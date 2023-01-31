Read full article on original website
Related
makeuseof.com
8 Reasons Not to Buy the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The Galaxy S23 Ultra is finally here, and we couldn't be more excited. Given the success of the Galaxy S22 Ultra, we're eager to see how its successor improves on its best qualities.
makeuseof.com
How to Download and Install Among Us Mods
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Among Us is an online game, so installing mods can be a little trickier than other games. Despite that, it is possible, and there's a range of high-quality mods for you to explore.
makeuseof.com
Is Your Mouse Scroll Not Working on Windows? Try These Fixes
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. A mouse is an indispensable part of a computer setup, so it's frustrating when it doesn't work properly. A common issue that many users face is when the mouse scroll stops working on Windows.
makeuseof.com
How to Batch-Rename Files With Powertoys PowerRename
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. We've touched on PowerToys' PowerRename before, but it's worth going into more detail on how you can use it to batch-rename your files. Let's look at...
makeuseof.com
How to Make a DIY HomeKit Weather Station Using D1 Mini and BME280
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The smart HomeKit-enabled weather station that we are going to build today works similarly to the official Elgato Eve Degree, which costs ~€80. This is a completely homemade weather station that you can make for under $10 and integrate with the Apple Home app on your iOS and macOS devices, such as iPhone, iPad, and MacBook. It also works with smart home automation software, such as Home Assistant.
makeuseof.com
How to Render 3D Objects in a React Application
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The introduction of 3D rendering has transformed user interaction with internet technologies. For a start, web apps have become more immersive, providing an engaging and interactive experience via the web browser.
makeuseof.com
How Disney+ Plans to Show More Targeted Ads in the Future
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Disney+ plans to bring targeted ads to its audience in 2023. The platform will join other streaming services and provide companies with more information about its subscribers, so they can bring better ads to Disney+'s ad-supported plan.
makeuseof.com
How to Fix the "accountsd wants to use the login keychain" Mac Message
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. You’ve just turned on your Mac or woken it up from sleep mode, and you suddenly have an error message on your screen: “accountsd wants to use the login keychain,” with a prompt to enter “the keychain password.”
makeuseof.com
How to Create Custom Snap Layouts in Windows With PowerToys
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. With the Snap Layouts feature in Windows, you can snap your windows into different positions and organize your computer screen to your liking. As useful as this feature is, it does not give you the option to edit pre-defined layouts or customize them in any way.
makeuseof.com
How to Safely Uninstall VirtualBox From a Mac
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. It is not surprising that most people choose Oracle VirtualBox when they think about virtualization on Mac. This free virtualization app is a great starting point if you want to create virtual machines that smoothly run on your MacBook, iMac, or Mac mini.
makeuseof.com
Samsung Galaxy S23 vs. Galaxy S22: Do You Need to Upgrade?
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Samsung's Galaxy S23 is the successor to 2022's Galaxy S22. As such, it promises several upgrades that make it better than its predecessor. However, if you're considering upgrading to the S23 from the S22, don't just take Samsung's word for it.
makeuseof.com
The 5 Best Alternatives to Microsoft Editor for Windows 10
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Microsoft Editor is a popular choice for many people regarding writing productivity. Like most writing tools, this editor helps you analyze your text style, correct your grammar and give suggestions on how to make your writing exceptional.
makeuseof.com
How to Fix the Xbox Game Pass 0x800700e9 Error in Windows 10 & 11
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The Xbox Game Pass is a popular Microsoft subscription service for games. However, some users encounter a 0x800700e9 error when they try to download and install Xbox Game Pass titles via the Xbox app or Microsoft Store. The 0x800700e9 error code message says “Something unexpected happened,” which provides no clue as to how to resolve that issue.
makeuseof.com
8 Ways to Optimize Discord on Windows 10
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Discord is a well-developed software with several features that make it one of the top social media tools used today. You can use Discord to play video games and chat with fellow gamers. You can also create communities with thousands of members and complex social hierarchies.
makeuseof.com
How to Add Different Signatures for Each Email Account in eM Client
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Signatures give your emails a professional look, while also mentioning your personal details in the email. You'd want to add a different signature for each account if you have multiple email accounts for different jobs or businesses.
makeuseof.com
Microsoft Edge’s New Split Screen Feature: Will It Affect the Way You Use Tabs?
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Microsoft is testing a new feature for Edge that allows you to split tabs within a single browser. The split screen feature, first discovered by a Reddit user, is accessible via an experimental flag in Edge Canary.
makeuseof.com
What Does PDF Stand For and How Many PDF Formats Are There?
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. PDF is one of the most preferred file formats for presenting and exchanging information. If you’ve ever downloaded a fillable form from the internet, such as an income tax return form, it was probably a PDF file.
makeuseof.com
How to Fix the Camera App’s 0xA00F429F Error in Windows 10 & 11
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Webcams are essential for video conference calls and making videos. However, some users can’t use their webcams with the Windows Camera app because of the 0xA00F429F error. The error shows a “Can’t start your camera” message with the code 0xA00F429F (and 0x887A0004) in the Windows Camera app.
makeuseof.com
6 Different Ways to Open Programs on Windows
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Launching programs on Windows is a basic task, and there's a good chance you already know how to do it. However, if you're tired of using the same method and want to discover new ways to open your apps, this guide is for you.
makeuseof.com
How to Change the Task Manager's Real-Time Update Speed on Windows 11
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. One of the most important functions of the Task Manager is finding out how your Windows 11 computer is performing in real-time. If you’re running Windows 11 Build 22557 or later, you’ll have access to the new Task Manager’s design. And this makes it easier to change its real-time update speed.
Comments / 0