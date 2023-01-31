ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

Groundbreaking held for new affordable housing project in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – More affordable housing is coming to Kalamazoo. Despite the bitterly cold temperatures, a crowd of about 150 local officials, builders and community members turned out Friday afternoon for the groundbreaking of Zone 32 on Frank Street. Developer Jamari Bogen says he hopes it will...
Groups to rally at Pfizer Monday to protest reported vaccine experimentation

PORTAGE, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Members of the Michigan State legislature, Michigan for Vaccine Choice, the Grand New Party PAC, the Michigan Conservative Coalition, and other groups will hold a rally Monday at the Pfizer plant in Kalamazoo Monday. The groups claim that Pfizer is conducting experiments on COVID-19...
Three, including Hoadley, appointed to vacancies on WMU Board of Trustees

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Jon Hoadley is back on the Western Michigan University Board of Trustees. The former State Representative, a Democrat, was appointed by Governor Gretchen Whitmer last year and then rejected by the Republican controlled State Senate. That won’t happen now that Democrats have the majority in the Legislature.
K Wings come up short vs Ft Wayne at Wings Event Center Saturday

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – The Kalamazoo Wings (17-22-3-0) battled hard from behind against the Fort Wayne Komets (20-14-4-2) Saturday on ‘Hockey For Her’ night at Wings Event Center, but couldn’t complete the comeback, falling 4-2. Fort Wayne scored first at the 7:11 mark of the first period and carried the 1-0 lead into the first intermission. The Komets then made it 2-0 with a power play tally at the 6:41 mark of the second.
Oshtemo shooting injures one, remains under investigation

OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Kalamazoo County authorities are continuing their investigation into a shooting incident late Friday night. Sheriff’s deputies were called to the 600 block of Butterfly Rd. in the Canterbury Apartment Complex in Oshtemo Township just before midnight Friday. Upon arrival, they were told...
