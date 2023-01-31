Big Freedia was already a good enough reason to pay New Orleans a visit — but you'll soon have a place to stay there as well. The Queen of Bounce recently unveiled plans to open a new hybrid music venue, restaurant and micro boutique hotel near the heart of historic downtown New Orleans. Tentatively called Hotel Freedia (although not naming it The Bounce House feels like a huge missed opportunity), the artist has announced they are moving forward with plans to open the new venue near Decatur and Frenchmen streets just in time for Mardi Gras next year.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 4 DAYS AGO