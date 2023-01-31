ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

checkyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Does This Video Show A Recent Qur’an Burning in Sweden?

A video shared on Facebook purportedly shows a Swedish protester being attacked by Muslim onlookers as he burns a Qur’an. The video is from 2021 and takes place in Denmark, not Sweden. Fact Check:. President of Turkey Tayyip Erdogan has stifled ratification of NATO membership of Sweden and Finland...
FACT CHECK: Did James Mattis Flee The Country After Allegedly Being Charged With Treason?

A post shared on Facebook purports former Secretary of Defense Gen. James Mattis allegedly fled to Ukraine after U.S. Marines attempted to arrest him for treason. The claim stems from a satirical website. There is no evidence supporting the purported claim. Fact Check:. Mattis served as Secretary of Defense under...
FACT CHECK: Did Russia Destroy An M1 Abrams Tank?

A video shared on Facebook claims Russia destroyed an M1 Abrams with an RPG-18 rocket launcher tank Jan. 27. While the U.S. is planning to send Abrams tanks to Ukraine, none of the tanks have arrived in the country as of Feb. 2. The claim appears to have originated from a Telegram channel.
FACT CHECK: Did US And Israel Sink Russian Warships?

A video shared on Facebook claims the U.S. and Israel sunk Russian warships in Crimea during its conflict with Ukraine. There is no evidence that Russian warships have been sunk by the U.S. and Israel. Ukraine has not claimed any Russian warship lost in the past week. Fact Check:. Israel...

