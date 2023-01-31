Amanda Serrano aiming to add something special to her resume: undisputed

Sarah Stier / Getty Images

One could argue that Amanda Serrano already is the most-accomplished fighter in women’s boxing history, with major titles in seven divisions between 115 and 140 pounds in her remarkable 14-year career.

The native of Puerto Rico has one more box to check, though: undisputed.

Serrano, who holds three 126-pound titles, is scheduled to face WBA champ Erika Cruz for all four major featherweight belts Saturday in New York City. No one from her country – man or woman – has ever become an undisputed champion.

“This is a pivotal moment, not just for me and my own career but for my home island of Puerto Rico,” said Serrano, who grew up and lives in New York. “Earning the opportunity to be an undisputed lineal champion is something most fighters only dream about, but becoming the first boxer from Puerto Rico to be an undisputed champion would make it even more special.

“I look forward to entering the ring … in my hometown of NYC back at Madison Square Garden.”

Serrano (43-2-1, 30 KOs) lost a split decision in an attempt to take Katie Taylor’s 135-pound title in April of last year, after which she moved back down to a more natural 126 to outpoint Sarah Mahfoud to unify three titles.

The 34-year-old told BoxingScene.com that she doesn’t plan to move up in weight again unless she gets another shot at Taylor.

Serrano has fought in five divisions in her last 10 fights, losing only to Taylor. That feat speaks to her extraordinary ability and will be a central part of her legacy. However, she said those days are gone.

“God willing all goes well, the only fight I’m going up in weight for after this is the rematch with Katie Taylor,” she told the outlet. “After that, I’m done chasing divisions. I want to stay put at featherweight. It’s where I feel the most comfortable.

“The only way I’m moving up again is for the Katie Taylor rematch.”

Of course, revenge isn’t at the forefront of her mind. Cruz (15-1, 3 KOs) is. The Mexican outpointed respected Jelena Mrdjenovich twice in her last three fights to become a titleholder and establish herself as one of the better female fighters.

That’s why Serrano has set a potential rematch with Taylor aside for the time being.

“I’m not even looking that far,” she told BoxingScene.com. “I have Erika in my sights. Featherweight is always the division I wanted, and I’m just focused on this.”