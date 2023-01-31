Read full article on original website
elisportsnetwork.com
4A SPSL Basketball Tournament’s underway at TCC in Tacoma
The 4A SPSL boy’s’ and girl’s’ basketball Tournament’s began earlier this week and continues this weekend in Tacoma at Tacoma Community College. On the boy’s side on Tuesday, Sumner got past Rogers in a tight game, 63-58. Olympia overpowered Puyallup 74-41. in another close battle, Bellarmine edged Graham-Kapowsin 54-52. In the last game on Tuesday Curtis stormed past Emerald Ridge 94-46. That set up Sumner Olympia on Thursday and Bellarmine-Curtis on Thursday.
National signing day 2023: Where Washington high school football seniors have signed (live updates)
National Signing Day 2023 has arrived. Plenty of the state's top recruits signed their national letters of intent during the early signing period in December. Here is a running list of athletes making their final decisions Wednesday. SBLive will keep this page updated with all of the football ...
UW Offers SoCal Cornerback Who Brings Right Attitude to Game
Jaylen'Dai Sumlin from Sierra Canyon has welcome size and plays with a passion.
Former Clackamas High star Ben Gregg making the most of bench role at Gonzaga
What Gragg has brought the team off the bench is hard to quantify on a box score.
KREM
Gonzaga vs Saint Mary’s: How to watch Saturday’s college basketball game
MORAGA, Calif — After an early season schedule that included teams like Purdue, Alabama, Texas, and other top programs, perhaps no game is more important to the Gonzaga men’s basketball team than Saturday’s matchup. No. 12 Gonzaga travels to No. 18 Saint Mary’s for the first matchup...
Alexander Joins Huard in Big Sky, Only He Heads to Montana State
The wide receiver turns to his third college team after stops at Arizona State and Washington.
New Dawg Report: Leroy Bryant
The Huskies got an exciting playmaker in the Northern California cornerback
kentreporter.com
Kent middle school teacher fatally stabbed at her Tacoma home
Gail Gese, a teacher at Cedar Heights Middle School in the Kent School District, was found fatally stabbed Tuesday, Feb. 1 in her Tacoma home. Michael Gese, 31, the son of Gail Gese, 66, is charged with first-degree domestic violence murder for allegedly stabbing his mother inside their home in the 800 block of South Anderson Street, according to Pierce County Superior Court documents.
tourcounsel.com
Capital Mall | Shopping mall in Olympia, Washington
Capital Mall is a shopping mall located in Olympia, Washington. The anchor stores are REI, Total Wine & More, Macy's, Dick's Sporting Goods, JCPenney, Best Buy, and Century Theatres. The mall was known as Westfield Capital from 1998 to 2013, when it was owned by the Westfield Group. In 2013,...
KOMO News
Seattle's legendary Beth's Cafe reopens after 2.5 years
Seattle's beloved 24-hour breakfast diner is reopening, although it's no longer open 24 hours. Beth's Cafe, known as the place for a greasy spoon at 3 a.m., closed in September 2020 amid coronavirus restrictions. The diner posted to social media Wednesday announcing their reopening in the same location at 7311...
Hood Canal Bridge reopens after semitruck crash
POULSBO, Wash. — The Hood Canal Bridge in north Kitsap County has reopened after an hours-long closure caused by a semitruck crash. According to the Washington Department of Transportation (WSDOT) Tacoma, a semitruck crashed into a barrier on the bridge at 3:12 p.m. on Friday. The barrier was damaged, so crews had to fix it before they allowed drivers on the bridge.
Chronicle
Thurston County Woman Dies in Collision on State Route 507
A 30-year-old woman from Yelm was pronounced dead at the scene of a fatal traffic collision on state Route 507 in Roy on Wednesday, Feb. 1. According to a Washington State Patrol memo, the woman was traveling northbound on state Route 507 when the 2005 Hyundai Sonata she was driving collided with a 2014 Ram ProMaster in the southbound lane at around 6:10 a.m.
KUOW
Changes down the road for Washington drivers: Today So Far
Washington's roads have become more dangerous over the past couple years. Now, local and national officials are attempting to curb the trend. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far newsletter for February 1, 2023. My apologies to regular TSF readers for my absence yesterday. Without getting into details,...
KING-5
BREAKING: SWAT teams surround Seattle home after intruder locks homeowners out
Some Seattle homeowners found themselves locked out after an intruder slipped inside while they were outside checking on some raccoons. A standoff with police ensued.
State Rep: ‘None of these locations are suitable’ for a future airport
Washington state elected officials have narrowed the location of a new two-runway airport to three rural areas in either Pierce or Thurston County, sparking intense opposition from locals, including a rally of approximately 100 residents at the Olympia Capitol Building last week pleading for new location proposals. According to Jason...
What Salary Do You Need In Seattle?
A street of boundless opportunity awaits you in the eternally vibrant city of Seattle, Washington. If you’re looking to make a splash and break into the area’s tech-fueled economy, one number stands between you and your golden future – the salary needed to live comfortably in this northwest hub.
KHQ Right Now
Republican-backed bill would change ballots in Washington state
OLYMPIA, Wash. - A Spokane lawmaker introduced a bill that would change ballots in Washington state to "increase transparency," but the Spokane County auditor said it's likely unconstitutional. House Bill 1708 was introduced this week by Rep. Mike Volz, who represents Washington's 6th Legislative District, which includes parts of north...
KOMO News
'We're tired': 116-year-old Seattle business to close shop over encampment safety concerns
SEATTLE (KOMO) — A business in Seattle's SODO neighborhood has survived everything from world wars to the Great Depression and even multiple pandemics, but says it can't continue to stay open anymore due to the homeless crisis downtown. Thea Sand, the fifth-generation owner of Emmanuel's Rug and Upholstery Cleaners...
Fentanyl Overdoses in Spokane County up 1233%
Spokane County Sheriffs served a search warrant early Wednesday morning leading to the arrest of four individuals tied to the alleged sale of fentanyl in the Spokane area. Ryan Lovitt, 37, was arrested on two felony warrants. Brooke Benton, 29, and Sarah Langford, 39, were both arrested on misdemeanor warrants.
Washington City Ranked Among Top 10 Best Places To Live
Bankrate ranked this destination at No. 3!
