Corsicana, TX

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Related
KLTV

1 hospitalized after single-vehicle wreck in Grand Saline

GRAND SALINE, Texas (KLTV) - The Grand Saline Fire Department responded to a single-vehicle wreck in which a truck smashed into a ditch Friday night. Grand Saline fire and police, along with the Van Zandt Sheriff’s Office, responded to a crash in the 12,000 block of FM 17 at about 10:55 p.m., according to a social media post by the Grand Saline Fire Department.
GRAND SALINE, TX
KWTX

Waco man indicted in DWI wreck that killed woman, injured others

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco man who police say was driving drunk when he was involved in a traffic accident in August in which a woman was killed and others were injured was indicted Thursday. A McLennan County grand jury named Jason Dewayne Richards, 25, in a two-count indictment...
WACO, TX
KLTV

Massive amount of marijuana seized during law enforcement operation in Lorena

LORENA, Texas (KWTX) - Lorena police have arrested a suspect in connection with a large drug seizure, Saturday morning. Authorities noticed the vehicle driving recklessly and requested assistance from Troy PD once the pursuit began. The suspect made it to Jarrell before their vehicle gave out and they were apprehended.
LORENA, TX
CBS DFW

DPS Trooper severely injured on I-45 near Corsicana

NAVARRO COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) - Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper Curtis Putz was severely injured this morning while working a traffic crash on I-45 near Corsicana. DPS spokesman William Lockridge said he was taken to a Dallas hospital where he remains in serious condition.  State Rep. Cody Harris (R-HD) commented about the injured trooper on Twitter."Taylor and I are praying for the State Trooper who was involved in a terrible accident in Navarro County this morning. Join us as we pray for the doctors tending to him and for his family," he stated. "STAY OFF THE ROADS until the weather has cleared."This is a developing story, please click back for updates. 
CORSICANA, TX
navarrocountygazette.com

Suspect Apprehended After Major Accident on Seventh Ave.

On Jan. 31 at approximately 7:10 p.m., the Corsicana Police Department was notified of a major accident in the 3400 Block of W. Seventh Avenue and that a driver of one vehicle was pinned inside. Corsicana Fire and Rescue made an immediate response to scene and deployed techniques to remove the trapped victim who was identified as Mrs. Elena Alonzo of Corsicana. Mrs. Alonzo was transported to a Waco area hospital where she later passed away from her injuries. Witnesses at the scene were able to provide officers with a detailed description of the accident and the female suspect who fled the accident scene on foot.
CORSICANA, TX
KWTX

TRAFFIC ALERT: I-35 South closed at SH77 in Hillsboro

HILLSBORO, Texas (KWTX) - Interstate 35 South is closed at SH 77, the Hill County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a Facebook post late Wednesday. The sheriff’s office reported “multiple crashes” and said the bridge over SH 77 near the TA Travel Center “is one solid sheet off ice with large trucks not able to make it up.”
HILLSBORO, TX
KLTV

Death penalty still on table for Athens man

PALESTINE, Texas (KLTV) - The state is expected to come to a decision on pursuing the death penalty for an Athens man accused in a hostage situation which left a man dead in December of 2021. Robert Mason Eckert III appeared in Judge Mark Calhoon’s court on Friday. During the...
ATHENS, TX
fox44news.com

Numerous crashes reported due to icy road Conditions

CENTRAL TEXAS (FOX 44) – Most Central Texas cities and counties reported numerous crashes Tuesday morning because of the icy road conditions. Below you will find the reports we have received so far. BOSQUE CO. EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT — There are multiple reports of ice on all major roadways across...
TEXAS STATE
fox44news.com

Arlington kidnap victim found in Bellmead, suspect arrested in Waco

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Waco Police report a woman reported kidnapped in Arlington has been located in Waco, and the man suspected of abducting her has been arrested. Waco Police Department spokesperson Cierra Shipley said local authorities got a call from Arlington Police for help in locating the 32-year-old kidnapping victim after they developed information she might be in Waco.
WACO, TX
KLTV

Henderson County issues disaster declaration due to storm damage

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Henderson County Judge Wade McKinney signed a Declaration of Local State of Disaster due to damage caused by the winter storm. The declaration, signed Thursday, stated the county had “suffered widespread or severe damage, injury, or loss of life or property (or there is imminent threat of same) resulting from severe weather, ice, and sleet.”
HENDERSON COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

4-DAY SCHOOL WEEK: Is it working for East Texas?

ATHENS, Texas (KETK) — Across Texas, four-day school weeks have become popular, especially for schools serving rural areas. In fact, more than 40 districts currently go by this new schedule, and 12 of them are right here in East Texas. “Teachers, you know they work from 7:40 to 4:30 on Monday through Thursday, our students are scheduled […]
ATHENS, TX

