justices for all
2d ago

At least you got to enjoy his money you didn’t have a bunch of leeches in the family living off of him and the rest the money went to his kids didn’t put it in the bank and have some investment company taken most raise money from them. Glad you enjoyed it it

AOL Corp

23 Lottery Winners Who Lost Millions

The odds of winning the Mega Millions or Powerball are slim — but the odds of your life devolving into chaos if you somehow pull it off are actually quite good. Most lottery dreams share a few common themes: yachts and lobster tails, big tips, fast cars, the fast life and a mansion for mom. In reality, instant entry to the nouveau riche class has a way of wrecking friendships, destroying marriages, ending in bankruptcy or worse.
ILLINOIS STATE
The Independent

EuroMillions winner burned through £40m by spending £100K a week

One of the UK’s biggest lottery winners was spending prize money at a rate of £100,000 a week, documents have revealed.Colin Weir, who won a record-breaking £161 million in 2011, spent around £40 million of his winnings before his death in 2019 from sepsis and an “acute kidney injury”.Mr Weir and his wife Christine, from Largs in North Ayrshire, became Scotland’s biggest lottery winners when they won the EuroMillions jackpot.The pair divorced in 2018, with his wealth passed down to his two children following his death.They became Europe’s second-biggest EuroMillions winners but lost the title when an anonymous individual...
Tracey Folly

Man blames girlfriend for buying 'his' winning lottery ticket: 'If you hadn't bought that ticket, I would have won'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. Picture it: A couple gets in line to buy scratch tickets, and neither of them knows where the next $400 prize is hiding. One of them buys the winning ticket, and the other buys a losing ticket, multiple losing tickets in fact. Is there any way the loser can blame the winner for ruining his chances of scoring the prize?
The Independent

Supermarket where child bought scratch card banned from selling lottery tickets

An Asda store has been suspended from selling lottery tickets after a boy bought a scratchcard, despite being 11 years below the legal age limit.Ronnie Retallick, seven, was allowed to purchase the ticket while visiting a branch in Folkestone.The minimum legal age to buy National Lottery products is 18.Ronnie’s father, James Fletcher-Retallick, 47, was left fuming and complained, prompting lottery operators Camelot to take action.It is understood the Asda store has been given a three-month lottery suspension, of which one month has already been served.The supermarket chain confirmed National Lottery services at the store in Kent will be “temporarily” unavailable.James...
The Independent

Man wins lottery because he swapped a shift at work

A worker scooped £500,000 on the lottery after swapping to an early shift so he could attend a hospital appointment.Jeff Etherington, who works as a machine setter for the automotive industry, said he “can’t help thinking it’s fate”.The 65-year-old, from Harlow in Essex, bought his winning Thunderball lucky dip ticket at Sainsbury’s in Harlow on January 11, after attending a meeting about his knee replacement.He plans to continue working and will tie the knot with his fiancee Kim Read, 60.“I’ve always believed that one day I would win big,” said Mr Etherington.“It’s taken 28 years but here we are, I’m...
HAWAII STATE
George J. Ziogas

How a Retired Couple Outsmarted the Lotto System to Win Millions

Based on Jason Fagone’s 2018 HuffPost article, the comedy/drama “Jerry and Marge Go Large” showed how the generous Evart, Michigan couple made things better for their neighbors. The Selbees found a mathematical loophole in a lottery game called “Winfall” that they exploited and shared. According to “The Cinemaholic,” they spent as much as $720,000 on lottery tickets for one drawing and ultimately made $26 million before they were done. Lottery officials then stepped in to investigate and discovered that other people had found the same loophole.
EVART, MI
BBC

Canadian teen wins $48m lotto jackpot on first try

When Juliette Lamour won a lotto jackpot on her first try, the sensible teen immediately turned to a financial adviser, or Dad, as she calls him. The 18-year-old just scooped C$48m ($35.8m; £29.7m), becoming the youngest Canadian ever to win such a big prize. But while many teens suddenly...
NEW YORK STATE

