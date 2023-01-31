ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Freedia Hotel in New Orleans Coming Soon

The Queen of Bounce is opening a hotel in the Big Easy and plans to roll out memberships with NFTs. Hotel Freedia will be located at 2114 Decatur Street, a two-story, 4,800-square-foot building in the historic Marigny neighborhood in New Orleans. According to Eater, the venue will also feature a 60-seat restaurant and music venue, but only five guest rooms.
Sleepless in New Orleans? This Local Cannabis Company Wants to Help

While it’s easy to hit snooze on this statistic, you shouldn’t sleep on prioritizing a good night’s rest. Especially if you live in Louisiana because our sleep problems are worse. Fortunately, Louisiana residents now have access to a natural and effective sleep aid: cannabis. To understand the...
18-year-old Popeyes employee shot on St. Charles Avenue by angry customer

New Orleans police are investigating a shooting at the Popeyes on Saint Charles Avenue that injured an 18-year-old woman. According to police, the suspect was involved in an altercation with the employees inside the business. The suspect received a refund and was escorted out of Popeyes. The suspect then went...
Local resident has chance to become Miss Louisiana

Lafourche Parish resident, Ivy Robichaux is ready to take the stage and compete for her chance to become Miss Louisiana USA. She will be representing Grand Isle, Louisiana in the competition, which takes place on Friday February 3rd and Saturday February 4th at the Jefferson Premiering Arts Center in Metairie, LA.
Ochsner Health opens super clinic Tuesday

Health care giant Ochsner will debut their newest clinic at the redeveloped Clearview Mall in Metairie on Tuesday. The event will be attended by Jefferson Parish officials and others for a ribbon cutting of the project.
