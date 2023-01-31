ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travis County, TX

Travis County family airlifted after carbon monoxide poisoning

SAN ANTONIO — A Travis County family, including two children, was airlifted Thursday after suffering from carbon monoxide poisoning. According to University Health officials, a generator was to blame for causing the family to become ill. The winter storm left many people seeking alternate ways to stay warm. University...
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
Gov. Greg Abbott issues disaster declaration for Texas ice storm

Four days after an ice storm left hundreds of thousands of Texans without power, Gov. Greg Abbott issued a disaster declaration for seven counties impacted by the severe weather. Subfreezing temperatures combined with rain to produce a nasty storm that coated much of the Texas Hill Country in ice, toppling...
TEXAS STATE
Man fatally shot at downtown apartment complex, police say

SAN ANTONIO – Police say a man was found dead in an apartment complex near downtown late Friday night. At around 11:25 p.m., police were called to the 700 block of McCullough St., for a shooting. Upon arrival, police found a man in his late 20’s in a fourth-floor...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Arborist advice: caring for your trees after the ice storm

It's still too early to know the full impact the ice storm has had on trees across Central Texas, but as the cleanup continues this weekend, many people are sizing up the damage. Chief Meteorologist Chikage Windler spoke with a tree expert to find out what should be done now...
AUSTIN, TX
People warned not to eat food taken from dumpsters at SE Austin H-E-B

People who took food from dumpsters at an H-E-B in Southeast Austin are being warned not to eat it. It happened at the grocery store located at East William Cannon and I-35. Travis County Constable Pct.4 George Morales III says over 200 people Thursday were fighting for the food after someone posted "Free Food!"
AUSTIN, TX
Texas paying $224 million for 9 miles of border wall

RIO BRAVO, Texas – Four and a half hours from the southwest border, decisions are being made in Austin about a $224 million contract given to a company 1,600 miles away in North Dakota to build nine miles of the Texas border wall. The Texas Facilities Commission held a...
TEXAS STATE
Habitat for Humanity begins building eight homes for families

SAN ANTONIO — Habitat for Humanity of San Antonio and Guadalupe Valley began the start of the construction of eight homes Saturday. The organization at the event was comprised of volunteers, sponsors, and Habitat homebuyers and started building around 9:30 a.m. The houses built will be for eight hardworking...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Here's what happens to your lost and unclaimed mail

AUSTIN, Texas — Getting a package in the mail can be a little adrenaline rush. Unlike all the ads and credit card offers, it's mail most people can’t wait to have delivered to their doorsteps. But what about the occasional box or bag that just never shows up? It could end up being sold to the highest bidder.
AUSTIN, TX

