SB Nation

Reading vs Watford: Match Preview 2022/23

Reading are back in Championship action today as they prepare to host promotion challengers Watford, who lost an FA Cup tie here earlier this month. Considering Slaven Bilic’s side put out a weakened side and were suffering heavily with injuries at that point, that clash shouldn’t be used as encouragement for the Royals coming into this afternoon’s game.
SB Nation

Everton 1-0 Arsenal: Final | Tarkowski gets the winner!

Fulltime Thoughts - What a great start to the Sean Dyche era. This wasn’t a complete ‘park the bus for 90 minutes’ affair that we were worried about, but would have taken if that’s what was needed to survive the drop. Instead, Dyche is showing that he can get the best out of some underperforming individuals in the squad he has, and that could be enough too.
SB Nation

Everton 1-0 Arsenal: Instant Reaction | A win made in Burnley

Everton started the Sean Dyche era at home against Premier League leaders Arsenal in a 4-5-1 formation with the back four unchanged, with from left to right Iwobi - Onana - Gueye - Doucoure - McNeil in midfield and Calvert-Lewin up top. There was plenty of discipline on show from...
SB Nation

Shelvey, Darlow, and Wood out of Newcastle's last official 25-man squad

Already in February and about to host West Ham for the Premier League’s Matchday 23 game, Newcastle just made official the team’s 25-man squad for the second half of the Premier League season. No shockers when it comes to who and who did not make the cut, although...
SB Nation

Chelsea fans’ preferred lineup against Fulham: Enzo, Mudryk, and Madueke, too!

Excited may be an understatement for our next game against local rivals Fulham, as a host of new faces have joined Chelsea during the January window. The squad hasn’t been this big for quite a while and it won’t always be easy to find the winning formula, but that’s a luxury we can definitely live with.
SB Nation

Fan Letters: “Sunderland needed a striker well before transfer deadline day!”

The recruitment team knew well before January that we needed a striker. When Ellis Simms was recalled we needed two, and even without the injury to Ross Stewart, January would be a failure. Three players for the future don’t mean anything at present, because we’ve lost three players with experience...
SB Nation

Chelsea vs. Fulham, Premier League: Live blog; highlights

It’s half-time on the season and it’s NIL-NIL, lads! Let’s win the half!. The idea that it’s feels like a fresh start for Chelsea has already entered trite cliché territory, though that doesn’t necessarily make it incorrect. And a win tonight against Fulham would only further support that notion.
SB Nation

Leicester City Women v Manchester City Women - Preview, Team News and Prediction

Manchester City travel to bottom-placed Leicester City, looking to regain ground lost on the top three. The blues laboured to a 1-1 draw at home to Aston Villa in their last WSL outing and are now five points behind United and Chelsea and two behind Arsenal, with the Gunners having a game in hand. That result means the blues face a battle to qualify for next season’s Champions League, particularly of Arsenal win their game in hand.
SB Nation

Dyche reveals why Everton didn’t sign any players on deadline day

As you might have heard by now, Everton did not make a single signing during the January transfer window, the only team in the entire Premier League not to do so. Despite a number of links on deadline day, no players came even close to a medical let alone getting signed even as the Toffees languish in 19th spot in the table and the club committing to giving the new manager resources for the relegation battle ahead.
SB Nation

Opposition Lowdown: High-Flying Watford

Watford were relegated from the Premier League last season, finishing in 19th place, one point above bottom club Norwich City. They currently sit in sixth place in the Championship, following 12 wins, eight draws and nine losses so far this season. Their recent form has been mixed, with two wins,...
CBS Sports

Three reasons why Juventus can still save their season after beating Lazio in the Coppa Italia quarterfinals

It has been a chaotic month for Juventus fans. The new year started with some negative news for the club as Juve have been handed a 15-point deduction from the current Serie A standings and former club chairman Andrea Agnelli was suspended for two years from holding office in Italian soccer due to mishandling and manipulating transfer finances. This new scandal around the club forced the current sporting director Federico Cherubini to keep the current roster for the remaining part of the season while awaiting the comebacks of key players Federico Chiesa and Dusan Vlahovic.
SB Nation

Chelsea Champions League squad confirmed for knockout rounds

Despite Graham Potter’s assertion yesterday that we still had “some time” to still think about it, the squad lists for the knockout rounds of the Champions League were due at midnight last night. I guess maybe he meant “some minutes”. In any case, squad lists...
SB Nation

Roy of the Rovers: Sunderland AFC vs Reading FA Cup edition!

For those of you who remember the heady days of Sunderland’s remarkable cup journey, have you ever wondered what it would’ve been like to be one of those players, particularly one of the lads on the fringes before Bob Stokoe arrived?. Well, here’s a player who lived that...
SB Nation

HOLTECAST | PREVIEW - Aston Villa v Leicester City w/ Rob Tanner of The Athletic!

Prior to Leicester City and Aston Villa’s fixture postponement in September, Seb and Rob had discussed how that match could be Brendan Rodgers’ last in charge of The Foxes, but then came 8 wins from 11 in all competitions prior to the World Cup. With Rodgers’ side now winless in their last 6 matches, what has Rob made of Leicester’s season as a whole?
SB Nation

Tottenham Hotspur’s answers to the THST, as written by ChatGPT

Yesterday’s article on the club’s response to the Tottenham Hotspur Supporters Trust questions generated and continues to generate a lot of good discussion. The general consensus was similar to my assertion that the THST asked the wrong kinds of questions and received mostly bland, corporate answers that, while containing some small nuggets of insight, don’t really do much to appease either side of the ENIC In/Out divide and were essentially a waste of everyone’s time.
SB Nation

Newcastle vs. West Ham - Eddie Howe: Pre-Match Press Conference

After a week for the ages in which Newcastle punched their tickets for a trip to Wembley on Feb. 26, we’re glad the Premier League is back. The schedule was hella packed through the first half of the season and right after the return from the World Cup break but things are now back to normalcy with only one more cup game to play at the end of the month and just league matchups sandwiching the Carabao Cup final.

