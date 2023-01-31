Read full article on original website
justices for all
2d ago
At least you got to enjoy his money you didn’t have a bunch of leeches in the family living off of him and the rest the money went to his kids didn’t put it in the bank and have some investment company taken most raise money from them. Glad you enjoyed it it
4
Tragedy struck a lottery winner who blew off $131,000 per week and spent $50 million in eight years
A Scottish man who won a record-breaking $257.6 million Euro Millions jackpot in 2011 blew threw his cash within eight years only to suffer from kidney disease and die in 2019.
AOL Corp
23 Lottery Winners Who Lost Millions
The odds of winning the Mega Millions or Powerball are slim — but the odds of your life devolving into chaos if you somehow pull it off are actually quite good. Most lottery dreams share a few common themes: yachts and lobster tails, big tips, fast cars, the fast life and a mansion for mom. In reality, instant entry to the nouveau riche class has a way of wrecking friendships, destroying marriages, ending in bankruptcy or worse.
EuroMillions winner burned through £40m by spending £100K a week
One of the UK’s biggest lottery winners was spending prize money at a rate of £100,000 a week, documents have revealed.Colin Weir, who won a record-breaking £161 million in 2011, spent around £40 million of his winnings before his death in 2019 from sepsis and an “acute kidney injury”.Mr Weir and his wife Christine, from Largs in North Ayrshire, became Scotland’s biggest lottery winners when they won the EuroMillions jackpot.The pair divorced in 2018, with his wealth passed down to his two children following his death.They became Europe’s second-biggest EuroMillions winners but lost the title when an anonymous individual...
Man blames girlfriend for buying 'his' winning lottery ticket: 'If you hadn't bought that ticket, I would have won'
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. Picture it: A couple gets in line to buy scratch tickets, and neither of them knows where the next $400 prize is hiding. One of them buys the winning ticket, and the other buys a losing ticket, multiple losing tickets in fact. Is there any way the loser can blame the winner for ruining his chances of scoring the prize?
Woman Won $43 Million Jackpot and Was Offered a Steak Dinner by the Casino Instead of Her Winnings
Which would you prefer: a steak supper or $43 million? Unfortunately, even after winning the jackpot on a slot machine, one woman didn't have many options. At the Resorts World Casino in Jamaica, Queens, Katrina Bookman was playing the slots when she won what would have been the highest slot machine prize in US history: $42,949,672.
Woman Wins $1.3 Million Lottery, Hides the Money and Divorces Husband
It was a dream come true for Denise Rossi. She had always played the lottery, but never in her wildest dreams did she expect to win the grand prize of $1.3 million. But just 11 days after the winning numbers were announced, Denise made a decision that would haunt her for the rest of her life.
Young girl wins $48.3 million settlement after having all her limbs amputated following missed meningitis and sepsis diagnosis
Her family argued that if doctors had immediately given her antibiotics, she would not have been so ill and her limbs might have been saved.
Five most popular lottery numbers revealed as tonight’s MegaMillions reaches $1.1billion
FOR the first time in U.S. history, the Mega Millions multi-state has reached a staggering $1.1 billion jackpot. If you're feeling lucky, the top five most common winning numbers have been revealed which have been drawn more times in the past seven years than any other. They include 14 -...
Supermarket where child bought scratch card banned from selling lottery tickets
An Asda store has been suspended from selling lottery tickets after a boy bought a scratchcard, despite being 11 years below the legal age limit.Ronnie Retallick, seven, was allowed to purchase the ticket while visiting a branch in Folkestone.The minimum legal age to buy National Lottery products is 18.Ronnie’s father, James Fletcher-Retallick, 47, was left fuming and complained, prompting lottery operators Camelot to take action.It is understood the Asda store has been given a three-month lottery suspension, of which one month has already been served.The supermarket chain confirmed National Lottery services at the store in Kent will be “temporarily” unavailable.James...
Couple refused to share $5.6 million lottery winnings, disowned by family members
Apparently, one couple's family members want nothing else to do with them because they didn't give anybody in the family any of the money they won in a large lottery payout of over $5 million. The husband has taken to a Reddit post to explain the situation.
A lottery expert explains why you should not pick lucky numbers or dates of birth
An article in the Chronicle Live is about a lottery and gaming expert from the UK who is providing advice about how you can boost your chances of winning the lottery. Gaming expert Francisc Csiki who works at an online casino service called CasinoAlpha reports that there are two important tips for boosting your chances of winning.
Man wins lottery because he swapped a shift at work
A worker scooped £500,000 on the lottery after swapping to an early shift so he could attend a hospital appointment.Jeff Etherington, who works as a machine setter for the automotive industry, said he “can’t help thinking it’s fate”.The 65-year-old, from Harlow in Essex, bought his winning Thunderball lucky dip ticket at Sainsbury’s in Harlow on January 11, after attending a meeting about his knee replacement.He plans to continue working and will tie the knot with his fiancee Kim Read, 60.“I’ve always believed that one day I would win big,” said Mr Etherington.“It’s taken 28 years but here we are, I’m...
How a Retired Couple Outsmarted the Lotto System to Win Millions
Based on Jason Fagone’s 2018 HuffPost article, the comedy/drama “Jerry and Marge Go Large” showed how the generous Evart, Michigan couple made things better for their neighbors. The Selbees found a mathematical loophole in a lottery game called “Winfall” that they exploited and shared. According to “The Cinemaholic,” they spent as much as $720,000 on lottery tickets for one drawing and ultimately made $26 million before they were done. Lottery officials then stepped in to investigate and discovered that other people had found the same loophole.
A $30 million lottery winner dressed up as a cartoon character to hide his winnings from his "lazy" wife
A Chinese man recently won almost $30 million (219 million yuan) in lottery winnings. However, the man decided not to tell his family including his wife and child about his prize money because he was afraid that they would become lazy and not work hard.
Heartbroken woman misses out on £182m EuroMillions jackpot after payment failed
A woman was left completely heartbroken after she thought she had won a whopping £182 million before realising the devastating news that the payment for the ticket had failed. Rachel Kennedy, then 19, and Liam McCrohan, then 21, missed out on the EuroMillions jackpot in 2021 after they forgot...
I'm an American who visited Scotland for the first time. Here are 10 things that surprised me.
On her first-ever visit to Scotland, an Insider reporter was surprised by how cheap groceries were and how quickly the weather could change.
AOL Corp
Lottery player kept routine of buying 5 NC tickets at once. Then he got ‘lucky break’
A warehouse worker said he got his “lucky break” after he won a big prize when he was entered into a lottery promotion, according to the North Carolina Education Lottery. Craig Cox, 59, of Mount Airy won $100,000 after he unknowingly entered into a Cash 5 Bonus Cash promotion, a release from the lottery says.
Somebody in New Jersey is $4 million richer thanks to a $2 lottery ticket
A penny saved might be a penny earned, but an extra dollar spent turned into an extra $3 million earned for a New Jersey lottery player. The January 31, 2023 Mega Millions drawing yielded one jackpot winner in another state, and a $1,000,000 second-prize winner in New Jersey.
Powerball winner is revealed after winning mega Lotto prize
A hardworking Aussie mum says she'll finally be able to quit her job after claiming $40 million in last night's Powerball draw.
BBC
Canadian teen wins $48m lotto jackpot on first try
When Juliette Lamour won a lotto jackpot on her first try, the sensible teen immediately turned to a financial adviser, or Dad, as she calls him. The 18-year-old just scooped C$48m ($35.8m; £29.7m), becoming the youngest Canadian ever to win such a big prize. But while many teens suddenly...
