Related
New Lego store aims to attract young and old to downtown SLO
It’s a simple plastic toy that has been around for nearly 100 years. You can build vitually anything simply by snapping the pieces together and taking them apart.
tourcounsel.com
Pismo Beach Premium Outlets | Outlet mall in California
Pismo Beach Premium Outlets is an outlet center located in Pismo Beach, California. The center is owned by Premium Outlets, a subsidiary of Simon Property Group, and takes its name from the town in which it is located. Famous for it's factory outlet stores, Pismo Beach Premium Outlets offers great...
NCIS actor holds workshop for Santa Maria area drama students
A real-life Broadway and television star took to the stage Friday afternoon in the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District Performing Arts Center to inspire a group of local drama students. The post NCIS actor holds workshop for Santa Maria area drama students appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
New retro arcade bar opens in Downtown San Luis Obispo
A new retro arcade bar held its grand opening in Downtown San Luis Obispo on Saturday. BA Start Competitive Arcade and Taproom is located at 647 Higuera St.
Lodging
The Mogharebi Group Arranges Sale of the Inn at Avila
COSTA MESA, California—The Mogharebi Group (TMG) has arranged the sale of the Inn at Avila, a 32-room beachfront hotel property in the Central Coast city of Avila Beach, California, for $16.25 million. Ben Ketel, of TMG, represented the seller of the hospitality property that traded to a Los Angeles-based private investor.
New Times
Trailblazing: Three local hikes that will test those legs
Most of the front-country trails in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties are short enough that the initial inclines only burn for a moment. The pain is over relatively quickly, and the elevation gains are more gradual than relentless. But there are some trails that will make you regret...
Various Winter, Spring events coming to City of SLO
– San Luis Obispo events provide ways to connect, celebrate, learn, and be entertained this summer. With multiple offerings to choose from, there is something for everyone, no matter their interests:. Fostering Understanding in our Community: Black Hair Matters – Feb. 23; diversityslo.org. Diversity Coalition San Luis Obispo and...
smhsbreeze.com
A Sweet Spot: Crumbl Cookies has come to town.
Crumbl Cookies, a new franchise in Santa Maria, opened its doors in November. The store is owned by a couple from Oregon who are in the planning stages of also opening up stores in Pismo Beach (April, 2023) and Paso Robles. Area manager, Jordan Parmenter, also from Oregon, stated that it’s one of more than 600 stores in the US, which have been opening for the past five years. “What makes Crumbl special is coming into the store and seeing the cookies made in front of you. The people are fun; we welcome you in. It’s a good invironment when you come into my store,” said Parmenter.
pacbiztimes.com
A fresh brew: New Nautical Bean brings an artsy bend to the familiar blend spot
Nautical Bean is a San Luis Obispo staple. With three coffee shops already dotting the area, a fourth is no surprise. But what makes this one special is the collaboration between friends and neighbors that will give the location an artful twist. “What’s going to be nice about this one...
San Luis Obispo offers $100 to travelers through MidWeekend deal
San Luis Obispo announced its MidWeekend deal, where the first 380 travelers to book a midweek stay at one of SLO's qualified lodging can receive $100 cash. The post San Luis Obispo offers $100 to travelers through MidWeekend deal appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
KEYT
CHP Officer Ryan Ayers awarded Medal of Valor for his off-duty actions in San Luis Obispo
SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – On Aug. 6 of 2021, off-duty California Highway Patrol Officer Ryan Ayers was driving on U. S. 101 in San Luis Obispo when he saw a semi-truck involved in an accident then careen off the road. What Ayers did next was save a stranger's life.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Single-family home in Paso Robles sells for $3.2 million
The spacious property located in the 1800 block of San Marcos Road in Paso Robles was sold on Jan. 19, 2023 for $3,200,000, or $855 per square foot. The house built in 1983 has an interior space of 3,741 square feet. The property features six bedrooms, four bathrooms, a garage, and five parking spaces. It sits on a 42.0-acre lot.
Cafe in SLO helps formerly incarcerated get their lives back on track
The new café on Higuera Street in Downtown San Luis Obispo is serving up much more than just food and coffee.
New Times
Outdoor Kitchen: SLO Based Cattaneo Brothers celebrates 75th Anniversary
Running a family business has always been about celebrating legacy and community for Katelyn Kaney. “It all comes down to staying true to who we are and dedicating ourselves to that same love and care,” Kaney said. As the owner and CEO of Cattaneo Brothers, based in San Luis...
Local farmers react to San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara County drought status
SANTA MARIA, Calif.– The U.S. Drought Monitor reports both Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo Counties are improving with their drought status. This is due to the rainstorms that hit the Central Coast last month. Local farmers say this helps their harvesting routine for at least a year. This monitor is updated every Thursday. There The post Local farmers react to San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara County drought status appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Mid-State Fair announces first grandstand acts of 2023. Here’s who is coming
Tickets for one act go on sale Friday.
Red Light Roundup 01/23 – 01/29/2023
Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Paso Robles Police Department. January 23, 2023. 05:00 —...
KSBW.com
Panda Express threatened to sue local California restaurant over its name
MORRO BAY, Calif. — One day last October, local Morro Bayrestaurant Panda Panda Chinese Restaurant received an unexpected letter. “We demand that you immediately cease and desist all use” of the word “panda,” read the letter from Panda Express parent company Panda Restaurant Group, reported the San Luis Obispo Tribune. The American Chinese fast food chain threatened legal action for an alleged infringement of its trademark registration for the word.
New Times
Los Osos CSD to discuss state water connection
The Los Osos Community Services District (CSD) is considering its next steps in building a potential pipeline connection into the State Water Project. The CSD board of directors will meet on Feb. 2 to discuss a request for proposals that, if issued, would kick off the necessary environmental work for a 2.5-mile intertie—envisioned to run alongside South Bay Boulevard and connect with a state water turnout in Morro Bay.
kprl.com
Paso Parking Dilemma 02.01.2023
The Paso Robles parking program hits a roadblock last night. First, several Paso Robles residents complained about the proposed five hour per month free parking for locals. After the public weighed in, the council learned about problems with the parking app. Councilman Fred Strong raised some serious questions about the...
