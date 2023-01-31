Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular food chain set to open another new location in VirginiaKristen WaltersLynchburg, VA
Lynchburg residents prepare for the grand opening of HomeGoods in River Ridge MallCheryl E PrestonLynchburg, VA
Popular discount retail chain opening new location in VirginiaKristen WaltersLynchburg, VA
Major discount retail chain opens another location in VirginiaKristen WaltersLynchburg, VA
Related
WSLS
Liberty University and Tap in Roanoke offering free tax services
ROANOKE, Va. – Tax season is in full swing, and there are free tax services being offered in our region that could make filing your taxes less stressful. Starting Wednesday, Feb. 1, you can visit the Dumas Center in Roanoke for a free tax clinic with Total Action For Progress (TAP) to ensure your taxes are done correctly. With the service, you can also get help with applying for tax credits you qualify for.
NBC 29 News
Albemarle working on resource list for SNAP recipients
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia’s Emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) is currently set to expire in March. Only the emergency mid-month allotments are ending. The regular monthly issuance at the beginning of the month will continue. Now, Albemarle County’s Department of Social Services is working on distributing...
cbs19news
City school board votes to become sole owner of CATEC
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- There will soon be one owner of the Charlottesville-Albemarle Technical Education Center. The Charlottesville School Board has voted to buy out Albemarle County Public Schools and become the sole owner of the facility. According to a release, Charlottesville City Schools says this is being done...
wfirnews.com
Valley Metro bumps employee pay with new union contract
Roanoke city bus drivers adopted a new union contract this week, ending half a year of stalled negotiations and the first picket held by Valley Metro employees in a decade. In conjunction with the Roanoke Rambler, WFIR’s Taylor Sherrill has the story:
schillingshow.com
Race based: Burley Middle School offers black-only catered dinner event
Jackson P Burley Middle School (JPBMS)—a public school in Albemarle County, Virginia—is hosting a black-only, catered dinner event. Billed as “Dinner and Discussion; JPBMS Black Community,” the evening’s stated goal is to:. “Build stronger partnerships with our families to support deeper learning and positive identity...
cardinalnews.org
Pharmaceutical engineering and manufacturing firm expands in Danville
A Danville-based pharmaceutical engineering and manufacturing company will expand its operations in the city with a $6.1 million investment. Engineered BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., established in 2001, has a current lab space in the Dan River Business Development Center. The company will expand to its first standalone facility, which will be located on Ecomnets Way.
timesvirginian.com
Adams resigns as Appomattox Railroad Festival president
On Monday, Susan Adams officially notified the Historic Appomattox Railroad Festival Board of Directors of her resignation as president of the board. This comes after the 50th annual Historic Appomattox Railroad Festival event in October, which was hailed as largest event in its history with more than 30,000 people in attendance.
cardinalnews.org
Blacksburg, Charlottesville and Lynchburg could be potential tech hubs, studies say
Three cities in Virginia – Blacksburg, Charlottesville and Lynchburg – would make good candidates for one of the 20 “regional technology hubs” that the federal government will designate for a share of $10 billion in research dollars. That’s the conclusion of two separate reports that attempt...
cardinalnews.org
Del McCoury Band to play Harvester in April; more …
Here’s a roundup of news briefs from around Southwest and Southside. Send yours for possible inclusion to news@cardinalnews.org. Harvester adds Del McCoury Band, Slim and Craigie to April lineup. Harvester Performance Center has added two shows to its April schedule. Bluegrass royalty Del McCoury and his band will return...
WSET
Roanoke Valley, Blue Ridge Behavioral Healthcare team up for youth mental health awareness
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The Suicide Prevention Council of Roanoke Valley (SPCRV) and Blue Ridge Behavioral Healthcare (BRBH) are partnering to bring attention to the pressing issue of youth mental health in the region. Mental health problems among adolescents have been on the rise, with a 50% increase in...
cardinalnews.org
Some say lawsuit aiming to clarify murky legal waters surrounding creekbed ownership could jeopardize Craig Creek access
A confluence of geography, recreation and legal precedent has set the stage for a civil trial scheduled for July 11 and 12 in Craig County Circuit Court that some say could lead to a popular stream being closed to recreation. Briar Oak Properties LLC, which owns at least one parcel...
wina.com
Closings and Delays for Wednesday, February 1, 2023
12 hours ago in Albemarle County, Charlottesville City, Local, Surrounding Counties. It's still not known where or how a car wound up going north on southbound I-81. 13 hours ago in Albemarle County, Charlottesville City, Local, Surrounding Counties, Virginia Assembly. Senate OKs bill tightening Virginia tourism spending rules. The bill...
WSLS
Lynchburg school leaders address E.C. Glass lockdown
LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg school leaders met to share an update on the state of the school system. School officials addressed last week’s lockdown at E.C. Glass High School. Leaders said the most recent incident lasted so many hours that access to restrooms and food became an issue...
Augusta Free Press
Evicted: Waynesboro’s homeless population served trespassing orders for Tent City
Waynesboro’s homeless population living in Tent City on Essex Avenue has been ordered to vacate the premises with one week to find another location to call home. According to a statement attributed to the Waynesboro Police Department, the department was asked to assist the property owner with individuals trespassing on private property.
WDBJ7.com
Ambulance transportation company cutting operations in three hometowns
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -LifeCare Medical Transports announced it’s cutting back operations in Danville, Martinsville, and Roanoke. “And it’s just it’s just not right,” said Robert Shelton. Shelton started working for LifeCare Medical Transports in 2018. Wednesday, he found out it was his last day. “And so...
WSET
Save some money! Discount Treasures opens in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Discount Treasures held its grand opening off of Waterlick Road on Wednesday. One of the store's owners, Stephen Kozikowski, said that the goal is to save you money. "We are a liquidation discount store," Kozikowski explained. "So basically what we do is we go out...
WSLS
Roanoke’s Rescue Mission in need of volunteers
ROANOKE, Va. – The Rescue Mission of Roanoke is looking for more volunteers to help meet the rising demand of people in need. They said they need volunteers specifically during lunchtime, between the hours of 11 a.m to 1:30 p.m., but those hours are flexible. They’re also looking for...
WSET
Danville Police Department holds MILO range training used to teach officers
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Disturbing video showing what went down when Memphis police officers brutalized Tyre Nichols is a situation the Danville Police Department wants to prevent before it arises. The department has a virtual tool called MILO Range or Multiple Interactive Learning Objectives. It is one of their...
C-Ville Weekly
‘No evidence’
Although RaShall Brackney’s attorney has compared the former police chief’s lawsuit to a “15-round heavyweight title fight,” others think the judge’s January 20 ruling to dismiss will be upheld on appeal. Staff photo. Support C-VILLE Weekly. C-VILLE Weekly is Charlottesville’s leading newspaper. Founded in 1989,...
WDBJ7.com
Death of staffer leads to closure of Craig County schools
CRAIG COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Craig County Public Schools will be closed Monday so students and staff can attend a memorial service for a longtime employee. Claudia Huffman died Friday, according to the school division, which she served more than 20 years as a volunteer, substitute teacher, soccer coach and instructional assistant at McCleary Elementary School.
Comments / 0