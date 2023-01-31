ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Bedford, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
1420 WBSM

Dartmouth Marylou’s Coffee Ready for Opening Day

You may already know that Marylou's is opening a new location in Dartmouth. Signs have been visible on Faunce Corner Road for many months. Now, we know when it will open. Marylou's claims to have "The Best Coffee In Town" but until now DSouthCoast residents could only get the flavor locally in Rochester, Lakeville and points beyond. Those days are done.
DARTMOUTH, MA
1420 WBSM

The Soul of Boston’s Soul Food

I came to know historic Slade's Bar & Grill in Boston back in the mid-70s, when J.J. Wright of WRKO and myself, Phil Palace from WEZE – radio station rivals and fierce competitors – headed over to Slade's for our soul food fix. Wright was brought up in...
BOSTON, MA
1420 WBSM

Strange But True: Ochocinco Wants To Bet With You In Boston

If you are fan of sports betting, then today (Jan. 31) is probably a day you have been looking forward to for a while. You can now legally make in-person bets in the Bay State and machines are officially up and running at the three approved sites: Encore Boston Harbor, Plainridge Park Casino and MGM Springfield.
BOSTON, MA
1420 WBSM

Dartmouth Bed Bath and Beyond Closing Permanently

DARTMOUTH — Bed Bath and Beyond has announced its Dartmouth store is among 87 locations that will be permanently closing — but some may not know that the home goods chain has deep New Bedford roots. Widely expected to file for bankruptcy in the near future, Bed Bath...
DARTMOUTH, MA
1420 WBSM

Summer Jobs Available Aboard New Bedford’s Schooner Ernestina-Morrissey

If you’re looking for a summer job with some excitement and adventure, consider applying for a position aboard New Bedford’s historic Schooner Ernestina-Morrissey. The schooner, owned by the Commonwealth of Massachusetts and operated by the Massachusetts Maritime Academy, is home ported in New Bedford but will give those working aboard the chance to sail south this spring.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
1420 WBSM

Foxwoods’ High Stakes Bingo Is a Great Time

My wife and I recently spent a night at the Grand Pequot Tower Hotel and dined at David Burke Prime steakhouse at the Foxwoods Resort Casino. It was a fabulous night out. While at Foxwoods, we did something I've talked about doing for years. We played high-stakes bingo. What a hoot!
LEDYARD, CT
1420 WBSM

Fall River Unveils New Logo After Worldwide Contest

Fall River has a new logo. Mayor Paul Coogan unveiled the city's logo Tuesday night during a press conference at Government Center. The chosen logo was the winner of a worldwide contest that was launched toward the end of last year. The logo, by Nadine Messier, features a mill and...
FALL RIVER, MA
1420 WBSM

Go Back in Time with 1980s Fairhaven School Bus Safety Video

If you want a nice blast of nostalgia from the 1980s, we definitely have it for you. We came across this school bus safety video from the year 1986. Not only is it filled with a busload and classroom full of Fairhaven kids, but the video also shows some throwback shots of some Fairhaven neighborhoods. One bus stop was Elm Avenue. The scene where the child lost the ball was on Main Street near Oxford Street (by Screenworks Screenprinting).
FAIRHAVEN, MA
1420 WBSM

Wareham Firefighters Battle a Pair of Weekend Fires

WAREHAM — The Wareham Fire Department battled a house fire on Saturday afternoon in bitterly cold temperatures, and then fought a structure fire in the early morning hours on Sunday. After rescuing a dog who had fallen through the ice Saturday morning in subzero temperatures, the fire department responded...
WAREHAM, MA
1420 WBSM

1420 WBSM

Fairhaven, MA
13K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WBSM News Talk Sports has the best news and sports coverage New Bedford, Massachusetts. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy