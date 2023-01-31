Read full article on original website
Huber Heights police asking for help identifying suspects in mail theft investigation
Huber Heights police are asking for help identifying suspects in a mail theft investigation.
Third suspect arrested in fatal Platform Lounge shooting
Columbus, Ohio (WCMH) – A third suspect in the October fatal shooting of Jeffrey Chandler outside of an eastside Columbus nightclub has been arrested. According to a Franklin County Municipal Court affidavit, Lee Gill III was arrested Wednesday, over three months after being named a suspect in the death of Chandler, who was gunned down […]
Surveillance video shows robbery, assault at carryout in South Side; Police seek to ID 2 suspects
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police is asking for the public's help in identifying two men accused of robbing and viciously assaulting a man in Columbus' South Side neighborhood last month. According to police, on Jan. 22 a man was approached in the cooler bay of a...
Police searching for alleged Facebook Marketplace thief
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is seeking help in locating a man accused of holding up another at gunpoint and stealing personal belongings after agreeing to meet via a Facebook Marketplace post. According to Crime Stoppers, a college student agreed to buy items that Richard Johns IV put up for sale on […]
Pounds of meth turn up during Logan traffic stop, detectives say
LOGAN, Ohio (WCMH) — Two men face felony drug trafficking charges after Hocking County sheriff’s detectives said they found more than four pounds of methamphetamine in their car while pulling them over. Detectives with the Hocking County Sheriff’s Interdiction Unit arrested Dayshawn Bland, of Columbus, and Malik Bryant, of Warren, on Wednesday, after stopping their […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Deputies responded to a reported drive-by shooting in Ross Co.
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — The Ross County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported drive-by shooting Tuesday evening. It was shortly after 8:30 p.m. when dispatchers received a call from a resident in the 1400 block of Normal Hill Road. According to the caller, an SUV (described as a...
Man beaten, threatened with gun during Columbus robbery caught on camera
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Surveillance cameras caught two suspects beating and robbing a man at a carry-out in the South Side. The victim was approached in the cooler bay of a carry-out in the 1500 block of Frebis Ave. by two suspects around 2 p.m. on Jan. 22, according to the Columbus Division of Police. […]
Cameras found in Marion public restrooms prompt arrest
MARION, Ohio (WCMH) — An 18-year-old has been arrested for allegedly placing cameras in public bathrooms at a YMCA and a regional Ohio State University campus. Benjamin Dunham, 18, was arrested on Thursday after a report of cameras placed in restrooms at the Marion YMCA and the Marion campus of OSU, according to the Marion […]
sciotopost.com
Breaking – Fairfield County School Locked Down after Man with Gun Fires Shots
Fairfield county – Police surrounded Ridgeview Junior High School around 10 am this morning after reports of shots fired at the school. When police arrived they found a person shot with a gun and unresponsive. Muliple police departments arrived on the scene and a lockdown and sweep occurred inside...
2 arrested following weeks-long investigation into crack cocaine distribution ring in Logan County
Two people have been arrested following a weeks-long investigation into a crack cocaine distribution ring in Logan County.
sciotopost.com
Pickaway County – Man Lies to Officer When Drug Trafficking Items Found in Vehicle after Traffic Stop
Pickaway – A man was stopped on February 1, 2023, on US-23 and attempted to lie his way out of the drugs and trafficking items he had in his car, acting dumbfounded that they were inside. According to Pickaway County sheriff’s office K9 Officer SGT. Harger performed a traffic...
Columbus man who operated catalytic converter theft ring in central Ohio pleads guilty
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Columbus man who 10TV profiled last March as part of a growing number of catalytic converter thefts has pleaded guilty. Tommy Cox entered a guilty plea Wednesday to 15 felonies in connection with a string of catalytic converter thefts. He was indicted March 4, 2022...
Woman in custody after deadly stabbing at Dayton apartment complex
Police are investigating after a deadly stabbing at a Dayton apartment Monday.
Police looking for missing 40-year-old woman from north Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Police are asking for help in locating a missing 40-year-old woman from north Columbus. Renee Lynne Benedetti was reported missing in the area of Morse Road and Georgetown Road on Wednesday and has been missing for several days, according to police. Benedetti is 5 feet, 2...
sciotopost.com
Former Columbus Police Officer Sentenced to 9 Years for Protecting Transportation of Drugs
COLUMBUS, Ohio – A former Columbus police officer pleaded guilty in federal court and was sentenced to 9 years in prison. The charges included conspiring to distribute more than eight kilograms of fentanyl and accepting bribes to protect the transportation of cocaine. Marco R. Merino, 45, of Columbus, was...
columbusmessenger.com
Life Saving Award goes to two Madison County deputies
Madison County Sheriff John Swaney (left) presents the Buckeye State Sheriffs Association Life Saving Award to Dep. Dominic Parks (middle) and Dep. Mike Stone. On Oct. 19, 2022, Parks and Stone were on patrol around Darby Drive in Jefferson Township when they noticed smoke coming from a resident’s home. They notified dispatch and began to check around the residence at which time a male was found still inside. Entry was made and the male was escorted out. He then advised deputies that his wife was still inside. Entry was made back into the residence and the female was located and escorted out of the home.
1 seriously injured after being struck by vehicle in northern Franklin County
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — One person was seriously injured after being struck by a car in northern Franklin County early Wednesday morning, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. The crash happened just before 2:10 a.m. on state Route 315 north of Bethel Road in Sharon Township. A...
thepostathens.com
Police Blotter: Barking dog reported in Glouster; car abandoned for two months
The Athens County Sheriff's Office responded to Beech Road in The Plains regarding an in-progress breaking and entering report. The report stated items from the residence were seen being placed into a vehicle. When deputies arrived, they discovered no one at the residence. Upon further investigation, deputies spoke with the...
Police: Columbus school bus driver assaulted by family member
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are investigating after a student’s family member allegedly assaulted a Columbus City School bus driver Tuesday. Police said officers responded to the 100 block of Belvidere Avenue at approximately 3:04 p.m. The parent or family member of a Columbus schools student assaulted the driver while the bus was stopped […]
Man in critical condition after westside shooting
Columbus, Ohio (WCMH) – A 21-year-old man is in critical condition after a shooting Wednesday afternoon on the city’s west side. Just before 3 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to a reported shooting at the 700 block of Countrybrook Drive East in the Georgian Heights neighborhood. Police said they were unable to locate a victim, but […]
