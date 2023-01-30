ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 11

Rufus Lincoln
1d ago

357 is most efficient. Have no problem taking a home intruders life.

Reply
7
Rock Bottom
2d ago

we have a different way to stop home invasions

Reply
12
Related
Simplemost

Put Vaseline Under Your Eyes To Get In On This Inexpensive Beauty Hack

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Petroleum jelly-based Vaseline is a cost-effective way to lock moisture into the skin. It’s...
Hot 104.7

Guess What The Bottom Drawer of Your Oven Is Really For!?

That drawer under your stove isn't meant for storing cutting boards and pan lids. Do you know what it's really supposed to be used for? The answer will surprise you!. I spend a fair amount of time in the kitchen. And like lots of folks, I'm always looking for ways to better organize my kitchen space.
seventeen.com

A Man Ordered A Sausage Egg McMuffin And Discovered $5,000 With His Order

For most people, they'd likely be shocked to discover an extra set of fries with their McDonald's order, so imagine one man's surprise when he opened up his bag of food and found $5,000 in cash. Josiah Vargas, the McDonald's customer-turned-good samaritan, documented the entire incident, from discovering the cash...
GEORGIA STATE
Upworthy

Homeless man asks restaurant if they have food to spare. He was offered a chair and anything on menu

It is often considered good practice for restaurants to give their spare food to people in need at the end of the day. Most don't follow this practice, causing a lot of food to go to waste. However, one restaurant is being commended for the way they treated a homeless man asking for spare food. Ronda Chung was at El Sur Street Food Co in Little Rock and they observed something very heartwarming.
Rooted Expeditions

Woman found living in the hotel walls, robbing people while they were away.

Victoria Rothe and a coworker were staying at a hotel while on a work trip. Then something terrible happened. After a long day of work, Victoria and her coworker Rebecca, went back to the hotel. When Victoria opened her door, she saw a woman standing in the bathroom. Victoria thought it was housekeeping at first, but when she saw the woman holding her clothes, she knew something was wrong.
Abby Joseph

Man Shuts off Phone During Weekend Getaway With Best Friend After His Wife Calls and Texts Him With Non-emergency Things

Every year, for the past ten years, two best friends have gone away to spend a "phone-free" weekend together. However, since one of the friends had gotten married, his wife insisted that her husband bring his phone with him. But after repeated non-emergency calls and texts, he shut off his phone for the remainder of the getaway. Recently, he reached out to the public on Reddit to explain what happened.

Comments / 0

Community Policy