ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grove City, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC4 Columbus

Third suspect arrested in fatal Platform Lounge shooting

Columbus, Ohio (WCMH) – A third suspect in the October fatal shooting of Jeffrey Chandler outside of an eastside Columbus nightclub has been arrested. According to a Franklin County Municipal Court affidavit, Lee Gill III was arrested Wednesday, over three months after being named a suspect in the death of Chandler, who was gunned down […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Police searching for alleged Facebook Marketplace thief

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is seeking help in locating a man accused of holding up another at gunpoint and stealing personal belongings after agreeing to meet via a Facebook Marketplace post. According to Crime Stoppers, a college student agreed to buy items that Richard Johns IV put up for sale on […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Pounds of meth turn up during Logan traffic stop, detectives say

LOGAN, Ohio (WCMH) — Two men face felony drug trafficking charges after Hocking County sheriff’s detectives said they found more than four pounds of methamphetamine in their car while pulling them over. Detectives with the Hocking County Sheriff’s Interdiction Unit arrested Dayshawn Bland, of Columbus, and Malik Bryant, of Warren, on Wednesday, after stopping their […]
LOGAN, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Deputies responded to a reported drive-by shooting in Ross Co.

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — The Ross County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported drive-by shooting Tuesday evening. It was shortly after 8:30 p.m. when dispatchers received a call from a resident in the 1400 block of Normal Hill Road. According to the caller, an SUV (described as a...
ROSS COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Cameras found in Marion public restrooms prompt arrest

MARION, Ohio (WCMH) — An 18-year-old has been arrested for allegedly placing cameras in public bathrooms at a YMCA and a regional Ohio State University campus. Benjamin Dunham, 18, was arrested on Thursday after a report of cameras placed in restrooms at the Marion YMCA and the Marion campus of OSU, according to the Marion […]
MARION, OH
columbusmessenger.com

Life Saving Award goes to two Madison County deputies

Madison County Sheriff John Swaney (left) presents the Buckeye State Sheriffs Association Life Saving Award to Dep. Dominic Parks (middle) and Dep. Mike Stone. On Oct. 19, 2022, Parks and Stone were on patrol around Darby Drive in Jefferson Township when they noticed smoke coming from a resident’s home. They notified dispatch and began to check around the residence at which time a male was found still inside. Entry was made and the male was escorted out. He then advised deputies that his wife was still inside. Entry was made back into the residence and the female was located and escorted out of the home.
MADISON COUNTY, OH
thepostathens.com

Police Blotter: Barking dog reported in Glouster; car abandoned for two months

The Athens County Sheriff's Office responded to Beech Road in The Plains regarding an in-progress breaking and entering report. The report stated items from the residence were seen being placed into a vehicle. When deputies arrived, they discovered no one at the residence. Upon further investigation, deputies spoke with the...
GLOUSTER, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Police: Columbus school bus driver assaulted by family member

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are investigating after a student’s family member allegedly assaulted a Columbus City School bus driver Tuesday. Police said officers responded to the 100 block of Belvidere Avenue at approximately 3:04 p.m. The parent or family member of a Columbus schools student assaulted the driver while the bus was stopped […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man in critical condition after westside shooting

Columbus, Ohio (WCMH) – A 21-year-old man is in critical condition after a shooting Wednesday afternoon on the city’s west side. Just before 3 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to a reported shooting at the 700 block of Countrybrook Drive East in the Georgian Heights neighborhood. Police said they were unable to locate a victim, but […]
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy