Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KLTV
1 hospitalized after single-vehicle wreck in Grand Saline
GRAND SALINE, Texas (KLTV) - The Grand Saline Fire Department responded to a single-vehicle wreck in which a truck smashed into a ditch Friday night. Grand Saline fire and police, along with the Van Zandt Sheriff’s Office, responded to a crash in the 12,000 block of FM 17 at about 10:55 p.m., according to a social media post by the Grand Saline Fire Department.
KWTX
Driver loses control of car, collides with McLennan County Sheriff’s Office patrol unit with deputy inside
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara is urging drivers to be careful after a motorist crashed into a patrol unit Wednesday evening. McNamara said one of his deputies pulled over to help with two wrecks on I-35 at the 330 A exit. A driver reportedly lost control...
KWTX
Waco man indicted in DWI wreck that killed woman, injured others
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco man who police say was driving drunk when he was involved in a traffic accident in August in which a woman was killed and others were injured was indicted Thursday. A McLennan County grand jury named Jason Dewayne Richards, 25, in a two-count indictment...
KLTV
Massive amount of marijuana seized during law enforcement operation in Lorena
LORENA, Texas (KWTX) - Lorena police have arrested a suspect in connection with a large drug seizure, Saturday morning. Authorities noticed the vehicle driving recklessly and requested assistance from Troy PD once the pursuit began. The suspect made it to Jarrell before their vehicle gave out and they were apprehended.
Unidentified teen in Midland has DNA test sent by Midland Police Department to Dallas for further analysis
MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Police Department has sent the DNA test for the unidentified teen to Dallas as their efforts to find his identity continue, but the timeline is murky on when the results could come back. The DNA will be put into a national database, and from...
DPS Trooper severely injured on I-45 near Corsicana
NAVARRO COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) - Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper Curtis Putz was severely injured this morning while working a traffic crash on I-45 near Corsicana. DPS spokesman William Lockridge said he was taken to a Dallas hospital where he remains in serious condition. State Rep. Cody Harris (R-HD) commented about the injured trooper on Twitter."Taylor and I are praying for the State Trooper who was involved in a terrible accident in Navarro County this morning. Join us as we pray for the doctors tending to him and for his family," he stated. "STAY OFF THE ROADS until the weather has cleared."This is a developing story, please click back for updates.
navarrocountygazette.com
Suspect Apprehended After Major Accident on Seventh Ave.
On Jan. 31 at approximately 7:10 p.m., the Corsicana Police Department was notified of a major accident in the 3400 Block of W. Seventh Avenue and that a driver of one vehicle was pinned inside. Corsicana Fire and Rescue made an immediate response to scene and deployed techniques to remove the trapped victim who was identified as Mrs. Elena Alonzo of Corsicana. Mrs. Alonzo was transported to a Waco area hospital where she later passed away from her injuries. Witnesses at the scene were able to provide officers with a detailed description of the accident and the female suspect who fled the accident scene on foot.
KWTX
TRAFFIC ALERT: I-35 South closed at SH77 in Hillsboro
HILLSBORO, Texas (KWTX) - Interstate 35 South is closed at SH 77, the Hill County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a Facebook post late Wednesday. The sheriff’s office reported “multiple crashes” and said the bridge over SH 77 near the TA Travel Center “is one solid sheet off ice with large trucks not able to make it up.”
KWTX
Waco police, firefighters respond to ‘dozens of calls’ amid Central Texas’ ice storm
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Slick and icy roads kept the Waco police and fire departments busy on Tuesday. “We’ve seen a number of, a big rise, and an uptick in car wrecks and fall injuries,” Keith Guillory, Waco Fire Department’s Lieutenant, said. Both emergency responders tweeted out...
KLTV
Death penalty still on table for Athens man
PALESTINE, Texas (KLTV) - The state is expected to come to a decision on pursuing the death penalty for an Athens man accused in a hostage situation which left a man dead in December of 2021. Robert Mason Eckert III appeared in Judge Mark Calhoon’s court on Friday. During the...
KWTX
Texas man died after car went ‘airborne’ off slick overpass, police say
ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A 45-year-old man is dead after his car went “airborne” off an overpass in Arlington Monday night, police said. Around 8:45 p.m. Jan. 30, police were called to a single-vehicle crash in the eastbound lanes of I-20, near the Green Oaks Boulevard entrance ramp.
23 North Texans arrested, charged in East Texas money laundering conspiracy
TEXAS, USA — Federal officials announced Friday that nearly two dozen people from the Dallas-Fort Worth area had been arrested and charged in connection with a money laundering conspiracy. According to the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ), 23 people were alleged to have conspired to launder the proceeds of...
fox44news.com
Numerous crashes reported due to icy road Conditions
CENTRAL TEXAS (FOX 44) – Most Central Texas cities and counties reported numerous crashes Tuesday morning because of the icy road conditions. Below you will find the reports we have received so far. BOSQUE CO. EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT — There are multiple reports of ice on all major roadways across...
WFAA
Texas inmate executed in connection to 2007 officer death
Wesley Ruiz was convicted for killing Dallas Sr. Cpl. Mark Nix.
fox44news.com
Arlington kidnap victim found in Bellmead, suspect arrested in Waco
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Waco Police report a woman reported kidnapped in Arlington has been located in Waco, and the man suspected of abducting her has been arrested. Waco Police Department spokesperson Cierra Shipley said local authorities got a call from Arlington Police for help in locating the 32-year-old kidnapping victim after they developed information she might be in Waco.
5-Month-Old Baby Boy Stolen From Texas Home Has Never Been Returned
Kisha Birts and her mother, Hermane Grady, lived together in the 2900 block of East Ledbetter Drive in Dallas, Texas. On August 4, 1989, Kisha gave birth to a baby boy, Emmanuel Kalief Birts, at home. Afterward, Emmanuel spent seven days in Parkland Memorial Hospital. He was released from the facility to his mother on August 11, 1989.
KLTV
Henderson County issues disaster declaration due to storm damage
HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Henderson County Judge Wade McKinney signed a Declaration of Local State of Disaster due to damage caused by the winter storm. The declaration, signed Thursday, stated the county had “suffered widespread or severe damage, injury, or loss of life or property (or there is imminent threat of same) resulting from severe weather, ice, and sleet.”
4-DAY SCHOOL WEEK: Is it working for East Texas?
ATHENS, Texas (KETK) — Across Texas, four-day school weeks have become popular, especially for schools serving rural areas. In fact, more than 40 districts currently go by this new schedule, and 12 of them are right here in East Texas. “Teachers, you know they work from 7:40 to 4:30 on Monday through Thursday, our students are scheduled […]
Texas could lose 1,800-acre state park to development after 45 years
The new owner of the property wants to end the lease with the state.
Open grocery stores hard to find, residents reluctantly hit the icy streets in some communities across North Texas
DALLAS — Two days into the winter storm, and some daring drivers continued slipping and sliding their way across parts of North Texas. “It’s all ice, all on the roads. Everywhere,” said Thomas Lopez as he helped some drivers who got stuck in a parking lot. Emergency...
Comments / 2