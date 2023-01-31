ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longview, TX

insideevs.com

Woman Sure Tesla Model 3 Runs On Gas, Is Determined To Fill It Up

Despite the electric vehicle boom that we've been witnessing over the past few years, EV adoption is still in its early infancy, and that explains why some people are still adjusting to this new reality. Electric cars are as old as the automobile itself and quickly rose to popularity in...
torquenews.com

The Tesla Model 3 Could Keep Going Down In Price

The Tesla Model 3 must keep going down in price. Here's why. Model Y inventory is visible and is going down sharply. However, Model 3 vehicles in inventory have not been going down as sharply. The Model Y is a good deal with the IRA tax credit and all the storage, space, and charging, along with it being an SUV.
torquenews.com

Tesla CEO Elon Musk Drops Mind-Blowing Product Teaser During Earnings Call

Tesla's Q4 2022 Earnings call just ended, leaving investors and fans alike in a frenzy. CEO Elon Musk teased a major announcement, saying, "We have other products in development. We're not going to reveal them today, but It will blow people's minds when people see them." The cryptic statement has...
torquenews.com

Tesla 4680 Is Changing the Game Again, Elon Musk Confirms 4680 Battery Cells to Power More than Just Cars!

Tesla has been the leader in the electric vehicle industry for years and it looks like they are about to extend their lead even further. Tesla CEO Elon Musk last night announced that the company's 4680 battery cells would not only be used for electric cars, but also for Tesla Energy's battery storage products. This news is great for Tesla as it shows that the mass production of the 4680 cells has been solved.
torquenews.com

Five Reasons Not to Rent a Tesla Model 3

If you are headed out on a vacation or business trip and will rent a car as an experiment, here are five reasons why you may wish to skip the Tesla Model 3 battery-electric vehicle. A new study asking car renters about difficulties they have experienced when renting reveals that...
electrek.co

Elon Musk kills hope of Tesla retrofitting new Autopilot/Self-Driving hardware

Elon Musk has killed the little hope some had for Tesla in offering a retrofit to the new Autopilot/Self-Driving hardware (HW4) to current Tesla owners. Tesla is expected to announce a new Autopilot/Self-Driving hardware suite, which has been referred to as Hardware 4.0 (HW4), any day now. There have been...
MotorTrend Magazine

Tesla Owner Tweets at Elon Musk After Model Y "Steering Wheel Falls Off" While Driving

In a post targeting Tesla CEO Elon Musk, Twitter user Prerak (@preneh24) posted photos and details of a "horrific" experience with his brand-new Tesla Model Y all-electric SUV: The steering wheel reportedly came off while the vehicle was in motion. This would be at least the second incident of a new Tesla's wheel falling off since 2020, when the same happened to a Tesla Model 3 sedan.
insideevs.com

Tesla Model 3 That Crashed At Pikes Peak Reborn As Mean Electric Track Weapon

The Tesla Model 3 that crashed while racing at Pikes Peak in 2020 made the rounds in the automotive news as a testament to the racing car's safety, seeing how Randy Probst, who was driving the Unplugged Performance-modified EV, came out of the wreck alive and well. And while Randy...
Classic Rock 96.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for East Texas.

