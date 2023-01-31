ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambria, CA

Comments / 1

Related
tourcounsel.com

Pismo Beach Premium Outlets | Outlet mall in California

Pismo Beach Premium Outlets is an outlet center located in Pismo Beach, California. The center is owned by Premium Outlets, a subsidiary of Simon Property Group, and takes its name from the town in which it is located. Famous for it's factory outlet stores, Pismo Beach Premium Outlets offers great...
PISMO BEACH, CA
Lodging

The Mogharebi Group Arranges Sale of the Inn at Avila

COSTA MESA, California—The Mogharebi Group (TMG) has arranged the sale of the Inn at Avila, a 32-room beachfront hotel property in the Central Coast city of Avila Beach, California, for $16.25 million. Ben Ketel, of TMG, represented the seller of the hospitality property that traded to a Los Angeles-based private investor.
AVILA BEACH, CA
smhsbreeze.com

A Sweet Spot: Crumbl Cookies has come to town.

Crumbl Cookies, a new franchise in Santa Maria, opened its doors in November. The store is owned by a couple from Oregon who are in the planning stages of also opening up stores in Pismo Beach (April, 2023) and Paso Robles. Area manager, Jordan Parmenter, also from Oregon, stated that it’s one of more than 600 stores in the US, which have been opening for the past five years. “What makes Crumbl special is coming into the store and seeing the cookies made in front of you. The people are fun; we welcome you in. It’s a good invironment when you come into my store,” said Parmenter.
SANTA MARIA, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Single-family home in Paso Robles sells for $3.2 million

The spacious property located in the 1800 block of San Marcos Road in Paso Robles was sold on Jan. 19, 2023 for $3,200,000, or $855 per square foot. The house built in 1983 has an interior space of 3,741 square feet. The property features six bedrooms, four bathrooms, a garage, and five parking spaces. It sits on a 42.0-acre lot.
PASO ROBLES, CA
News Channel 3-12

Local farmers react to San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara County drought status

SANTA MARIA, Calif.– The U.S. Drought Monitor reports both Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo Counties are improving with their drought status. This is due to the rainstorms that hit the Central Coast last month. Local farmers say this helps their harvesting routine for at least a year. This monitor is updated every Thursday. There The post Local farmers react to San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara County drought status appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
The Paso Robles Press

Red Light Roundup 01/23 – 01/29/2023

Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Paso Robles Police Department. January 23, 2023. 05:00 —...
PASO ROBLES, CA
KSBW.com

Panda Express threatened to sue local California restaurant over its name

MORRO BAY, Calif. — One day last October, local Morro Bayrestaurant Panda Panda Chinese Restaurant received an unexpected letter. “We demand that you immediately cease and desist all use” of the word “panda,” read the letter from Panda Express parent company Panda Restaurant Group, reported the San Luis Obispo Tribune. The American Chinese fast food chain threatened legal action for an alleged infringement of its trademark registration for the word.
MORRO BAY, CA
New Times

Los Osos CSD to discuss state water connection

The Los Osos Community Services District (CSD) is considering its next steps in building a potential pipeline connection into the State Water Project. The CSD board of directors will meet on Feb. 2 to discuss a request for proposals that, if issued, would kick off the necessary environmental work for a 2.5-mile intertie—envisioned to run alongside South Bay Boulevard and connect with a state water turnout in Morro Bay.
LOS OSOS, CA
kprl.com

Paso Parking Dilemma 02.01.2023

The Paso Robles parking program hits a roadblock last night. First, several Paso Robles residents complained about the proposed five hour per month free parking for locals. After the public weighed in, the council learned about problems with the parking app. Councilman Fred Strong raised some serious questions about the...
PASO ROBLES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy