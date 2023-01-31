Read full article on original website
wdrb.com
Grand opening date set for new Ramiro's Cantina restaurant in Jeffersonville, Indiana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A grand opening date has been set for Ramiro's Cantina in southern Indiana. In December, owner Ramiro Gandara announced plans to close his Frankfort Avenue restaurant after 15 years and open a newer, more fast-casual, concept at 149 Spring Street in downtown Jeffersonville. Instead of ordering...
wdrb.com
Clarksville developer hopes to turn page on former America's Best Motel property
CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- A Clarksville developer wants to turn the page on a property in the town that has long associated with being a problem, and the group says apartments are the best option for its new chapter. Form G is looking to build a multi-family residential development called...
wdrb.com
Oldham Co. Public Library taking bids for new branch in Goshen
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Oldham County Public Library is looking to build a brand new space in Goshen. The current branch location in Goshen is too small and a challenging space for people with wheelchairs or limited mobility, according to staff. About a year ago, five acres of land...
Wave 3
Louisville barber shop owner collecting shoes for people in need
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One local business owner decided to pay it forward by leaving out shoes for anyone who needs them. Julius Wilkerson Jr., the owner of Big City Styles barber shop at 312 West Chestnut Street, said he set out the first pair of shoes outside his store on Jan. 5.
wdrb.com
New sports bar set to open near 4th Street Live in downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new sports bar is opening near Fourth Street Live in downtown Louisville. Parlay is located on Muhammad Ali Boulevard next to the Seelbach Hotel between Fourth and Fifth streets. Complete with a full bar, Parlay serves stadium food options like nachos, pulled pork sandwiches and...
WLKY.com
Tuesday of Kentucky Derby week has a new theme: 502'sDay
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Most of Kentucky Derby week issomething. There's the Derby, obviously, on Saturday. Oaks the day before, Friday. Thursday eventually became known as "Thurby." And now, Tuesday will be known as "502'sDay." According to Churchill Downs, it "celebrates what makes Kentucky Derby Week special: the local community."
LG&E restores power to downtown Louisville customers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A power outage in downtown Louisville affected businesses and events planned for Wednesday. The power went out at 3:15 p.m. according to the outage map. The LG&E power outage map showed the power was out from Second Street down to Ninth Street and impacted 38 different customers.
This Is The Best Restaurant In Kentucky To Impress Your Date
LoveFOOD compiled a list of the best restaurants in each state to impress your date.
WLKY.com
Louisville man serves up taste of New Orleans in Middletown ahead of Mardis Gras
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man is serving up a taste of New Orleans at his shop in Middletown ahead of Mardis Gras. Locals can warm up with a hot bowl of gumbo or jambalaya at Boudreaux's Cajun Cooking on Shelbyville Road. The shop is celebrating its 10th year...
wdrb.com
Award-winning chef opening new restaurant in Oldham County on Feb. 15
LA GRANGE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new restaurant focused on breakfast, brunch and lunch is opening in La Grange on Feb. 15. Wally's will soon become the newest restaurant to open in Oldham County, and it started from a life-long dream by chef Laurent Geroli. The Montreal native was the executive chef at the Brown Hotel, along with other international experiences.
wdrb.com
State Street in New Albany seeing increase in new business
NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- New Albany is seeing a lot of growth when it comes to new businesses, especially in the northern part of the city. Construction and new projects can be seen up and down State Street, just off Interstate 265. It's growth that can seem like it's all happening at once.
WLKY.com
Capital Grille at Louisville's Oxmoor Center opens this week
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new upscale steakhouse is opening this week in the Oxmoor Shopping Center. Capital Grille is opening for business on Friday, Feb. 3. It'll be the restaurant's first location to open in Kentucky. Located at 7600 Shelbyville Road, the restaurant says that it is renowned for...
Louisville's new Large Item Pickup by appointment system
Out with the old, in with the new.
wdrb.com
Blackiston Mill Road bridge in New Albany reopens early after emergency repairs
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Traffic is moving once again on the Blackiston Mill Road bridge in New Albany, Indiana. The busy access bridge used by drivers to get between New Albany and Clarksville closed to traffic completely for emergency repairs Tuesday morning. Officials didn't expect to reopen the bridge until...
wdrb.com
Bed Bath & Beyond to close 1 of 2 stores in Louisville as company nears bankruptcy
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bed Bath & Beyond is closing one of its two Louisville stores. In a release on its website, the company listed the store on Summit Drive as one targeted for closing. That's in the Paddock Shops in east Louisville. The remaining location in Louisville is in...
wdrb.com
Madison, Ind. fabricator handcrafting creative holiday displays for city streets
MADISON, Ind. (WDRB) -- Spiders, dancing skeletons, Santa Claus and hearts: they may sound random, but they all share one thing in common: how they're made. Each design serves as a holiday or seasonal display in Madison, Indiana, and each one is hand-crafted by city fabricator Dave Kidwell. "I'm a...
wdrb.com
Portion of Spring Street in New Albany to be converted into two-way street
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A one-way street in New Albany could soon see drivers traveling in both directions, if both the city and the state of Indiana have their way. There's a plan to convert a portion of Spring Street, from State Street to 5th Street, into a two-way street. If that section of Spring Street is converted from one-way to two-way, it could increase access to downtown, as well as visibility for businesses.
manualredeye.com
The women-owned businesses of Louisville : Biscuit Belly
Woman-Owned Wallet, a shop in Nulu, features a directory of the women-owned restaurants, stores and services based in Louisville. One of the nine included restaurants is Biscuit Belly, a Southern-style biscuit sandwich shop, with many locations- three of which are in different parts of Louisville. Lauren and Chad Coulter are...
Kentucky’s Home To 3 Giant Indoor Foam Amusement Arenas & One Just Opened
The kids are going to absolutely love this and probably some adults too. Kentucky is now home to three different giant indoor foam amusement arenas and we got a look inside. For all you Nerf Gun loving peeps this place is all about Nerf Wars and more. As a mom of three boys, I feel like I had my own personal indoor nerf arena while they were all growing up.
WLKY.com
The Toy Tiger: Remembering Louisville's rowdiest, rock-n-roll nightclub
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Some thought it was shady, some thought it amazing, and some thought it was both: The Toy Tiger. Even if you never went inside, if you lived in Louisville, you probably recognized the big, bright sign on Bardstown Road. The club was known for its rock-n-roll...
