leesburg-news.com
Leesburg man arrested with drugs while riding bicycle
A Leesburg man with drugs was arrested while riding a bicycle in Fruitland Park. A Fruitland Park police officer was on patrol when he saw a man, later identified as 37-year-old Jason Jermaine Simpson, riding a bicycle early Thursday morning northbound on U.S. Hwy. 27. The bike did not have an operable rear light as required by Florida law.
leesburg-news.com
Homeless Leesburg man arrested after caught behind wheel of car
A homeless Leesburg man was arrested Wednesday for driving while his license was revoked for drunk driving. James Eric Michaels, 51, was spotted driving a beige Buick down Orange Avenue, according to an arrest report from the Eustis Police Department. The officer ran the Illinois license plate and learned the...
Four Female Purse Snatching Suspects Arrested After Running From Deputies, Crashing Into Tree
CITRUS COUNTY, Fla.- Deputies apprehended four suspects in connection with two attempted “purse snatch” robberies – one occurring yesterday at the Bealls in Inverness and the other, earlier today at the Walmart in Inverness. Deputies were able to arrive on the scene at the Walmart
leesburg-news.com
Leesburg man suffers facial swelling in pepper spray attack at his home
A Leesburg man suffered facial swelling in a pepper spray attack at his home. The attack occurred at about 10 p.m. Jan. 28 at the man’s residence in the 11500 block of Harbor Road. The man returned home and found his female roommate in a car with 37-year-old Corey Ulmer of Eustis, according to an arrest report from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.
WCJB
Two Williston men arrested for multiple shootings over gambling debts
WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - Levy County Sheriff’s deputies say they are pursuing charges against two men for shootings in Williston over gambling debt. Sheriff’s officials say the feud between Larron Ross, 22, and Jacques Days, 30, led to shootings in September, October and December. Deputies say a man...
villages-news.com
Shoplifters sought in theft of nearly $700 in merchandise at Walmart
The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in identifying a pair of shoplifting suspects who stole nearly $700 worth of merchandise from Walmart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages. The two females entered the store on Jan. 29 left with a shopping cart full...
leesburg-news.com
Convicted felon arrested with gun after alleged altercation with 65-year-old
A Leesburg felon with a firearm was arrested after an altercation with a 65-year-old man. Darco Pierre Kellum, 35, was detained by Leesburg police officers outside of S&R Auto Repair at about 5:15 p.m. Tuesday in response to a call made by the victim, according to an arrest report from the Leesburg Police Department.
leesburg-news.com
Leesburg senior knocked out during strong arm robbery at park
A Leesburg senior citizen was knocked unconscious when he was robbed at Berry Park. The 65-year-old-man was talking to a female friend near the pavilion in Berry Park a little after 4 p.m. Jan. 20. His friend asked the senior citizen for some money and he took out his wallet to give her some cash, according to arrest reports from the Leesburg Police Department.
WESH
Deputies: Suspect led police on chase across Central Florida in stolen vehicles until crashing into school bus
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — A man is accused of grand theft and attempting to harm cops after a wild series of events in both Lake and Orange counties on Friday morning. It started as a stolen truck then a carjacking and a crash with a school bus. “We saw...
$10K reward offered in connection to 2021 Brooksville homicide
BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — The Hernando County Sheriff's Office is still offering a $10,000 reward in the investigation connected to a 2021 homicide out of south Brooksville. Another year has passed since one person was killed, another injured and a baby grazed by a bullet during a shooting on Twigg Street.
WATCH: Deputies have close call with Florida Black Bear
Deputies in Lake County, Florida came a little too close a black bear while searching for a subject.
fox35orlando.com
Marion County teens found with multiple guns in car: Deputies
MARION COUNTY, Fla. - Two Marion County teens were found with multiple guns in their car after fleeing from deputies during a traffic stop. Around 1 a.m. on Wednesday, a deputy attempted to make a traffic stop on the car the two 16-year-olds were traveling in. The teens fled at a high rate of speed until deputies deployed stop sticks that flattened the car's tires.
click orlando
Oviedo police searching for man accused of depositing fraudulent check at bank
OVIEDO, Fla. – Oviedo police are searching for a man accused of depositing a fraudulent check at a Chase Bank two weeks ago. According to police, the man deposited the check into a Chase Bank account using a victim’s personal information on Jan. 19. [TRENDING: WATCH AGAIN: SpaceX...
Hernando County bus aide accused of ‘jabbing the kids in the ribs’
Concerned parents reached out to 8 On Your Side regarding issues with a bus aide within Hernando County School District.
leesburg-news.com
Nurse attacked by impatient man at Leesburg hospital’s ER
A nurse was attacked by an impatient man waiting for treatment at the emergency room at UF Health-Leesburg Hospital. A Leesburg police officer was dispatched early Tuesday morning to the hospital when a security guard requested that a man be trespassed from the premises due to unruly behavior. The officer...
fox35orlando.com
Manhunt underway for Florida man who raped 80-year-old woman with cancer, police say
OCALA, Fla. - Ocala police are searching for a man they say got into the apartment of an 80-year-old woman battling cancer, held a screwdriver up to her, and raped her. This happened at the Saddleworth Greene on SW 41st Street in Ocala on Wednesday night. The man in the photo is considered a person of interest.
Bay News 9
Son of missing Ormond Beach senior sent to prison for stealing Social Security benefits
ORMOND BEACH, Fla. — A 57-year-old Volusia County man was sentenced to nearly six years in prison Thursday for stealing $57,296 in Social Security benefits from his father, who has been missing since November of 2014. What You Need To Know. Melvin Butzlaff, then 87, went missing from the...
villages-news.com
Cameras could help bring speeding under control in The Villages
WISCONSIN – A bipartisan group of state lawmakers is again proposing to give Milwaukee officials the power to install automated speed cameras in an effort to combat a scourge of reckless driving, but the bill faces opposition from a key legislator who says the city needs more police officers on patrol, not cameras.
WESH
Volusia County teacher reassigned after alleged unsafe interaction with student
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — ABOVE: Take a look at today's top headlines. A New Smyrna Beach Middle School teacher has been re-assigned pending an investigation into a video depicting what’s described as an unsafe interaction involving the teacher and a student. A school district spokesman told WESH 2...
ocala-news.com
Ocklawaha convicted murderer charged with possessing rifle, ammo
A 51-year-old convicted murderer from Ocklawaha was indicted this week on charges of possessing a rifle and ammunition. On Thursday, United States Attorney for the Middle District of Florida Roger B. Handberg announced the unsealing of an indictment charging Cody Richard Hawk with possession of a firearm and ammunition by a conviction felon.
