Is Charles Hoskinson going on Joe Rogan's podcast?. U.Today has prepared the top four news stories over the past day. Is Charles Hoskinson going on Joe Rogan's podcast?. During a recent talk with popular podcast host Joe Rogan, Lex Fridman, another well-known podcast host and a research scientist at MIT, mentioned Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson, hinting that Rogan should invite him to his show one day. Following the mention, Hoskinson took to Twitter to post a Jack Nicholson nodding GIF, expressing his readiness to take part in Joe Rogan’s JRE Podcast to discuss Cardano and the crypto market. If Hoskinson comes on the podcast, it would allow him to share the latest developments in the Cardano project and his vision on the project’s future with a broader audience.
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
With the growing updates in traditional finance and the upsurge and rapid adoption of cryptocurrency, it’s impressive to see the LYOPAY ecosystem continuing to evolve as well. Recently, LYOPAY launched a brand-new component built to create an inclusive financial system consisting of exclusive features and a variety of benefits. It’s an innovative payment application called LYOPAY Pro, and today we are here to explore it!
David Schwartz, Ripple's CTO, has responded to a recent proposal for an XRP buyback program, calling it a "scam." "I haven't looked at it very closely. But what I have seen looks an awful lot like a scam to me. If we've learned anything from 2012 and 2022 it's that anyone promising high returns with low risk is almost certainly going to rob you," he tweeted.
In a recent Twitter exchange, Ripple CTO David Schwartz and self-proclaimed Satoshi Craig Wright engaged in a heated discussion about a lawsuit related to Bitcoin developers. As reported by U.Today, a recent ruling by the U.K. Court of Appeals has paved the way for a bitter legal battle between Wright's Tulip Trading and some prominent Bitcoiners.
The issuer of the first overcollateralized stablecoin on Cardano, COTI Network, has reported receiving its first bundle of transaction fees from Djed's circulation. As the stablecoin distribution scheme suggests, the fees received in ADA were converted into the COTI network's native token of the same name and then deposited in the treasury. The funds will then be distributed to participants in the treasury with an interest rate of up to 118% per annum.
CASH worth up to $3,600 is still available for millions of Americans – but action might be needed to claim it. In the past year or so, various states have been offering tax rebates or other direct payment programs to provide aid to residents dealing with high inflation and those financially hit hard by the pandemic.
According to a recent poll conducted by Morning Consult, the share of Americans who own cryptocurrencies has declined compared to October 2022. As of January, 14% of Americans own Bitcoin, the world’s largest cryptocurrency (compared to 15% in October). The ownership of other coins also experienced a minor drop...
The biggest International Crypto, Blockchain, and Metaverse exhibition, ICBM Expo, is around the corner. Events360 Group gladly announces the great platform to drag exhibitors, traders, specialists, and fans from the neck of the wood and globally. Therefore, mark March 3–4, 2023, to attend the most significant technology exhibition. Conferences will happen for two (02) consecutive days of the exhibition at a constant pace at the Festival Arena, Festival City Dubai - UAE.
Veteran analyst and trader Avi Felman, head of the digital asset trading arm in GoldenTree Asset Management investing heavyweight, explains why he is highly enthusiastic about the macro prospects of SushiSwap (SUSHI). Community, UX/UI, NFTs, tokenomics: Analyst indicated catalysts for SushiSwap. Felman took to Twitter to share a thread about...
