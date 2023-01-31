Read full article on original website
thegolfnewsnet.com
Phil Mickelson deletes tweet praising Saudis for equal men’s and women’s Saudi International purses
LA QUINTA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 17: Phil Mickelson tees off on the 17th hole during the second round of The American Express tournament at the Jack Nicklaus Tournament Course at PGA West on January 17, 2020 in La Quinta, California. (Photo by Jeff Gross/Getty Images) Phil Mickelson found himself on...
thegolfnewsnet.com
Hero Dubai Desert Classic history, results and past winners
The Hero Dubai Desert Classic is one of the DP World Tour's year-opening event in the United Arab Emirates. The event, which was first played in 1989, has been played in Dubai since its inception. The tournament marks the start of the DP World Tour's swing through the United Arab Emirates to start a calendar year.
FOX Sports
Pebble Beach and Saudi International again share top billing
Site: Pebble Beach, California. Courses: Pebble Beach GL (Yardage: 6,752. Par: 72); Spyglass Hill GC (Yardage: 6,858. Par: 72); Monterey Peninsula CC-Shore (Yardage: 6958. Par: 71). Prize money: $9 million. Winner's share: $1.62 million. Television: Thursday-Friday, 3-6 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday, 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-7 p.m. (CBS); Sunday, 1-3...
golfmagic.com
Rory McIlroy makes HUGE CHANGES to his golf bag to start 2023
Rory McIlroy incredibly removed two of his TaylorMade MG3 Raw Wedges and replaced them with Titleist Vokey Wedges en route to winning the Dubai Desert Classic in his first start of 2023 on the DP World Tour. McIlroy, a TaylorMade staff player, had a full set of TaylorMade MG3 Wedges...
Golf Monthly
Ras Al Khaimah Championship 2023 Live Stream
Al Hamra Golf Club is the host course on the DP World Tour this week and here is how you can watch all the action.
Golf Monthly
Two-Time Champion Dustin Johnson Out Of Saudi International
Former winner Dustin Johnson is forced to withdraw from the Saudi International after tweaking his back
thegolfnewsnet.com
Patrick Reed blames marshals, rules officials for tree lost-ball ruling, confusion at Dubai Desert Classic
Patrick Reed has spoken up now two days removed from hitting his ball into a palm tree and receiving a controversial ruling in his favor at the 2023 Dubai Desert Classic. In short, Reed said the whole situation was not controversial and pinned DP World Tour officials and marshals for him looking up the wrong tree to find his ball.
Austin to lose WGC Dell Match Play after this year, signaling the end of WGC era
Rest in peace, World Golf Championships. Golfweek has learned that this will be the final year of the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play in Austin. Its spot in the 2024 schedule, which is typically in late March on the back end of the Florida Swing, is expected to be filled by the Cadence Bank Houston Open.
golfmagic.com
Patrick Reed "conned the ref" with "100%" golf ball claim | GolfMagic Podcast
Patrick Reed "conned the referee" over 'treegate' at the Dubai Desert Classic, says GolfMagic Editor Andy Roberts on the latest episode of the GolfMagic 'From The Tips' Podcast where Challenge Tour pro Gary Boyd joined the show. Reed, who ended up finishing second to Rory McIlroy by one shot at...
thegolfnewsnet.com
Jon Rahm 2023 schedule: When will he play next?
Jon Rahm's 2023 schedule kicks off with a trip to the Sentry Tournament of Champions in Hawaii, which he got into for winning last season. We will then see Rahm play in the California desert at The American Express, followed by starts at the Farmers Insurance Open and the Waste Management Phoenix Open, which is a collegiate home game for the Spaniard. Rahm will then play at the Genesis Invitational.
thegolfnewsnet.com
2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am model and fantasy golf rankings
Welcome to my weekly fantasy golf model for the 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am! Beginning in 2020, I developed a weekly rubric which offers a clear-cut ranking system based on data points weighted in a formula. So far, it's been a tremendous success. Here's a look at several PGA Tour winners since November 2021 and where they landed in the model:
