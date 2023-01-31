Chelsea's Hakim Ziyech is 'attempting to push through his loan move to Paris Saint-Germain', with the Morroco star trying to 'convince' the Blues to let him go amid stalled negotiations

Read full article on original website
Related
‘Pass better than finish’ – Watch PSG star Fabian Ruiz’s assist of season to set up sublime Lionel Messi goal
PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN forward Fabian Ruiz produced a sensational pass for Lionel Messi to score in their 3-1 win over Montpellier. The Argentine, 35, bagged his 14th goal of the season for the Ligue 1 champions on Wednesday night as they opened up a five-point lead at the top of the table.
chatsports.com
Erik ten Hag admits it will be 'difficult' for Manchester United to sign a deadline day replacement for injured Christian Eriksen and insists he has the players who can 'fill the gap' - with Denmark star facing three months out
Erik ten Hag says Manchester United are unlikely to sign a replacement for Christian Eriksen before the transfer deadline after the Denmark star was ruled out for up to three months. Eriksen damaged the ligaments in his left ankle in United's FA Cup win over Reading at the weekend when...
On pace to match LaLiga points record, Barcelona look unstoppable with half the season to go
Halfway through the LaLiga season, Barcelona are on pace to hit 100 points after a sixth consecutive win, this time at Real Betis.
Kylian Mbappe set to miss PSG's Champions League first leg vs. Bayern Munich
Paris Saint-Germain confirm Kylian Mbappe is set to miss the Champions League round-of-16 first-leg game against Bayern Munich.
Yardbarker
Huge boost for Manchester United as STAR finally returns to the squad
Jadon Sancho is in the Manchester United squad for the first time as his side prepares to face Nottingham Forest in the EFL Cup. Erik ten Hag’s men are preparing for their semi-final second-leg clash with Forest at Old Trafford. The Red Devils go into this game with one foot already in the final, they lead 3-0 on aggregate from the first leg last week.
BBC
Thursday's transfer gossip: Bellingham, Hudson-Odoi, Ayew, Isco, Zapata, Chilwell, Ziyech, Firmino
Real Madrid will make signing Borussia Dortmund and England midfielder Jude Bellingham, 19, their priority for the summer. (AS - in Spanish) Arsenal are tracking 22-year-old Chelsea and England winger Callum Hudson-Odoi, who is currently on loan at Bayer Leverkusen. (Guardian) Everton are looking to sign Ghana forward Andre Ayew,...
Real Madrid's Vinicius needs protection after shocking tackle - Thibaut Courtois
Thibaut Courtois said Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior needs protection after he was the victim of a wild tackle from Valencia's Gabriel Paulista.
Yardbarker
Hakim Ziyech left stranded in Paris following Chelsea transfer blunder and computer crash
Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech has reportedly been left stranded in Paris following a move to PSG that fell through in bizarre circumstances. The Morocco international looked to be on his way to the Parc des Princes, but Chelsea sent through the wrong documentation more than once, while there was also a computer crash that meant the deal couldn’t be completed on time, according to the Daily Express.
FOX Sports
MATCHDAY: United aims to reach cup final; PSG without Neymar
A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Wednesday:. Manchester United's place in the League Cup final looks to be assured ahead of the second leg against Nottingham Forest in the semifinals. United won 3-0 away in the first leg last week. In its first season under manager Erik ten Hag, the team is looking to end a trophy drought stretching back to 2017. United won the League Cup that year, as well as the Europa League. United will be without midfielder Christian Eriksen, who could miss most of the remainder of the season because of an ankle injury sustained against Reading in the FA Cup on Saturday.
Hakim Ziyech loan move from Chelsea to PSG collapses due to late registration - sources
Hakim Ziyech will not join Paris Saint-Germain on loan from Chelsea due to late paperwork causing the deal not to be registered.
Liverpool midfield target forcing through surprise move to Barcelona
The Reds are set to miss out on improving their midfield, as a World Cup star opts for Barcelona over Liverpool
chatsports.com
Erik Ten Hag may be forced into a system change following Christian Eriksen's injury but who could the manager play instead? Could it lead to a change of formation? What games will he miss for Manchester United?
Manchester United's quest for a top-four spot has suffered a major blow as midfielder Christian Eriksen has been ruled out for three months. The 30-year-old suffered the brutal injury during United's 3-1 home win against Reading in the FA Cup fourth round. Eriksen was forced off in the second half...
MATCHDAY: Real Madrid hosts Valencia; Juventus in action
Real Madrid hosts Valencia in a league match postponed from January because of the teams' participation in the Spanish Super Cup
Nottingham Forest closing in on a deal for Paris Saint-Germain keeper Keylor Navas
Nottingham Forest are close to finally getting the goalkeeper they wanted after resurrecting talks with Paris St Germain for Keylor Navas.
How Arsenal youngster Folarin Balogun could change Mikel Arteta's plans – and save them £80m
Arsenal star Folarin Balogun has more goals on loan in France than Kylian Mbappe – now he might force Arsenal into rethinking their entire trajectory
Yardbarker
Agent admits Kiwior was wanted by top teams in Italy before Arsenal turned up
Arteta made it a priority in the winter to sign another reliable left-footed centre back after becoming overly reliant on Gabriel Maghalaes on the left side of Arsenal’s central defense, the Brazilian being his only reliable left-footed centre back. He chose Spezia’s Jakub Kiwior. There’s a lot of buzz...
Yardbarker
Inter Milan CEO Beppe Marotta: “Alexis Sanchez Left In The Summer To Cut Wage Bill, Not Because Of Simone Inzaghi’s Request”
Inter CEO Beppe Marotta has revealed that the reason that the club allowed Alexis Sanchez to leave in the summer transfer window was purely financial, and not because coach Simone Inzaghi didn’t want the Chilean to stay. Speaking to Chilean news outlet La Tercera, via FCInterNews, the Nerazzurri CEO...
Yardbarker
Four Juventus players named as flops in Serie Round 20 worst formation
In back-to-back shockers, Milan and Juventus were both embarrassed at their own turfs on Sunday. The reigning champions suffered another humbling defeat, as Sassuolo emerged victorious in a 5-2 result at the San Siro. A few hours later, Monza completed the double over the sorry Bianconeri at the Allianz Stadium.
CBS Sports
Transfer grades: Chelsea splash cash, Arsenal thrive on pragmatism, PSG fumble, Juventus in chaos
With the January transfer window now over, we can look back at some of the major deals and asses which of Europe's biggest clubs fared best. Chelsea were by far the busiest and on the biggest scale while Arsenal and Bayern Munich went for quality over quantity in their business. Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City had questionable windows while Weston McKennie was the most high profile USMNT star on the move as he joined Leeds United. Chelsea and Benfica agreeing late in the day to a deal for Enzo Fernandez was the blockbuster deadline day move, but there were a few which made the difference to some of these teams such as Bayern's Joao Cancelo, Arsenal's Jorginho, Manchester United's Marcel Sabitzer, and PSG's Hakim Ziyech...or maybe not PSG's Hakim Ziyech.
FOX Sports
USMNT-eligible striker Folarin Balogun leads Ligue 1 in scoring
The answer to the United States men's national team's striker problem might be playing in northern France. Folarin Balogun, a 21-year-old striker who was born in New York, scored a hat trick in Reims' 4-2 win over Lorient on Wednesday and now leads the French Ligue 1 in goals with 14. France superstar Kylian Mbappé is second with 13 goals.
Comments / 0