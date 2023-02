This radar image from the National Weather Service shows the precipitation forecast for North Texas. Because of low temperatures, freezing rain is expected through Wednesday night. National Weather Service

The National Weather Service has issued an ice storm warning from 6 a.m. Wednesday until 6 a.m. Thursday, with up to half an inch of total ice accumulations expected.

The weather service forecast areas of light freezing rain and sleet on Tuesday night, transitioning to mainly freezing rain on Wednesday.