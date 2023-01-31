Read full article on original website
FACT CHECK: Does This Video Show A Recent Qur’an Burning in Sweden?
A video shared on Facebook purportedly shows a Swedish protester being attacked by Muslim onlookers as he burns a Qur’an. The video is from 2021 and takes place in Denmark, not Sweden. Fact Check:. President of Turkey Tayyip Erdogan has stifled ratification of NATO membership of Sweden and Finland...
FACT CHECK: Did Marjorie Taylor Greene Make Say COVID-19 Deaths Are ‘Natural Selection?’
A photo shared on Facebook purports Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene stated deaths caused by COVID-19 are due to “natural selection.”. The claim is fabricated. The tweet originates from a Twitter account that regularly posts parody. Fact Check:. Greene was recently assigned to the House Homeland Security Committee,...
FACT CHECK: Did CNN Lighten The Skin Color Of The Officers Charged In Tyre Nichols’ Death?
A photo shared on Facebook allegedly shows a CNN graphic that lightened the skin of the police officers charged in the death of Tyre Nichols. This image is digitally fabricated. A CNN spokesperson confirmed that the image is fabricated in an email to Check Your Fact. Fact Check:. Tyre Nichols,...
FACT CHECK: Has The U.S. Spent Twice As Much On Ukraine Aid Than The War In Afghanistan?
A video shared on Instagram claims the U.S. has spent twice as much on Ukraine aid than the war in Afghanistan. While estimates of the cost of the Afghanistan war vary, all of them exceed the current amount of aid authorized for Ukraine. Fact Check:. The U.S. is preparing a...
FACT CHECK: Did James Mattis Flee The Country After Allegedly Being Charged With Treason?
A post shared on Facebook purports former Secretary of Defense Gen. James Mattis allegedly fled to Ukraine after U.S. Marines attempted to arrest him for treason. The claim stems from a satirical website. There is no evidence supporting the purported claim. Fact Check:. Mattis served as Secretary of Defense under...
FACT CHECK: Did Russia Destroy An M1 Abrams Tank?
A video shared on Facebook claims Russia destroyed an M1 Abrams with an RPG-18 rocket launcher tank Jan. 27. While the U.S. is planning to send Abrams tanks to Ukraine, none of the tanks have arrived in the country as of Feb. 2. The claim appears to have originated from a Telegram channel.
FACT CHECK: Did US And Israel Sink Russian Warships?
A video shared on Facebook claims the U.S. and Israel sunk Russian warships in Crimea during its conflict with Ukraine. There is no evidence that Russian warships have been sunk by the U.S. and Israel. Ukraine has not claimed any Russian warship lost in the past week. Fact Check:. Israel...
