“If a bad version of The Last of Us comes out,” game developer Neil Druckmann told the New Yorker earlier this year, “it will crush me.” Relax, bro! Not only is HBO’s new zombie-apocalypse series the best video-game adaptation ever made, but it’s also a better-than-average show in its own right. Yes, it suffers from a number of the flaws that dogged AMC’s The Walking Dead, but HBO’s production is beautifully rendered and frequently captivating. At least for now, Druckmann can remain uncrushed.

