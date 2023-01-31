If you want a nice blast of nostalgia from the 1980s, we definitely have it for you. We came across this school bus safety video from the year 1986. Not only is it filled with a busload and classroom full of Fairhaven kids, but the video also shows some throwback shots of some Fairhaven neighborhoods. One bus stop was Elm Avenue. The scene where the child lost the ball was on Main Street near Oxford Street (by Screenworks Screenprinting).

FAIRHAVEN, MA ・ 4 DAYS AGO