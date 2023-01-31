Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Six NC Cities Were Named the “Dirtiest Cities in America” for 2023 - Here's WhyKennardo G. JamesGreensboro, NC
4 Amazing Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasRaleigh, NC
A Five-Star Inn on a Farm in North CarolinaMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Chapel Hill, NC
Unusual Facts About Greensboro You Never KnewTed RiversGreensboro, NC
The No. 2 recruit from the Bronx in the 2024 class, Ian Jackson, chooses UNCAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITChapel Hill, NC
ELON University
Black History Month kickoff focuses on community and celebration
When Sivuan Scott ’23 began the Black History Month Kickoff with a powerful rendition of the Black national anthem, “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” the tone for the event was set. As Scott sang the last line of the first verse, “Let us march on till victory...
Never-before-seen video shows Dr. King speaking at NCSU as the KKK protests
RALEIGH, N.C. — Did you know Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. once spoke to a crowd of 5,000 at Reynolds Coliseum on NC State Campus in Raleigh?. The historic event took place in 1966 – but it wasn't given momentous treatment. Instead, the moment was almost wiped from the history books.
North Carolina A&T WBB loses to Elon in CAA upset
Maleia Bracone and Jordyn Dorsey led the Aggies, both scoring over 10 points, but Elon came in with the sneak attack for the victory. The post North Carolina A&T WBB loses to Elon in CAA upset appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
ELON University
Writing Across the University to host several writing boot camps through spring semester
Elon University’s Writing Across the University is hosting several Writing Boot Camps through the spring semester. They are designed to encourage faculty and staff to devote regular, uninterrupted time to their writing and they’re a great way to launch or make progress on personal or professional writing projects.
cbs17
‘No evidence’ men’s basketball used in Duke women’s game, ACC says
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — The Atlantic Coast Conference says it hasn’t found any evidence that part of a women’s basketball game was played with a men’s ball. League officials issued a statement Friday morning in response to Duke coach Kara Lawson’s claim that a men’s ball was used during the first half of her team’s loss at Florida State earlier in the week.
abc11.com
ABC11 Black History Month: Shirley Caesar
Shirley Caesar was born in Durham and is known as the "Queen of Gospel Music." She's performed for 7 decades and has won 12 Grammy awards, appearing on tv and in several films. She graduated from Shaw University and attended Duke Divinity School.
ELON University
Deep roots: Elon faculty share their experiences as Elon students
The connections alumni have with their alma mater are deep-rooted, and those roots can be hard to sever. Many find themselves drawn back to their alma maters for many reasons, and some never leave in the first place. Four Elon alumni who are now Elon professors describe their journeys to...
There’s a Glum Feeling in the Air for This Duke-Carolina Meeting
Neither rival is having the season it hoped for as they play for the first time in the post–Coach K era.
inforney.com
Chapel Hill's first Black superintendent makes impact on student body, aims to inspire students to succeed
Editor's Note: The Tyler Morning Telegraph is highlighting Black leaders and community members in celebration of Black History Month. Walking around the Chapel Hill ISD campuses, you can find Superintendent Lamond Dean with a huge smile. Not only does he enter classrooms and hallways with bright energy but also a sense of comfort that can be felt among the district as he greets, hugs and welcomes students and staff across campuses.
Former UNC Star Gets Heated After Being Booed by Tar Heel Fans
Former North Carolina star Jason Capel didn’t get the warmest welcome in his return to Chapel Hill on Wednesday night. The Pitt assistant coach, and brother of head coach, Jeff Capel, was pretty peeved about it, too. Jason reportedly started yelling outside the Panthers’ locker room following the game...
North Carolina A&T inks 7 on National Signing Day
Meet the first class of recruits for Aggie coach Vincent Brown. The post North Carolina A&T inks 7 on National Signing Day appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
ACC Tournament 2023: Projected seeds, schedule, tiebreakers
The 2022-23 college basketball regular season is in full swing. Conference play is heating up around the country, and the ACC Tournament will be here before we know it. The 2023 ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament takes place at Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C. The conference tournament gets underway with three first-round matchups on March 7 and concludes with the championship game on March 11.
Dariq Whitehead versus UNC 'is on the table'
Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer updated Dariq Whitehead's status during his Thursday presser ahead of the rivalry bout with the unranked UNC Tar Heels (15-7, 7-4 ACC) in Cameron Indoor Stadium at 6:30 p.m. ET Saturday. RELATED: Sharpshooting prep coming to Duke-UNC game It sounds like ...
FSU offers 2025 edge defender Bryce Davis
Florida State offered Greensboro (N.C.) Grimsley sophomore edge defender Bryce Davis on Friday. Davis cited FSU defensive tackles coach Odell Haggins, who spent some of January in North Carolina recruiting, FSU defensive quality control analyst Cortez Carter, and director of player personnel Chuck Cantor when sharing news of the offer.
Duke star sets record straight about practice incident
Duke basketball power forward Kyle Filipowski, already a seven-time ACC Rookie of the Week with 11 double-doubles and countless clutch moments for the Blue Devils (16-6, 7-4 ACC), has been the team's best player. There's no denying that. But there was a time in the summer when the outlook wasn't so ...
Sharpshooting prep coming to Duke-UNC game
Paul VI Catholic (Va.) small forward Darren Harris will be on an unofficial visit to the Duke basketball program on Saturday, 247Sports' Travis Branham reported on Wednesday afternoon. The heralded 2024 sharpshooter has already committed to the Blue Devils, but he can't sign his national letter of ...
WSSU football adds 17 on NSD
Winston-Salem State Football have inked 17 new football recruits as they hope to rebuild WSSU football. The post WSSU football adds 17 on NSD appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Four Star SEC transfer leads stout NCCU recruiting class
The Eagles re-load with SEC and ACC talent coming to Durham in 2023.. The post Four Star SEC transfer leads stout NCCU recruiting class appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
wfmynews2.com
Maya Angelou's niece debuts African hair exhibit in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The niece of civil rights activist, Maya Angelou, is highlighting the history of hair in a new Triad exhibit. Rosa Johnson is getting to the root of representation with a showcase called, Straw into Gold. It features unique, stylistic hair braiding designs with elaborate beadwork. We...
Duke signee posts huge numbers against Bronny James
Notre Dame (Calif.) combo guard Caleb Foster was one of the biggest snubs when the McDonald's All-American selections came out last week. This week, the 2023 Duke basketball prize had a chance to show off his skills against a player who earned the honor at his position, Sierra Canyon (Calif.) star ...
