crypto-academy.org
BlockFi Got Court Approval To Sell Assets
BlockFi, a defunct cryptocurrency lender, has received court approval to sell its remaining assets. Due to its association with FTX, which had previously granted the company many lines of credit, BlockFi, which allowed customers to earn interest on their deposited cryptocurrencies, filed for bankruptcy in late November 2022. To “bolster...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Banks Borrow $13,600,000,000 From Federal Home Loan Banks To Meet Customer Withdrawals: Report
Two crypto-friendly US banks have borrowed at least $13.6 billion from Federal Home Loan (FHL) Banks to deal with a tidal wave of customer withdrawals amid the digital asset bear market, according to a new report from the Wall Street Journal (WSJ). The FHL Bank System was created by the...
financefeeds.com
Genesis declares bankruptcy, owes creditors $3.4 billion
Digital-asset brokerage and lender Genesis has filed for bankruptcy in the US as the dramatic collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried’s empire continues to reverberate across the industry. Owing creditors at least $3.4 billion, Genesis had already halted most activity on its platform and froze customer redemptions on November 16, citing...
Bitcoin price plummets amid major DOJ crypto announcement
The price of bitcoin fell suddenly by 5 per cent in the space of an hour after the US Department of Justice revealed plans to make a major cryptocurrency-related announcement on Wednesday.The world’s leading crypto dropped from $21,500 to around $20,500 ahead of the news, reversing an upward trend that had seen its price rise by nearly a third since the start of the year.The price saw a slight recovery after the news was announced, which related to a crackdown on an illicit crypto exchange.Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco led the press conference announcing the action, describing it as a...
coinjournal.net
These 5 Long-term Crypto Projects Will Boom in 2023
It’s no secret that crypto markets have struggled to weather the storm of 2022, with FTX, the latest big-name crypto company to go bankrupt, and the broader global economic conditions contributing to the current bear market conditions. Knowing where to put their money safely and with the promise of returns is equally challenging for investors. The good news is that the crypto market outlook looks likely to show green shoots of recovery in 2023, with some metaverse crypto projects set to skyrocket.
Cameron Winklevoss says legal action is being prepped 'imminently' against crypto titan DCG and boss Barry Silbert amid Genesis bankruptcy
Gemini cofounder Cameron Winklevoss is threatening legal action against Digital Currency Group (DCG) and its chief executive officer and founder Barry Silbert over the repayment of a $900 million loan. "We have been preparing to take direct legal action against Barry, DCG, and others who share responsibility for the fraud...
Bitcoin reached $164,000 USD on the Mexican exchange, Bitso
For a few minutes, the Bitso cryptocurrency exchange had a sharp rise in the BTC/USD pair reaching $164,903 USD for 1 BTC, which led to the excitement and fear of many users in a short time.
dailyhodl.com
Investor Who Called Crypto Bottom Predicts Multiple Coins Will Reach Trillion Dollar Valuations Next Bull Market
A veteran of the crypto space is anticipating the next bull market for digital assets, and predicting that multiple projects will reach trillion-dollar valuations. In a new interview with Bankless, former ARK Invest executive and current partner at venture capital firm Placeholder Chris Burniske says that he’s keeping an eye on how changes in interest rates could potentially affect the timing of the next crypto bull market.
CoinTelegraph
MicroStrategy says no plans to stop trading BTC as paper loss hits $1.3B
Software analytics company MicroStrategy recorded a paper loss of over a billion dollars on its Bitcoin (BTC) holdings in 2022 but says it has no plans to stop trading the digital asset. MicroStrategy released its 2022 Q4 and year-end earnings on Feb. 2 showing the recorded impairment charges on its...
Cathie Wood's Ark Sees Bitcoin Joining Trillion Dollar Club By 2030 — Here Are Its Bearish, Average And Bullish Price Views
Cathie Wood's Ark Invest Management has released its seventh edition of the ‘Big Ideas 2023’, which suggests that apex crypto Bitcoin BTC/USD is on a trajectory that could see it become a multi-trillion dollar market in the coming years. What Happened: This comes at a time when Bitcoin...
CoinDesk
Crypto Markets Today: Fed Preview, Bitcoin Holds Steady at $22.9K
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Latest Prices. Bitcoin (BTC): The largest cryptocurrency by market value was recently trading at about $22,900, up 0.5% over the past 24 hours. Equities closed higher after the latest data showed Europe’s economy edging...
Coinbase Shuts Down in Japan
Market conditions prompted it to halt operations and conduct a complete review of its Japanese outfit.
coinjournal.net
MakerDAO launches $5 million legal defense fund
MakerDAO will set up the Defense Fund with an initial 5 million DAI. The fund acts as a self-insurance tool and will only cover legal defense expenses of specific MakerDAO participants. Funds will be secured in a multisig wallet, with the Maker Protocol taking control as a beneficiary. MakerDAO, the...
CoinTelegraph
Why are Bitcoin and crypto pumping after the Fed meeting? Watch Market Talks live
In this week’s episode of Market Talks, Cointelegraph welcomes Budd White, chief product officer and co-founder of Tacen, a United States-based software company developing compliance software for a well-regulated crypto space. To kick things off, we get to know White a little better and find out his background and...
coinjournal.net
Venom Ventures Fund Commits a $5 Million Strategic Investment in the Everscale Blockchain
Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi, 31st January, 2023, Chainwire. Venom Ventures Fund, a Web3 and blockchain innovation fund managed by Abu Dhabi-based investment fund manager Iceberg Capital Limited, has announced a strategic partnership with Everscale, a premier blockchain that aims to solve the scalability issues bogging down the Web3 industry. Venom...
astaga.com
Whales Move 500K Ethereum (ETH) Ahead Of US Fed Rate Hike, What’s Next?
Whales have turn out to be lively forward of the U.S. Federal Reserve charge hike determination. Regardless of Ethereum value sideways motion, whales have moved almost 500K ETH within the final 2 days. Whales shifting huge quantities of Ethereum (ETH) through the FOMC assembly is a purpose to fret as...
dailyhodl.com
Here’s the Next Ethereum-Level Opportunity for Crypto Traders, According to Investor Who Called Bitcoin Reversal
A veteran trader in the crypto space thinks one layer-1 blockchain project offers a similar opportunity to what Ethereum (ETH) did four or five years ago. In a new interview with Bankless, Chris Burniske, a partner at the venture capital firm Placeholder, argues that Solana (SOL) is currently undervalued and has ETH-like potential as an investment.
coinjournal.net
Why does Bitcoin consolidate? Answer: waiting for central banks to move
The past ten trading days have been extremely quiet for Bitcoin. It moved in a tight range, trading as high as $24k and as low as $22.5k. Considering the historical volatility, the range is exceptionally tight. So why is Bitcoin, and other markets, too, moving in such a tight range?
CoinTelegraph
Genesis is planning to file for bankruptcy: Report
Cryptocurrency lending firm Genesis Global Capital, a subsidiary of crypto conglomerate Digital Currency Group, is reportedly preparing to file for bankruptcy as early as this week. According to a Jan. 18 Bloomberg report, Genesis previously said it was considering a bankruptcy filing if it were unable to raise cash amid...
disruptmagazine.com
TurnCoin Ltd. Goes Live: Blockchain-based Company Raises $70 Million with the Help of INX Digital Company
Today, blockchain-based company TurnCoin, Ltd. announced that it has selected INX Digital Company, Inc. to facilitate the primary capital raise of $70 million that it plans to undertake. The INX Digital Company is a broker-dealer and an inter-dealer broker that provides the first and only fully-regulated, end-to-end platform for listing and trading both SEC-registered and exempt security tokens as well as cryptocurrencies. This platform was developed by the INX Digital Company. The primary capital raise is open to participation from 2,000 potentially accredited investors based in the United States and from any and all investors based outside of the United States, including retail and institutional investors.
