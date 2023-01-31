Read full article on original website
Welfare programs worry lawmakers for different reasons
(The Center Square) – While senators on both sides of the aisle worry about the future of public assistance programs in Pennsylvania, the reforms under consideration seem unlikely to win each other over – even in the fresh era of cooperation ushered in by Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro.
Michigan nets $4M to boost kindergarten access
(The Center Square) – Michigan will receive a $4 million federal grant to prepare more children for kindergarten. “This grant will help the kids most in need of help entering kindergarten by investing in the early childhood workforce; identifying opportunities to expand access to high-quality early care and education programs; and supporting a comprehensive delivery system,” State Superintendent Michael Rice said.
10 states where inflation is hitting the hardest
Experian examined data from the Census Bureau's Household Pulse Survey to evaluate which states struggled the most under rising household costs as the U.S. grapples with record inflation. Originally published on experian.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.
