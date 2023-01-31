Read full article on original website
Hersheypark announces first day of 2023 season, holiday events
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Hersheypark announced its first day and operating calendar for the 2023 season. According to the park, for the first time, Hersheypark will be open every weekend from April 1 until the end of 2023, and that is no joke! Spring weekends mark a return of coaster riding season, followed by daily […]
High school musicals to see in south central Pennsylvania in 2023
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Warm weather is approaching, which means local high school students are hard at work rehearsing their spring musicals. From animated originals like "Shrek" to Broadway classics like "42nd Street," there's sure to be a musical in the area that will get your ears grooving and feet moving.
Indian street food restaurant coming to Cumberland County
An Indian street food restaurant has claimed a spot in Cumberland County. Eggholic is en route to the Gateway Square Shopping Center in Hampden Township. It’s the first central Pennsylvania location for the Chicago-based chain, which operates a handful of restaurants in the United States. An opening date has...
Discover the top rated wing spots in Harrisburg, according to Yelp
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The age-old debate of who has the best chicken wings has always been a touchy subject that tends to result in some pretty passionate arguments. To help avoid these arguments, abc27 compiled a list that includes the top ten rated places to pick up some wings in Harrisburg, according to Yelp.
CVS in downtown Harrisburg is closed: what is going to replace it?
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The CVS Pharmacy in downtown Harrisburg’s South of the Market (SoMO) district, recently closed its doors – so what is coming next?. The sale of the CVS on 221-223 Market St. in Harrisburg was done by Bennett Williams Commercial Real Estate’s partner Gary Russell, who represented CVS in the sale of the 12,000-square-foot property.
Visiting Underground Railroad stops in South Central Pa. | Black History Keystones
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A home near Carlisle, Cumberland County has seen history unfold outside and inside its brick walls. Now home to Pheasant Field Bed and Breakfast, the property dates back to the 1750s, before our nation's founding. The former owners enslaved people until the mid-1830s, when a...
PA Auto Show Great Vehicle Giveaway: local woman wins new Kia
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — A Central Pennsylvania woman has won a brand new Kia Forte in the 2023 PA Auto Show Great Vehicle Giveaway, sponsored by Members 1st Federal Credit Union. The giveaway took place on Wednesday, live on CBS 21 News. You can learn more about the giveaway...
Heart for Harrisburg: Downtown Daily Bread names new executive director
A well-known Harrisburg shelter has a new official to lead the nonprofit’s mission of helping those in need. On Tuesday, Downtown Daily Bread announced that it has named Corrie Lingenfelter as its new executive director. “I am truly humbled and honored to be appointed as the executive director of...
Changes are coming to an iconic Gettysburg landmark
GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Gettysburg Tours Inc. announced earlier on Monday Jan. 30 that they will begin construction on a new Gettysburg Tour Center in the coming weeks. Gettysburg Tours Inc. was formed back in the 1950’s and began offering touring services in and around the historic location of the most monumental civil war battle ever, according to their website. Shortly after its founding, Gettysburg Tours Inc. moved into a new manufactured cabin in the 1960’s, where the business remained for six-decades.
Manheim Township to host 3rd annual Groundhog Day Celebration
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The Manheim Township Recreation and Park Planning Department will be hosting their 3rd Annual Groundhog Day Celebration on Thursday, Feb. 2. The public is welcome to attend the event, which will begin at 7 a.m. at the Carriage House at Stauffer Mansion, located at 1241 Lititz Pike in Lancaster.
Berkshire Mall | Shopping mall in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania
Berkshire Mall is an enclosed shopping mall in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania, a suburb to the west of Reading in Berks County. Berkshire Mall is accessible from US 222/US 422 (Warren Street Bypass) at the Paper Mill Road interchange or the State Hill Road interchange. The main entrances to the mall are...
New 39,000-square-foot, 64-bed personal care home opens its doors
A new personal care home has opened in the Mechanicsburg area. Silver Spring Personal Care Home opened this week at 125 State Road in Silver Spring Township.
Columbia stays hot from deep to roll past Annville-Cleona
ANNVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Columbia visited Annville-Cleona Tuesday night as the top 3A team in District III, only having lost one game so far this year. The Dutchmen weren’t able to play spoiler as the Dutchmen did what they’ve done all year: shoot the ball tremendously from deep. The Crimson Tide started hot and stayed […]
Family's 1830s Stone Bank Barn Destroyed By Fire
It took nine years for Immaculata’s Ranch to be transformed from an idea into a way of life. Steve and Lindsey Hepburn had to work for it before they could buy it. Eighteen months ago, the couple’s farming dream found a home on a 64-acre plot of land on York Road in York Haven, Pennsylvania.
Classmates of deceased, former Harrisburg guard Haiishen McIntyre honor legacy with scholarship presented to Karl Singleton
Haiishen McIntyre was the model student-athlete. The 2012 Harrisburg High graduate got straight A’s in the classroom, was actively involved in clubs and organizations, and he was a standout basketball player for the Cougars where he averaged 24.2 points, 6.5 rebounds and five assists per game as a senior, finishing his career with 1,186 points.
Unlikely friendship: Harrisburg councilman and intruder who tried to break into his nonprofit office
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Early Saturday morning, Harrisburg City Councilman Ralph Rodriguez got a notification from his doorbell camera. The video captured someone in a mask and plastic gloves trying to break into the offices of All You Can, Inc. a nonprofit Rodriguez runs in Harrisburg’s Allison Hill neighborhood.
Cumberland County technical center planning $23.5 million expansion
With the cost of college unbelievably high, many students are looking at other options. That is certainly what a technical school in Cumberland County is seeing, and that is why it says it needs to expand. Cumberland County technical center planning $23.5 …. With the cost of college unbelievably high,...
Non-profit opens new Cumberland County location
NEW CUMBERLAND, Pa. (WHTM) — Thursday’s hometown heroes now have their feet firmly planted in the community they serve. New Hope Ministries is opening a new location in New Cumberland, located on Old York Road. The organization has operated a mobile food pantry in the area after the Red Land Food Ministry closed its doors in 2019.
Commonwealth buys Susquehanna River islands to conserve, keep public
This summer, two unique pieces of real estate splashed onto the sales market in Harrisburg—they now have a new owner. In January, the commonwealth purchased Independence and Bailey’s islands, both located in the middle of the Susquehanna River near the Harvey Taylor Bridge, with the intention of conserving the land.
Hanover store sells unclaimed mail, Amazon packages
HANOVER, Pa. (WHTM) — Half Price Homegoods in Hanover, York County, has been in business for about two years. They’ve made a name for themselves by offering seasonal items for Halloween and Christmas, before offering everyday products. In the past few months long lines have formed in front...
