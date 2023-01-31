A Leesburg senior citizen was knocked unconscious when he was robbed at Berry Park. The 65-year-old-man was talking to a female friend near the pavilion in Berry Park a little after 4 p.m. Jan. 20. His friend asked the senior citizen for some money and he took out his wallet to give her some cash, according to arrest reports from the Leesburg Police Department.

LEESBURG, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO