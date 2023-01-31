Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
GoLocalProv
NetScouts Basketball’s National Prep School Invitational Brings Top Recruits to Rhode Island
NetScouts Basketball, one of the largest scouting services in the world, is returning to the Ocean State for its 24th annual National Prep School Invitational (NPSI). The four-day, 31-game invitational tournament will be held from Thursday, Feb. 2 through Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, at the Murray Center at Rhode Island College, according to the Rhode Island Sports Commission (RISC).
Turnto10.com
Westerly, Bishop Hendricken scholar-athletes
(WJAR) — Tyler Rafferty of Westerly High School and Joseph Church of Bishop Hendricken were named scholar-athletes in Tuesday night's "High School Hoops," game. Rafferty is the captain of the basketball team but also plays soccer, football and lacrosse. He is sixth in his class with a 4.62 GPA...
RI native to compete on next season of ‘Survivor’
Perreault, an insurance agent, said he decided to apply because of his experience living in the foster care system for five years.
Turnto10.com
Some schools announce closures as Southern New England braces for cold snap
(WJAR) — Southern New England is bracing for an arctic blast of below-zero temperatures and wind chills of minus 30 degrees Friday night into Saturday. Residents are encouraged to dress in layers, bring pets indoors overnight and take shelter during peak cold times. Several schools across Rhode Island announced...
Power outages, damage reported as strong winds sweep through
A portion of Phenix Avenue in Cranston is shut down after a tree fell onto a power line.
McDermott Pool to close for repairs
Mayor Frank Picozzi announced Tuesday McDermott Pool will close temporarily.
Providence schools closed Friday due to bitter cold
Providence Public Schools will be closed Friday as the state braces for record-breaking cold, 12 News has learned.
Turnto10.com
Wind slowly drops off, stays frigid overnight
Although power outages have amounted to less than 1% of the total number of customers in Rhode Island and Bristol County Massachusetts, it is still unnerving both for those who HAVE lost power AND for those of us listening to the powerful wind outside tonight. The good news is that...
rimonthly.com
36 Fun Things to Do in Rhode Island this February
What: Watch Newport come to life at the Newport Winter Festival. Highlights include the Polar Pineapples ice bar at Newport Harbor Island Resort, a chili cook-off, family-friendly shows and concerts, polo on the beach and much more. Call or visit the website for event times and ticket prices. Where: Various venues in Newport. More Info: 847-7666, newportwinterfestival.com.
Valley Breeze
Knock On Wood opening this weekend in new location
SMITHFIELD – The owners of Knock On Wood Furniture say they have been hustling for the past two weeks putting a whole lot of furniture together in advance of a planned grand opening this Saturday, Feb. 4. Mike Gordon said they are excited to welcome customers back to this...
eastgreenwichnews.com
Blizzard of ’78: Memories & Reflections, Part 1
Above: Main Street looking south, with the Elms building (Besos today) in the distance, from the Rhode Island Pendulum. Scanned by Terry Romano, courtesy of the EGHPS. We asked readers for their stories about the Blizzard of 1978 – when Providence got a record 27.6 inches of snow between Monday, Feb. 6, and Tuesday, Feb. 7 – and readers came through! We start with this one from Laura Sullivan, who provides a glimpse of the storm from someone who had to work through it, providing essential coffee and donuts (of course) to first responders, bus riders and others who just happened by. We will be posting more remembrances in coming days. Thanks to all who wrote in!
Mass. State Lottery winner: $500,000 prize won from Vista Donuts shop
A Massachusetts State Lottery player just claimed a scratch ticket worth half a million dollars on Feb. 2, and they purchased their winning ticket from a specific Massachusetts doughnut shop. The Vista Donuts, Lottery & Tobacco shop sold the winning “$500,000 Cashword Corners 2021″ ticket. The shop is located in...
Richmond mourns loss of longtime firefighter
Robert T. Gardner Jr., a 17-year member of the department, died of a heart attack on Jan. 26., according to the U.S. Fire Administration.
School closings in Massachusetts, Southern New Hampshire
BOSTON - Several communities have announced school will be closed on Friday due to extreme cold temperatures in the forecast. Check the list HERE.
johnstonsunrise.net
Could this be for real?
Move over David Baldacci and John Grisham, there’s a new kid in town, and he just may give you a run for your money. And not only does he come from our great state, but he started his writing career at Beacon Communications. John Houle’s “The King-Makers of Providence”...
Brown Daily Herald
Smiley names four new members to Providence School Board
Four new members joined the Providence School Board following their Jan. 19 approval by the Providence City Council. The members, nominated by Mayor Brett Smiley, join the nine-person board at a crucial time as officials prepare for the possible 2024 return of the Providence Public School District to city control after a five-year state takeover.
Mega Millions $31 million winning ticket sold at Woburn gas station
WOBURN - There was one winning ticket in the $31 million Mega Millions drawing Tuesday night and it was sold in Woburn, according to the Massachusetts Lottery.The lottery said the ticket was sold at the Gibbs gas station on Winn Street in Woburn. No one at the gas station would comment Wednesday morning.According to the Mega Millions website, the one-time cash option for the jackpot is $16.5 million.The winning numbers were 7-9-18-29-39 and the Mega ball was 13.The gas station will get a $50,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.Exactly a week ago, there was another Mega Millions $31 million winner in Massachusetts. That ticket was sold at a Stop & Shop in Belchertown.Mega Millions winners have one year from the date of the drawing to claim their prizes.
Police searching for missing Cumberland woman
Donna Tiberio, 65, was last seen on Jan. 31 around 3:15 p.m. near her home in South Cumberland.
hot969boston.com
2 Big Lottery Winners Came From The Same Boston Area Grocery Store
Coincidence? Two big money winners over the past few weeks bought their winning tickets at the same place. If you need to pick up some groceries, we hear the produce selection is top notch and there’s plenty of free parking at the Wegman’s in Chestnut Hill. But you’re probably going to head straight to the lottery counter.
Mass Lotto Player Claims 2nd Consecutive $31 Million Mega Millions Jackpot
Massachusetts might be the luckiest state now that lottery players have claimed Mega Millions jackpot prizes two weeks in a row. A Mega Millions ticket sold in Woburn was the sole winner on Tuesday, Jan. 31, hauling in $31 million, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery. The win marks th…
