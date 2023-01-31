Netflix axes popular crime drama after just one series – leaving fans furious
NETFLIX has cancelled a hit crime drama after just one season - leaving fans up in arms.
Popular South Korean crime drama Juvenile Justice won't be returning for a second series.
The acclaimed K-drama revolves around teenagers under the age of eighteen committing serious crimes and their journey through the legal system.
The show follows a prickly judge who hates juvenile criminals and resents handing out more lenient punishments because of their age.
According to South Korean media outlet Star News, Netflix has confirmed that season 2 of their crime-drama has been cancelled.
Casting directors also claimed that the second season's production has been cancelled.
The official Korean drama casting twitter account tweeted: "Netflix drama Juvenile Justice S2 production reportedly has been cancelled."
Twitter was filled with upset fans who expressed their frustration over the disappointing news.
One wrote: "Why did they cancel Juvenile Justice 2?!"
Another added: "How could they just cancel Juvenile Justice 2 like that?"
A third fumed: " WTF why did they cancel Juvenile Justice 2?"
A fourth raged: "The only show I actually watch, and they've gone and cancelled it!"
A fifth angry fan also wrote: "Does Netflix want to explain why they got rid of Juvenile Justice 2 please?"
In February last year, Juvenile Justice became one of Netflix's best-selling non-English TV series after its release.
The axe follows the cancellation of hit Netflix superhero thriller Titans earlier this month after four seasons.
