Jon Rahm's 2023 schedule kicks off with a trip to the Sentry Tournament of Champions in Hawaii, which he got into for winning last season. We will then see Rahm play in the California desert at The American Express, followed by starts at the Farmers Insurance Open and the Waste Management Phoenix Open, which is a collegiate home game for the Spaniard. Rahm will then play at the Genesis Invitational.

HAWAII STATE ・ 14 HOURS AGO