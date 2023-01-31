ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leesburg, FL

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
leesburg-news.com

Leesburg man arrested with drugs while riding bicycle

A Leesburg man with drugs was arrested while riding a bicycle in Fruitland Park. A Fruitland Park police officer was on patrol when he saw a man, later identified as 37-year-old Jason Jermaine Simpson, riding a bicycle early Thursday morning northbound on U.S. Hwy. 27. The bike did not have an operable rear light as required by Florida law.
LEESBURG, FL
leesburg-news.com

Homeless Leesburg man arrested after caught behind wheel of car

A homeless Leesburg man was arrested Wednesday for driving while his license was revoked for drunk driving. James Eric Michaels, 51, was spotted driving a beige Buick down Orange Avenue, according to an arrest report from the Eustis Police Department. The officer ran the Illinois license plate and learned the...
LEESBURG, FL
leesburg-news.com

Leesburg man suffers facial swelling in pepper spray attack at his home

A Leesburg man suffered facial swelling in a pepper spray attack at his home. The attack occurred at about 10 p.m. Jan. 28 at the man’s residence in the 11500 block of Harbor Road. The man returned home and found his female roommate in a car with 37-year-old Corey Ulmer of Eustis, according to an arrest report from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.
LEESBURG, FL
WCJB

Two Williston men arrested for multiple shootings over gambling debts

WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - Levy County Sheriff’s deputies say they are pursuing charges against two men for shootings in Williston over gambling debt. Sheriff’s officials say the feud between Larron Ross, 22, and Jacques Days, 30, led to shootings in September, October and December. Deputies say a man...
WILLISTON, FL
leesburg-news.com

Convicted felon arrested with gun after alleged altercation with 65-year-old

A Leesburg felon with a firearm was arrested after an altercation with a 65-year-old man. Darco Pierre Kellum, 35, was detained by Leesburg police officers outside of S&R Auto Repair at about 5:15 p.m. Tuesday in response to a call made by the victim, according to an arrest report from the Leesburg Police Department.
LEESBURG, FL
leesburg-news.com

Leesburg senior knocked out during strong arm robbery at park

A Leesburg senior citizen was knocked unconscious when he was robbed at Berry Park. The 65-year-old-man was talking to a female friend near the pavilion in Berry Park a little after 4 p.m. Jan. 20. His friend asked the senior citizen for some money and he took out his wallet to give her some cash, according to arrest reports from the Leesburg Police Department.
LEESBURG, FL
fox35orlando.com

Marion County teens found with multiple guns in car: Deputies

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - Two Marion County teens were found with multiple guns in their car after fleeing from deputies during a traffic stop. Around 1 a.m. on Wednesday, a deputy attempted to make a traffic stop on the car the two 16-year-olds were traveling in. The teens fled at a high rate of speed until deputies deployed stop sticks that flattened the car's tires.
MARION COUNTY, FL
leesburg-news.com

Nurse attacked by impatient man at Leesburg hospital’s ER

A nurse was attacked by an impatient man waiting for treatment at the emergency room at UF Health-Leesburg Hospital. A Leesburg police officer was dispatched early Tuesday morning to the hospital when a security guard requested that a man be trespassed from the premises due to unruly behavior. The officer...
LEESBURG, FL
villages-news.com

Cameras could help bring speeding under control in The Villages

WISCONSIN – A bipartisan group of state lawmakers is again proposing to give Milwaukee officials the power to install automated speed cameras in an effort to combat a scourge of reckless driving, but the bill faces opposition from a key legislator who says the city needs more police officers on patrol, not cameras.
MILWAUKEE, WI
ocala-news.com

Ocklawaha convicted murderer charged with possessing rifle, ammo

A 51-year-old convicted murderer from Ocklawaha was indicted this week on charges of possessing a rifle and ammunition. On Thursday, United States Attorney for the Middle District of Florida Roger B. Handberg announced the unsealing of an indictment charging Cody Richard Hawk with possession of a firearm and ammunition by a conviction felon.
OCKLAWAHA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy