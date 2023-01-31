ROANOKE, Va. – Tax season is in full swing, and there are free tax services being offered in our region that could make filing your taxes less stressful. Starting Wednesday, Feb. 1, you can visit the Dumas Center in Roanoke for a free tax clinic with Total Action For Progress (TAP) to ensure your taxes are done correctly. With the service, you can also get help with applying for tax credits you qualify for.

ROANOKE, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO