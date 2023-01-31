Crumbl Cookies, a new franchise in Santa Maria, opened its doors in November. The store is owned by a couple from Oregon who are in the planning stages of also opening up stores in Pismo Beach (April, 2023) and Paso Robles. Area manager, Jordan Parmenter, also from Oregon, stated that it’s one of more than 600 stores in the US, which have been opening for the past five years. “What makes Crumbl special is coming into the store and seeing the cookies made in front of you. The people are fun; we welcome you in. It’s a good invironment when you come into my store,” said Parmenter.

SANTA MARIA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO