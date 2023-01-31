Read full article on original website
Des Moines man accepts plea deal in homicide case
DES MOINES, Iowa — A man initially charged with a Des Moines man's murder has accepted a plea deal. Christopher Wessels Jr. pleaded guilty to a robbery charge in connection to the killing of 22-year-old Dok Nyok Akol Dok in October 2022. In October, police say they had responded...
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Carroll Woman Arrested for Alleged Incident at Wild Rose Casino in Jefferson
A Carroll woman was arrested for an alleged incident that happened at Wild Rose Casino in Jefferson. According to court documents, a woman was playing a slot machine when she won a jackpot of $1,223 at 10:49pm on January 26th. Thirty-six-year-old Jessica Baxter of Carroll was asked to sit in her seat. Baxter then claimed the winnings and filled out an IRS-W9 form for the winnings, which certifies under the penalty of perjury, to claim the winning jackpot.
yourfortdodge.com
Arrest Made in Fort Dodge Cold Case
An arrest has been made in a 6 year old Fort Dodge murder case. On Thursday a Cedar Rapids man has been arrested and charged with 1st Degree Murder in the cold case of Fort Dodge resident Donald Preston. 49 year old Christopher Johnson is accused of killing Preston in...
KBUR
Des Moines Man Sentenced to 30 Years in Federal Prison For Exploiting Minors on Snapchat
Des Moines, IA- A Des Moines man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for multiple child exploitation charges. 27-year-old Shaun Taylor Solem of Des Moines was sentenced Wednesday, February 1st to 360 months in prison. According to Court Documents, in 2019 and 2020 Solem communicated with multiple minor...
KCCI.com
Man charged after throwing water on employee
DES MOINES, Iowa — A school intruder was stopped Friday morning. It happened at the Walnut Street School in downtown Des Moines. Police say a man tried to get into the school to warm up. School staff eventually forced him out of the building. The district decided not to...
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids Police make arrest in January homicide
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police have arrested a 21-year-old for the murder of a Cedar Rapids man. On January 8th, 2023, officers responded to a report that someone had been shot in the 5500 block of Kirkwood Boulevard. Officers found a vehicle off the road in the 5600 block...
Newton police sued over traffic stop that generated 1.6 million YouTube views
An Iowa college student whose YouTube video of a police traffic stop generated 1.6 million views is now suing the city of Newton for false arrest. In a lawsuit filed this week in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Iowa, Tayvin Galanakis, 19, of Newton alleges the city and its police department are […] The post Newton police sued over traffic stop that generated 1.6 million YouTube views appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
KCCI.com
2 Des Moines students arrested after stolen handgun recovered from locker
DES MOINES, Iowa — Two North High School students were arrested on Thursday in Des Moines. Des Moines police say a stolen handgun was recovered from a locker. KCCI is working to confirm what charges, if any, the students will face. This is a developing story. Stay tuned to...
KCCI.com
Fire near Cownie Baseball Park under investigation
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines investigators are trying to uncover the cause of a house fire on Southeast 18th Court. The fire wasn't far from the Cownie Baseball Park. Firefighters say a house was fully engulfed when they arrived at the scene around 10:30 p.m. Thursday night. No...
Chase ends in crash, man arrested on several drug and weapon charges
DES MOINES, Iowa — A man is in the Polk County Jail facing multiple drug and weapon charges after police said he crashed a vehicle while attempting to flee from officers Wednesday night. The pursuit began around 7:12 p.m. just west of SW 14th Street on McKinley Avenue according to court documents. A Des Moines […]
KCJJ
Cedar Rapids man convicted of domestic abuse found with firearm during traffic stop
A Cedar Rapids man has been charged with being in possession of a firearm as a convicted felon after a traffic stop late Tuesday night. Police stopped 20-year-old London Savage of Seminole Avenue Northwest just before midnight near the intersection of Highway 965 and Westwood Drive in North Liberty because he allegedly had crossed the center line multiple times. During a probable cause search of the vehicle, a .45 caliber pistol was located in the glove compartment. Savage reportedly admitted the gun was his.
ktvo.com
Lawsuit filed against Heartland hospital alleging wrongful termination
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Iowa — A southeast Iowa health center is the subject of a lawsuit after one of its doctors said he was wrongfully terminated from the hospital. According to a press release from attorney Stuart Higgins, Dr. Raheel Jiwan filed a lawsuit against Jefferson County Health Center in Jefferson County District Court.
KCCI.com
Man dies after fire in Iowa motel room
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Investigators are looking for the cause of a motel fire that killed one man. The fire broke out in a room at Rodeway Inn. It was confined to that space. Firefighters found the man's body after getting the fire extinguished. An autopsy will help determine...
Feds file lawsuits accusing two Iowa companies of labor violations
The U.S. Department of Labor is taking two Iowa companies to court over allegations that they either failed to pay workers overtime or spent their workers’ retirement contributions. The first of the two cases, filed this week in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Iowa, alleges that Seth Woods, along with Woods Construction […] The post Feds file lawsuits accusing two Iowa companies of labor violations appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
KCCI.com
DMPS parents call for more security after two guns found in high schools in two weeks
DES MOINES, Iowa — Some parents are calling on the Des Moines Public School district to step up security after police confiscated two guns at schools in as many weeks. Lindsay LaGrange has three middle schoolers that will eventually go to East High School, but as they grow closer and closer to freshman year, she worries about the security measures in place to keep kids safe.
KCRG.com
Iowa DNR confirms mountain lion shot, killed in Johnson County
SWISHER, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Natural Resources has confirmed a mountain lion sighting in Johnson County last weekend. The DNR told KCRG-TV9 the mountain lion was shot by two lawfully licensed hunters who were out at night calling for coyotes west of Swisher. The mountain lion was...
Facility that sent live resident to funeral home in a body bag is fined $10,000
An Iowa care facility that mistakenly sent a live resident to the funeral home in a body bag has been fined $10,000 by the state. According to state inspectors, a female resident of the Glen Oaks Alzheimer’s Special Care Center in Urbandale was in declining health and receiving hospice care in late December 2022 and […] The post Facility that sent live resident to funeral home in a body bag is fined $10,000 appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
KCCI.com
Des Moines man identified in deadly truck versus car crash
POLK COUNTY, Iowa — The Polk County Sheriff's Office has identified the man who was killed after a crash between atruck and a car on Wednesday. The sheriff's office said 38-year-old Stephen Proctor, of Des Moines, died in the crash. Proctor's car was hit by a truck near Northwest...
Two people die in Boone County car accident
BOONE COUNTY, Iowa — Two people died in a car accident in Boone Friday evening. At around 5:11 p.m. emergency crews responded to a report of an accident at the intersection of Highway 30 and SE Marshall Street, according to an Iowa State Patrol crash report. Pamela Mary Borkowski, 55, was stopped at a stop […]
KCJJ
Iowa City man who claimed he has a hard time remembering how to spell his name arrested for driving while barred
An Iowa City man who claimed he has a spelling issue was arrested for driving while barred and providing false ID information. Police stopped 39-year-old Plimio Zuniga Duron of Alyssa Court Southwest Monday night just before 10 pm because the registration sticker on the Ford pickup he was driving had expired. Police checked the registration sticker and found that it was for a different vehicle.
