Republicans continue pushback against Pritzker's consecutive executive orders
(The Center Square) – State lawmakers are split on Gov. J.B. Pritzker's continued use of disaster proclamations related to COVID-19. Pritzker started issuing COVID disaster proclamations and executive orders related to COVID-19 in March 2020. He announced this week that the 30-day consecutive proclamations will end May 11, coinciding with the federal government's announced end. The proclamations keep open the path for federal COVID-19 relief resources to come to Illinois.
Teaching about agriculture award nominations sought
HAVRE DE GRACE — The Maryland Agricultural Education Foundation Inc. has announced the opening of the 2023 Velma Clark Excellence in Teaching About Ag Award. The award honors one Maryland teacher who exemplifies dedication in engaging students in agricultural education experiences in non-agricultural curricula. The recipient of the award...
New legislation aims to tackle a host of Tennessee's juvenile justice issues
The General Assembly’s Joint Ad Hoc Committee on Juvenile Justice met Wednesday to announce its legislative recommendations to improve the juvenile justice system in Tennessee. In June 2022, Lt. Governor Randy McNally and House Speaker Cameron Sexton tasked the committee with examining all aspects of juvenile detention and probation...
Pennsylvania picked for federal lead pipe replacement program
(The Center Square) – A federal program aimed at replacing lead piping that poses health risks in disadvantaged communities opened to Pennsylvania and three other states in recent weeks. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is partnering with Connecticut, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin to identify and replace lead...
Matt Miltenberger will head Ricketts' Senate staff
Matt Miltenberger will be chief of staff for Sen. Pete Ricketts after serving eight years in a similar position during Ricketts' governorship. In announcing his staff appointments Thursday, Ricketts said he is "especially appreciative" that Miltenberger agreed to lead his Senate staff. Prior to serving in the governor's office, Miltenberger...
Governor’s health care bill receives praise, criticism from both sides of abortion debate
Advocates on both sides of the abortion debate praised aspects of Gov. Kim Reynolds’ omnibus health care bill and criticized other parts Wednesday during an Iowa House subcommittee meeting. House Study Bill 91, a 44-page bill, rounds up a dozen different policy goals, including expanding support for anti-abortion “crisis...
Double-barreled ‘tort wars’ conflict heats up | Dan Walters
Nothing is more pervasive in California’s Capitol than what have been dubbed “tort wars” – skirmishes over rules governing personal injury lawsuits. No session of the Legislature is complete without at least one clash over who can sue whom for what act and collect damages that can potentially reach hundreds of millions of dollars.
DCNR names area trail PA’s 2023 Trail of the Year
A northern tier trail has claimed the title of Pennsylvania 2023 Trail of the Year. The Mount Jewett to Kinzua Bridge (MJ2KB) Trail, located in McKean County, is a popular fall hiking destination for Northcentral Pa. residents. This is the second area outdoor destination to receive a state award from DCNR this year: the North Branch of the Susquehanna River claimed 2023 River of the Year.
Public Utility Commission launches investigation into PPL billing error
Harrisburg, Pa. — Recently, PPL Electric Utilities customers received abnormally high bills based on electricity usage estimates rather than actual usage. Following this anomaly, the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC) has initiated an investigation into the incident as well as the overall accuracy and integrity of PPL's billing. The...
