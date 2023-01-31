Read full article on original website
Early Goals Doom the Tigers
The Tigers hosted the Lake Belton Broncos on Friday night at Tiger Field. Weather conditions at kickoff were perfect for a February soccer match, and both teams tested the defenses early. The Broncos struck early with a corner kick that pinballed off a couple Tigers into the back of the net.
Varsity girls basketball fall on the road to Waco HS
The Varsity Tigers traveled to Waco HS to make up their postponed game from Tuesday. The Waco Lions came out playing extremely physical and were able to use turnovers to generate some easy buckets. Waco built a 29 – 4 lead in the 1st quarter. The Tigers had some injuries and foul trouble in the first half. They continued to play hard the rest of the game as some young girls got some valuable Varsity playing time. The Tigers eventually lost 25 – 78.
Lady Tiger Soccer Defeats Lake Belton 3-1
Lady Tiger Soccer traveled to play Lake Belton HS in the first match-up between the 2 programs. History was made by the Tigers as they got the first win in this highly anticipated game. Goal #1: Makenna Morrow (Assist Delaney Bouteller) Goal #2: Makenna Morrow (Assist Jareli Reyes) Goal #3:...
Belton Battles Lake Belton to 0-0 Draw
The first matchup against Lake Belton soccer was a tough, physical game all night. The intensity never let up for 80 minutes. The Tigers seemed to be the better team, but lacked the finishing touch up top. Lake a few occasional chances, but the Tigers were the more dominant team.
Tigers take down the Lions
The Tigers took on the Waco High Lions today to make up for the game lost to bad weather. The 1st quarter the Tigers took over the game 13-3 and continued their dominance into the 2nd quarter going up 34-6 to enter the half. The Tigers continued to run away with the game going up in the 3rd 48-14. As the game came to a close the Tigers win in their district match-up 69-25. The Tigers advance their overall record to 23-8 and a district record of 8-3. Catch the Tigers back in action at home against Killeen High on Tuesday (2/7/2023).
Stepping Stone
The JVA Boys go into the highly anticipated game against Lake Belton as just another step towards their ultimate goal of becoming District Champions. The Tigers start the match with high pressure and score first with a goal from Josh Roberts as the the other teams keeper punches it out and Josh finishing it back into the goal. The mid-field played really well against a much bigger opponent in trying to pass the ball up to our strikers. The second goal came from the Broncos as they score off a corner. The Tigers didn’t let the goal phase them as Rodolfo Arellano slots a kick across from the keeper into the back of the net making the score 2-1 going into the half.
Tigers battle with the Broncos for their last home game
The girls basketball team hosted Lake Belton Broncos. The Tigers struggled to score in the first quarter as they were down 2 – 13. Belton came out with a strong second quarter and outscored the Broncos 10 – 8 but were still down going into halftime 12 – 21.
Tigers take care of business against the Broncos
The Tigers traveled to Temple to take on the Lake Belton Broncos. The Tigers came out in a dogfight against the Broncos for the first quarter enduring the best punch that the Broncos could muster as the Tigers led 21-14. The 2nd quarter saw the Tigers continue to build their lead and going up 38-24 to enter the half. The 3rd quarter saw both teams battling it out and ended the quarter with the Tigers leading 49-34. The 4th quarter was all Tigers as they closed out the game 65-43. The Tigers advanced their overall record to 22-8 and district record to 7-3. Catch the Tigers back in action on Saturday (2/4/2023) at home against Waco High (Make-up Game).
