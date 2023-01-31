ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Adam Rose
4d ago

Dealers should be allowed to sell what the consumer wants. Here in NC, that's not EV! Cooper is one again out of touch with his statesmen.

Chuck Cardwell
4d ago

and as far as EV vehicles go they're not worth the money there are too many problems associated with the ones I read about now I would never own one nor will I ever recommend anyone else ever owning one. gasoline is fine this country was built upon it we have reduced emissions standards in the last 30 years and I don't see any other country coming close so why in the hell are we doing it all and the rest of the countries will not follow suit.

Paul Beam
4d ago

Cooper will be gone in two years and the state will get going again

