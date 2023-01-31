The JVA Boys go into the highly anticipated game against Lake Belton as just another step towards their ultimate goal of becoming District Champions. The Tigers start the match with high pressure and score first with a goal from Josh Roberts as the the other teams keeper punches it out and Josh finishing it back into the goal. The mid-field played really well against a much bigger opponent in trying to pass the ball up to our strikers. The second goal came from the Broncos as they score off a corner. The Tigers didn’t let the goal phase them as Rodolfo Arellano slots a kick across from the keeper into the back of the net making the score 2-1 going into the half.

TEMPLE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO