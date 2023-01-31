ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Hero Dubai Desert Classic history, results and past winners

The Hero Dubai Desert Classic is one of the DP World Tour's year-opening event in the United Arab Emirates. The event, which was first played in 1989, has been played in Dubai since its inception. The tournament marks the start of the DP World Tour's swing through the United Arab Emirates to start a calendar year.
Pebble Beach and Saudi International again share top billing

Site: Pebble Beach, California. Courses: Pebble Beach GL (Yardage: 6,752. Par: 72); Spyglass Hill GC (Yardage: 6,858. Par: 72); Monterey Peninsula CC-Shore (Yardage: 6958. Par: 71). Prize money: $9 million. Winner's share: $1.62 million. Television: Thursday-Friday, 3-6 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday, 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-7 p.m. (CBS); Sunday, 1-3...
Rory McIlroy makes HUGE CHANGES to his golf bag to start 2023

Rory McIlroy incredibly removed two of his TaylorMade MG3 Raw Wedges and replaced them with Titleist Vokey Wedges en route to winning the Dubai Desert Classic in his first start of 2023 on the DP World Tour. McIlroy, a TaylorMade staff player, had a full set of TaylorMade MG3 Wedges...
Patrick Reed "conned the ref" with "100%" golf ball claim | GolfMagic Podcast

Patrick Reed "conned the referee" over 'treegate' at the Dubai Desert Classic, says GolfMagic Editor Andy Roberts on the latest episode of the GolfMagic 'From The Tips' Podcast where Challenge Tour pro Gary Boyd joined the show. Reed, who ended up finishing second to Rory McIlroy by one shot at...
Jon Rahm 2023 schedule: When will he play next?

Jon Rahm's 2023 schedule kicks off with a trip to the Sentry Tournament of Champions in Hawaii, which he got into for winning last season. We will then see Rahm play in the California desert at The American Express, followed by starts at the Farmers Insurance Open and the Waste Management Phoenix Open, which is a collegiate home game for the Spaniard. Rahm will then play at the Genesis Invitational.
2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am model and fantasy golf rankings

Welcome to my weekly fantasy golf model for the 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am! Beginning in 2020, I developed a weekly rubric which offers a clear-cut ranking system based on data points weighted in a formula. So far, it's been a tremendous success. Here's a look at several PGA Tour winners since November 2021 and where they landed in the model:
