head and comparing it to when Britney Spears did the same in 2007. In an interview with Variety, the 27-year-old singer revealed she was going to play with her hairdo more down the road. It's currently a buzz cut and two-toned: half natural color and half blonde. And, while discussing her hair, the singer opened up about the massive online debate people had, comparing her shaving her head and eyebrows back in August to Spears' 2007 spontaneous moment.
How Rita Moreno's Grandson Helped Her Land 'Fast X' Role (Exclusive)
The Fast & Furious franchise is all about family, so it's only fitting that. got some help from her own familia in landing her a role in the upcoming Fast X!. "Is this a crazy time in my life or what?" Moreno said with a laugh at the premiere of her new film, 80 For Brady, in Los Angeles on Tuesday.
Matthew McConaughey Says He Signed on to 'How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days' Thanks to a Fortune Teller
Matthew McConaughey agreed to his now-iconic How To Lose a Guy in Ten Days role after a fortune teller convinced him to say yes, he revealed this week. In the hit 2003 rom com, McConaughey plays Ben, the leading man to Kate Hudson's Andie. The film turned 20 last month, but Andie and Ben remain steadfastly established in the hearts of millions, and recently experienced a rediscovery among younger fans thanks in part to a viral TikTok trend featuring the film's rendition of Carly Simon's "You're So Vain."
See Inside David Harbour and Lily Allen's Quirky and Colorful Brooklyn Townhouse
David Harbour has a hilarious way of welcoming Architectural Digest into his home, and the venerable magazine's latest visit was no exception. The Hellboy star and his wife, singer-actress Lily Allen, welcomed Architectural Digest for its Inside series. And, when he opened the front door to his and Allen's Brooklyn townhome, Harbour just couldn't help himself.
Kaitlyn Bristowe Alleges Chris Harrison Ghosted Her After Landing 'Bachelorette' Co-Hosting Gig
Kaitlyn Bristowe is opening up about her current relationship with Chris Harrison. On the latest episode of Dear Media's Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, the former Bachelorette claims the franchise's longtime host ghosted her after she took over his job. Harrison served as the host of The Bachelor franchise...
'Bachelor' Exes Clayton Echard and Rachel Recchia Reunite on TikTok After His and Susie Evans' Breakup
Clayton Echard and Rachel Recchia have got all of TikTok talking with their latest post. On Wednesday, Rachel took to the social media platform to share a video of herself hanging out with her ex, and it raised eyebrows across Bachelor Nation. In the clip, former Bachelorette Michelle Young mouths...
Revisiting Ed Sheeran's Personal Revelations: From Babies to Behind-the-Scenes Struggles
While Ed Sheeran pours his heart into his music, the 31-year-old British singer-songwriter has been known to keep his personal life out of the spotlight. Still, that has not stopped the "Bad Habits" singer from unexpectedly pulling back the curtain on challenges he's faced, from substance abuse struggles to mental health.
'The Real Housewives of Potomac' Season 7 Reunion Trailer Is Here! (Exclusive)
ET can exclusively reveal the trailer for The Real Housewives of Potomac's season 7 reunion, which sees Andy Cohen sitting down with the cast -- OGs Karen Huger, Gizelle Bryant, Robyn Dixon and Ashley Darby, plus Candiace Dillard Bassett, Wendy Osefo and Mia Thornton, as well as "friends of" the Housewives Charrisse Jackson Jordan and Jacqueline Blake -- for a three-part special that promises to be both reasonable and shady... and maybe, a tinged unhinged.
