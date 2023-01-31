Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kingston Collection Evacuates Shoppers & Will Remain ClosedDianna CarneyKingston, MA
Two Major U.S. Malls Temporarily CloseJoel EisenbergKingston, MA
The Time Is Now: Plymouth Residents Can Run For Local OfficeDianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
Just Announced: Isaac's on Plymouth Harbor New Restaurant Name RevealedDianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
5 of Our Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in Rhode IslandEast Coast TravelerProvidence, RI
Dartmouth Marylou’s Coffee Ready for Opening Day
You may already know that Marylou's is opening a new location in Dartmouth. Signs have been visible on Faunce Corner Road for many months. Now, we know when it will open. Marylou's claims to have "The Best Coffee In Town" but until now DSouthCoast residents could only get the flavor locally in Rochester, Lakeville and points beyond. Those days are done.
Is the Cast of ‘Jersey Shore’ Coming to West Bridgewater?
If you are “DTF” – down to feast, that is – you’re going to want to take a trip to Barrett’s Alehouse in West Bridgewater on Sunday, March 5, as the restaurant will be hosting a “Jersey Shore Brunch.”. Barrett’s made the announcement...
The Soul of Boston’s Soul Food
I came to know historic Slade's Bar & Grill in Boston back in the mid-70s, when J.J. Wright of WRKO and myself, Phil Palace from WEZE – radio station rivals and fierce competitors – headed over to Slade's for our soul food fix. Wright was brought up in...
New Bedford’s Abolition Row Park Will Be Completed This Spring [TOWNSQUARE SUNDAY]
A new park and historic district will be opening this spring in New Bedford, celebrating those local residents who, in the 1800s, helped men and women traveling through New Bedford via the Underground Railroad to find freedom. Abolition Row Park and HIstoric District is located at Spring and Seventh Streets,...
New Bedford Fishing Heritage Center Hosting Lobster Days and More [TOWNSQUARE SUNDAY]
February is a busy month at the New Bedford Fishing Heritage Center. There are numerous programs and activities for adults and children, and most of them are free!. Executive Director Laura Orleans and Education and Engagement Manager Allison Meyette stopped by Townsquare Sunday this week to outline the schedule of programs for February and March.
Strange But True: Ochocinco Wants To Bet With You In Boston
If you are fan of sports betting, then today (Jan. 31) is probably a day you have been looking forward to for a while. You can now legally make in-person bets in the Bay State and machines are officially up and running at the three approved sites: Encore Boston Harbor, Plainridge Park Casino and MGM Springfield.
Remembering Buddy Holly’s Last Visit to Worcester and Providence
The world knows February 3 as the anniversary of the Day the Music Died. It was on that date in 1959 that a plane crash near Clear Lake, Iowa killed rock and rollers Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens and J.P. “Big Bopper” Richardson. What you may not know, however,...
50 Years Since First Class Graduated From ‘New’ New Bedford High
The Class of 1973 was the first to graduate from the "new" New Bedford High School on Hathaway Boulevard. The new high school, complete with a core four-colored houses, a gym, pool, shops and an auditorium, among other things, opened in September 1972. The "old" New Bedford High School opened...
Remembering Taunton’s Poirier Brothers and the Midget Twins Service Station
Those who grew up in Taunton during a good portion of the 20th century most likely remember a pair of brothers who were short in stature but big on hard work and running a successful business. Twins Edward Donat Poirier and Edeas Romeo Porter were little people – known in...
Relive New Bedford’s 1921 ‘National Electric Day’ Celebration
Some might argue that New Bedford is behind the times. Well, that hasn't always been the case. As a matter of fact, as America ushered in the roaring 20s – the 1920s, that is – New Bedford was right there at the forefront of technology with the other metropolitan centers across the country.
Dartmouth Bed Bath and Beyond Closing Permanently
DARTMOUTH — Bed Bath and Beyond has announced its Dartmouth store is among 87 locations that will be permanently closing — but some may not know that the home goods chain has deep New Bedford roots. Widely expected to file for bankruptcy in the near future, Bed Bath...
Summer Jobs Available Aboard New Bedford’s Schooner Ernestina-Morrissey
If you’re looking for a summer job with some excitement and adventure, consider applying for a position aboard New Bedford’s historic Schooner Ernestina-Morrissey. The schooner, owned by the Commonwealth of Massachusetts and operated by the Massachusetts Maritime Academy, is home ported in New Bedford but will give those working aboard the chance to sail south this spring.
Foxwoods’ High Stakes Bingo Is a Great Time
My wife and I recently spent a night at the Grand Pequot Tower Hotel and dined at David Burke Prime steakhouse at the Foxwoods Resort Casino. It was a fabulous night out. While at Foxwoods, we did something I've talked about doing for years. We played high-stakes bingo. What a hoot!
Fall River Unveils New Logo After Worldwide Contest
Fall River has a new logo. Mayor Paul Coogan unveiled the city's logo Tuesday night during a press conference at Government Center. The chosen logo was the winner of a worldwide contest that was launched toward the end of last year. The logo, by Nadine Messier, features a mill and...
Dartmouth Nonprofit Excited to ‘Manifest Love’ with New Food Truck
A new SouthCoast food truck is hitting the street, and it's one of a kind. Round the Bend Farm is a Dartmouth nonprofit that has been operating on its 115-acre farm since 2013. On Wednesday, the organization announced its brand new project that will bring healthy food paired with education...
Win Tickets to See Tape Face in New Bedford at the Zeiterion Performing Arts Cener
The silent, hilarious comedian known as Tape Face is returning to the Zeiterion Performing Arts Center on Saturday, April 15 and we have your chance to win a pair of tickets to the show. Tape Face became a national sensation following his appearances on America’s Got Talent, and his audition...
Peloton Fan Group Surprises Plymouth Restaurant Servers With Generous $4,600 Tip
It was quite the weekend at one restaurant in Plymouth. The Tavern on the Wharf was packed, per usual, on Saturday morning. One very large group of 22 was taking up a lion's share of the dining room, but two servers were assigned to the party. "They called a couple...
Go Back in Time with 1980s Fairhaven School Bus Safety Video
If you want a nice blast of nostalgia from the 1980s, we definitely have it for you. We came across this school bus safety video from the year 1986. Not only is it filled with a busload and classroom full of Fairhaven kids, but the video also shows some throwback shots of some Fairhaven neighborhoods. One bus stop was Elm Avenue. The scene where the child lost the ball was on Main Street near Oxford Street (by Screenworks Screenprinting).
Wareham Firefighters Battle a Pair of Weekend Fires
WAREHAM — The Wareham Fire Department battled a house fire on Saturday afternoon in bitterly cold temperatures, and then fought a structure fire in the early morning hours on Sunday. After rescuing a dog who had fallen through the ice Saturday morning in subzero temperatures, the fire department responded...
