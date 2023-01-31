ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Netflix axes popular crime drama after just one series – leaving fans furious

By Sukaina Benzakour
 2 days ago

NETFLIX has cancelled a hit crime drama after just one season - leaving fans up in arms.

Popular South Korean crime drama Juvenile Justice won't be returning for a second series.

The popular K-crime-based drama on Netflix has been cancelled Credit: netflix

The acclaimed K-drama revolves around teenagers under the age of eighteen committing serious crimes and their journey through the legal system.

The show follows a prickly judge who hates juvenile criminals and resents handing out more lenient punishments because of their age.

According to South Korean media outlet Star News, Netflix has confirmed that season 2 of their crime-drama has been cancelled.

Casting directors also claimed that the second season's production has been cancelled.

The official Korean drama casting twitter account tweeted: "Netflix drama Juvenile Justice S2 production reportedly has been cancelled."

Twitter was filled with upset fans who expressed their frustration over the disappointing news.

One wrote: "Why did they cancel Juvenile Justice 2?!"

Another added: "How could they just cancel Juvenile Justice 2 like that?"

A third fumed: " WTF why did they cancel Juvenile Justice 2?"

A fourth raged: "The only show I actually watch, and they've gone and cancelled it!"

A fifth angry fan also wrote: "Does Netflix want to explain why they got rid of Juvenile Justice 2 please?"

In February last year, Juvenile Justice became one of Netflix's best-selling non-English TV series after its release.

The axe follows the cancellation of hit Netflix superhero thriller Titans earlier this month after four seasons.

Fans are furious that the crime series has been axed on Netflix Credit: netflix

