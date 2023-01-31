Read full article on original website
Related
news4sanantonio.com
Travis County family airlifted after carbon monoxide poisoning
SAN ANTONIO — A Travis County family, including two children, was airlifted Thursday after suffering from carbon monoxide poisoning. According to University Health officials, a generator was to blame for causing the family to become ill. The winter storm left many people seeking alternate ways to stay warm. University...
news4sanantonio.com
Gov. Greg Abbott issues disaster declaration for Texas ice storm
Four days after an ice storm left hundreds of thousands of Texans without power, Gov. Greg Abbott issued a disaster declaration for seven counties impacted by the severe weather. Subfreezing temperatures combined with rain to produce a nasty storm that coated much of the Texas Hill Country in ice, toppling...
news4sanantonio.com
Man fatally shot at downtown apartment complex, police say
SAN ANTONIO – Police say a man was found dead in an apartment complex near downtown late Friday night. At around 11:25 p.m., police were called to the 700 block of McCullough St., for a shooting. Upon arrival, police found a man in his late 20’s in a fourth-floor...
news4sanantonio.com
Arborist advice: caring for your trees after the ice storm
It's still too early to know the full impact the ice storm has had on trees across Central Texas, but as the cleanup continues this weekend, many people are sizing up the damage. Chief Meteorologist Chikage Windler spoke with a tree expert to find out what should be done now...
news4sanantonio.com
People warned not to eat food taken from dumpsters at SE Austin H-E-B
People who took food from dumpsters at an H-E-B in Southeast Austin are being warned not to eat it. It happened at the grocery store located at East William Cannon and I-35. Travis County Constable Pct.4 George Morales III says over 200 people Thursday were fighting for the food after someone posted "Free Food!"
news4sanantonio.com
New Braunfels Utilities lifts boil water notice for Riverchase customers
SAN ANTONIO — The New Braunfels Utilities announced that the boil water notice has been rescinded for the Riverchase Pressure Zone Friday. The public water system has provided TCEQ with laboratory test results that indicate that the water no longer requires boiling prior to use on February 3rd. The...
news4sanantonio.com
Marble Falls man sentenced to life in prison for murdering his ex and her brother
MARBLE FALLS, Texas — William Allen Rutland, who was arrested in Marble Falls last year after shooting and killing a brother and sister, was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. According to the District Attorney’s Office, Rutland pled guilty to the offense of Capital Murder...
news4sanantonio.com
Texas paying $224 million for 9 miles of border wall
RIO BRAVO, Texas – Four and a half hours from the southwest border, decisions are being made in Austin about a $224 million contract given to a company 1,600 miles away in North Dakota to build nine miles of the Texas border wall. The Texas Facilities Commission held a...
news4sanantonio.com
Habitat for Humanity begins building eight homes for families
SAN ANTONIO — Habitat for Humanity of San Antonio and Guadalupe Valley began the start of the construction of eight homes Saturday. The organization at the event was comprised of volunteers, sponsors, and Habitat homebuyers and started building around 9:30 a.m. The houses built will be for eight hardworking...
news4sanantonio.com
Here's what happens to your lost and unclaimed mail
AUSTIN, Texas — Getting a package in the mail can be a little adrenaline rush. Unlike all the ads and credit card offers, it's mail most people can’t wait to have delivered to their doorsteps. But what about the occasional box or bag that just never shows up? It could end up being sold to the highest bidder.
Comments / 0