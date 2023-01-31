ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elon, NC

ELON University

Black History Month kickoff focuses on community and celebration

When Sivuan Scott ’23 began the Black History Month Kickoff with a powerful rendition of the Black national anthem, “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” the tone for the event was set. As Scott sang the last line of the first verse, “Let us march on till victory...
ELON, NC
cbs17

‘No evidence’ men’s basketball used in Duke women’s game, ACC says

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — The Atlantic Coast Conference says it hasn’t found any evidence that part of a women’s basketball game was played with a men’s ball. League officials issued a statement Friday morning in response to Duke coach Kara Lawson’s claim that a men’s ball was used during the first half of her team’s loss at Florida State earlier in the week.
GREENSBORO, NC
abc11.com

ABC11 Black History Month: Shirley Caesar

Shirley Caesar was born in Durham and is known as the "Queen of Gospel Music." She's performed for 7 decades and has won 12 Grammy awards, appearing on tv and in several films. She graduated from Shaw University and attended Duke Divinity School.
DURHAM, NC
ELON University

Deep roots: Elon faculty share their experiences as Elon students

The connections alumni have with their alma mater are deep-rooted, and those roots can be hard to sever. Many find themselves drawn back to their alma maters for many reasons, and some never leave in the first place. Four Elon alumni who are now Elon professors describe their journeys to...
ELON, NC
inforney.com

Chapel Hill's first Black superintendent makes impact on student body, aims to inspire students to succeed

Editor's Note: The Tyler Morning Telegraph is highlighting Black leaders and community members in celebration of Black History Month. Walking around the Chapel Hill ISD campuses, you can find Superintendent Lamond Dean with a huge smile. Not only does he enter classrooms and hallways with bright energy but also a sense of comfort that can be felt among the district as he greets, hugs and welcomes students and staff across campuses.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

ACC Tournament 2023: Projected seeds, schedule, tiebreakers

The 2022-23 college basketball regular season is in full swing. Conference play is heating up around the country, and the ACC Tournament will be here before we know it. The 2023 ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament takes place at Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C. The conference tournament gets underway with three first-round matchups on March 7 and concludes with the championship game on March 11.
GREENSBORO, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Dariq Whitehead versus UNC 'is on the table'

Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer updated Dariq Whitehead's status during his Thursday presser ahead of the rivalry bout with the unranked UNC Tar Heels (15-7, 7-4 ACC) in Cameron Indoor Stadium at 6:30 p.m. ET Saturday. RELATED: Sharpshooting prep coming to Duke-UNC game It sounds like ...
DURHAM, NC
247Sports

FSU offers 2025 edge defender Bryce Davis

Florida State offered Greensboro (N.C.) Grimsley sophomore edge defender Bryce Davis on Friday. Davis cited FSU defensive tackles coach Odell Haggins, who spent some of January in North Carolina recruiting, FSU defensive quality control analyst Cortez Carter, and director of player personnel Chuck Cantor when sharing news of the offer.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
BlueDevilCountry

Duke star sets record straight about practice incident

Duke basketball power forward Kyle Filipowski, already a seven-time ACC Rookie of the Week with 11 double-doubles and countless clutch moments for the Blue Devils (16-6, 7-4 ACC), has been the team's best player. There's no denying that. But there was a time in the summer when the outlook wasn't so ...
DURHAM, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Sharpshooting prep coming to Duke-UNC game

Paul VI Catholic (Va.) small forward Darren Harris will be on an unofficial visit to the Duke basketball program on Saturday, 247Sports' Travis Branham reported on Wednesday afternoon. The heralded 2024 sharpshooter has already committed to the Blue Devils, but he can't sign his national letter of ...
DURHAM, NC
HBCU Gameday

WSSU football adds 17 on NSD

Winston-Salem State Football have inked 17 new football recruits as they hope to rebuild WSSU football. The post WSSU football adds 17 on NSD appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
SALEM, MA
wfmynews2.com

Maya Angelou's niece debuts African hair exhibit in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The niece of civil rights activist, Maya Angelou, is highlighting the history of hair in a new Triad exhibit. Rosa Johnson is getting to the root of representation with a showcase called, Straw into Gold. It features unique, stylistic hair braiding designs with elaborate beadwork. We...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Duke signee posts huge numbers against Bronny James

Notre Dame (Calif.) combo guard Caleb Foster was one of the biggest snubs when the McDonald's All-American selections came out last week. This week, the 2023 Duke basketball prize had a chance to show off his skills against a player who earned the honor at his position, Sierra Canyon (Calif.) star ...
DURHAM, NC

