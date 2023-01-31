ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
xpn.org

Mixing it up at the Philly jam session Mixed Bag

Key players Cam, KYG, and Zavetis talk about the open mic series they launched as a platform for Philly artists to connect and collaborate. When the world reopened in 2021, open mics and jam sessions became a prime space for musicians and music lovers to reconnect — and one of those hubs is the recurring series Mixed Bag.
DRUMS, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy