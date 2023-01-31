ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

u.today

Charles Hoskinson Might Be Guest on Joe Rogan’s Podcast, 270 Billion SHIB Moved by Bankrupt Broker, LBRY Advocates for Coinbase Relisting XRP: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Is Charles Hoskinson going on Joe Rogan's podcast?. U.Today has prepared the top four news stories over the past day. Is Charles Hoskinson going on Joe Rogan's podcast?. During a recent talk with popular podcast host Joe Rogan, Lex Fridman, another well-known podcast host and a research scientist at MIT, mentioned Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson, hinting that Rogan should invite him to his show one day. Following the mention, Hoskinson took to Twitter to post a Jack Nicholson nodding GIF, expressing his readiness to take part in Joe Rogan’s JRE Podcast to discuss Cardano and the crypto market. If Hoskinson comes on the podcast, it would allow him to share the latest developments in the Cardano project and his vision on the project’s future with a broader audience.
u.today

Largest Bitcoin Corporate Holder With 132,500 BTC Posts Quarterly Loss, Here's How Much

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today

Shiba Inu's BONE Records New Listing, Shibarium Builders Give Official Update

u.today

Cardano DEX Announces First Governance Milestone: Details

u.today

Bloomberg's Mike McGlone Says Crypto's Real Recession Is Here, Predicts This Huge Milestone

u.today

Presenting LYOPAY Pro – An Innovative Payment App Connecting Traditional Finance with Digital Currency

With the growing updates in traditional finance and the upsurge and rapid adoption of cryptocurrency, it’s impressive to see the LYOPAY ecosystem continuing to evolve as well. Recently, LYOPAY launched a brand-new component built to create an inclusive financial system consisting of exclusive features and a variety of benefits. It’s an innovative payment application called LYOPAY Pro, and today we are here to explore it!
u.today

Ripple CTO Claims XRP Buyback Program Is a Scam

David Schwartz, Ripple's CTO, has responded to a recent proposal for an XRP buyback program, calling it a "scam." "I haven't looked at it very closely. But what I have seen looks an awful lot like a scam to me. If we've learned anything from 2012 and 2022 it's that anyone promising high returns with low risk is almost certainly going to rob you," he tweeted.
u.today

Pro Ripple Lawyer Shares Plans if Ripple Triumphs in XRP-SEC Lawsuit: Details

u.today

SHIB Burn Rate Soars 502% as Shiba Inu Strives for Big Rise

u.today

Here's How XRP Is Really Used, Ex-Ripple Executive Explains

u.today

Almost 3% of SAND's Supply Transferred to Binance, Price Reacts

u.today

Cardano's Stablecoin Djed Reaches First Major Milestone: Details

The issuer of the first overcollateralized stablecoin on Cardano, COTI Network, has reported receiving its first bundle of transaction fees from Djed's circulation. As the stablecoin distribution scheme suggests, the fees received in ADA were converted into the COTI network's native token of the same name and then deposited in the treasury. The funds will then be distributed to participants in the treasury with an interest rate of up to 118% per annum.
u.today

MATIC Up 12%, Bloomberg's Senior Strategist Explains Why Polygon Is Superior

u.today

XRP, Cardano (ADA) and Dogecoin (DOGE) Ownership on Decline in U.S.

According to a recent poll conducted by Morning Consult, the share of Americans who own cryptocurrencies has declined compared to October 2022. As of January, 14% of Americans own Bitcoin, the world’s largest cryptocurrency (compared to 15% in October). The ownership of other coins also experienced a minor drop...
u.today

Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Cardano (ADA) Show Something You Don't Want to Miss

u.today

ICBM Expo - The Nucleus of Game Changing Technologies

The biggest International Crypto, Blockchain, and Metaverse exhibition, ICBM Expo, is around the corner. Events360 Group gladly announces the great platform to drag exhibitors, traders, specialists, and fans from the neck of the wood and globally. Therefore, mark March 3–4, 2023, to attend the most significant technology exhibition. Conferences will happen for two (02) consecutive days of the exhibition at a constant pace at the Festival Arena, Festival City Dubai - UAE.
u.today

SushiSwap (SUSHI) Might Be 'Revitalized,' Analyst Explains Why

Veteran analyst and trader Avi Felman, head of the digital asset trading arm in GoldenTree Asset Management investing heavyweight, explains why he is highly enthusiastic about the macro prospects of SushiSwap (SUSHI). Community, UX/UI, NFTs, tokenomics: Analyst indicated catalysts for SushiSwap. Felman took to Twitter to share a thread about...
u.today

Ethereum (ETH) Hits New Deflation Record, Here's What It Is

