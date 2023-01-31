NORMAN, Okla. – The University of Oklahoma track and field team will travel to Albuquerque, N.M., for the New Mexico Collegiate Classic, Feb. 3-4. "We are geared up for a big weekend," said head coach Tim Langford. "For some of our athletes, it's been two weeks since they've taken the track. The meet will be one of the largest we've attended, and the surface is very fast. I can't wait to see what we bring home."

NORMAN, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO