Louisville, KY

wdrb.com

Oldham Co. Public Library taking bids for new branch in Goshen

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Oldham County Public Library is looking to build a brand new space in Goshen. The current branch location in Goshen is too small and a challenging space for people with wheelchairs or limited mobility, according to staff. About a year ago, five acres of land...
GOSHEN, KY
Wave 3

Louisville barber shop owner collecting shoes for people in need

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One local business owner decided to pay it forward by leaving out shoes for anyone who needs them. Julius Wilkerson Jr., the owner of Big City Styles barber shop at 312 West Chestnut Street, said he set out the first pair of shoes outside his store on Jan. 5.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

New sports bar set to open near 4th Street Live in downtown Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new sports bar is opening near Fourth Street Live in downtown Louisville. Parlay is located on Muhammad Ali Boulevard next to the Seelbach Hotel between Fourth and Fifth streets. Complete with a full bar, Parlay serves stadium food options like nachos, pulled pork sandwiches and...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Tuesday of Kentucky Derby week has a new theme: 502'sDay

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Most of Kentucky Derby week issomething. There's the Derby, obviously, on Saturday. Oaks the day before, Friday. Thursday eventually became known as "Thurby." And now, Tuesday will be known as "502'sDay." According to Churchill Downs, it "celebrates what makes Kentucky Derby Week special: the local community."
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

LG&E restores power to downtown Louisville customers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A power outage in downtown Louisville affected businesses and events planned for Wednesday. The power went out at 3:15 p.m. according to the outage map. The LG&E power outage map showed the power was out from Second Street down to Ninth Street and impacted 38 different customers.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Award-winning chef opening new restaurant in Oldham County on Feb. 15

LA GRANGE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new restaurant focused on breakfast, brunch and lunch is opening in La Grange on Feb. 15. Wally's will soon become the newest restaurant to open in Oldham County, and it started from a life-long dream by chef Laurent Geroli. The Montreal native was the executive chef at the Brown Hotel, along with other international experiences.
LA GRANGE, KY
wdrb.com

State Street in New Albany seeing increase in new business

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- New Albany is seeing a lot of growth when it comes to new businesses, especially in the northern part of the city. Construction and new projects can be seen up and down State Street, just off Interstate 265. It's growth that can seem like it's all happening at once.
NEW ALBANY, IN
WLKY.com

Capital Grille at Louisville's Oxmoor Center opens this week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new upscale steakhouse is opening this week in the Oxmoor Shopping Center. Capital Grille is opening for business on Friday, Feb. 3. It'll be the restaurant's first location to open in Kentucky. Located at 7600 Shelbyville Road, the restaurant says that it is renowned for...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Portion of Spring Street in New Albany to be converted into two-way street

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A one-way street in New Albany could soon see drivers traveling in both directions, if both the city and the state of Indiana have their way. There's a plan to convert a portion of Spring Street, from State Street to 5th Street, into a two-way street. If that section of Spring Street is converted from one-way to two-way, it could increase access to downtown, as well as visibility for businesses.
NEW ALBANY, IN
manualredeye.com

The women-owned businesses of Louisville : Biscuit Belly

Woman-Owned Wallet, a shop in Nulu, features a directory of the women-owned restaurants, stores and services based in Louisville. One of the nine included restaurants is Biscuit Belly, a Southern-style biscuit sandwich shop, with many locations- three of which are in different parts of Louisville. Lauren and Chad Coulter are...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WBKR

Kentucky’s Home To 3 Giant Indoor Foam Amusement Arenas & One Just Opened

The kids are going to absolutely love this and probably some adults too. Kentucky is now home to three different giant indoor foam amusement arenas and we got a look inside. For all you Nerf Gun loving peeps this place is all about Nerf Wars and more. As a mom of three boys, I feel like I had my own personal indoor nerf arena while they were all growing up.
KENTUCKY STATE

