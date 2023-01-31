Read full article on original website
mybighornbasin.com
Park County: Fatal Officer-Involved Shooting to Be Reviewed By Outside Jurisdiction
The investigation into the shooting involving a Park County Sheriff’s Deputy in August 2022 will be reviewed outside Park County, as details of the fatal encounter are revealed for the first time. On Wednesday, Feb. 1, the Park County Sheriff’s Office released an update on the status of an...
county17.com
BLM will take feedback on bentonite expansion project
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Bureau of Land Management is accepting comments from the public on an analysis of a proposed bentonite mining expansion project north of Lovell in Big Horn County. The BLM Cody Field Office will accept comments on the environmental assessment through March 3. American Colloid Company...
KULR8
Highway 212 closed in Red Lodge due to downed power line
RED LODGE, Mont. - A downed power line is causing a closure on Highway 212 in Red Lodge. The closure is near the Highway 308 junction by circle 17, according to a Facebook post by the Red Lodge Fire Rescue. At this time, traffic is being redirected. Drive slow, use...
mybighornbasin.com
IMPACT Park County Offering $50,000 To Seed Bighorn Basin Startups
Any aspiring entrepreneurs in the Bighorn Basin can submit their ideas for a chance to gain the funds, networking, and expertise needed for a business to start and thrive in the Bighorn Basin. The inaugural Park County Start-Up Challenge kicked off on Jan. 30, when IMPACT Park County opened the...
OnlyInYourState
One Of The Longest Canyons In The U.S. Is Here In Wyoming And It’s An Unforgettable Adventure
While simply stepping outside your home can offer beautiful views and fun, the state offers some of the most incredible outdoor adventures if you’re willing to do some exploring. You’ll find hikes and trails around every turn, but for an especially fun adventure in Wyoming make your way to Bighorn Canyon National Recreation Area. Despite a portion being located in Montana, the Wyoming section of this awe-inspiring location will remind you just how lucky we are to spend time in this magnificent state.
