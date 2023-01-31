ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
oklahoma Sooner

No. 1 Sooners Top 198 For Second Straight Week in Home Win

NORMAN – The No. 1-ranked University of Oklahoma women's gymnastics team won all four events and posted the program's 66th consecutive home victory Friday night at Lloyd Noble Center, downing Iowa State 198.225-195.875. The Sooners improved to 7-0 on the season by registering their second-highest score of the year....
NORMAN, OK
oklahoma Sooner

Oklahoma drops match 33-3 to No. 8 Mizzou

The Oklahoma wrestling team was downed 33-3 by No. 8 Missouri at McCasland Field House in Norman on Friday night. The 22nd-ranked Sooners (7-6, 1-4 Big 12) battled with the Tigers, who boasted a ranked wrestler at every weight class. Oklahoma was victorious at 141 pounds but dropped the remaining nine matches to Missouri (7-2, 6-0 Big 12).
NORMAN, OK
oklahoma Sooner

Sooners Conclude Day One of the New Mexico Collegiate Classic

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The University of Oklahoma track and field team concluded its first day of competition at the New Mexico Collegiate Classic in Albuquerque, N.M. The men's heptathlon kicked the meet off with junior Joey Zayszly coming in third place with 2,836 points. Competition in the heptathlon will resume tomorrow with the 60-meter hurdles and pole vault.
NORMAN, OK
oklahoma Sooner

No. 1 Sooners Welcome Cyclones for Big 12 Home Opener

NORMAN – No. 1 Oklahoma brings Big 12 play to Lloyd Noble Center Friday night at 6:45 p.m. CT against Iowa State for its home conference opener. Chad McKee and Natalie Brown will be on the call for SoonerVision on ESPN+. The Sooners are undefeated against all top-15 teams...
NORMAN, OK
oklahoma Sooner

OU T&F Headed to New Mexico

NORMAN, Okla. – The University of Oklahoma track and field team will travel to Albuquerque, N.M., for the New Mexico Collegiate Classic, Feb. 3-4. "We are geared up for a big weekend," said head coach Tim Langford. "For some of our athletes, it's been two weeks since they've taken the track. The meet will be one of the largest we've attended, and the surface is very fast. I can't wait to see what we bring home."
NORMAN, OK
oklahoma Sooner

OU Student-Athletes Tie 3.20 Cumulative GPA Record, Extend 3.0 Streak

NORMAN — University of Oklahoma student-athletes extended their streak of classroom success by posting a 3.20 cumulative GPA during the fall 2022 semester, tied for the highest in program history, the OU Athletics Department announced Thursday. The 3.20 GPA also resulted in a school-record 22nd consecutive semester of surpassing a 3.0 cumulative figure.

Comments / 0

Community Policy