Murfreesboro, TN

Sidelines

Red-hot second half leads Blue Raiders past UTSA

Murfreesboro, TN- Middle Tennessee men’s basketball (15-9, 8-5 C-USA) scored 49 points in the second half to dominate UTSA (7-18, 1-13 C-USA) 84-60 Saturday night in the Murphy Center. UTSA came out of the gate in a 2-3 zone defense that the Blue Raiders were able to disassemble by...
MURFREESBORO, TN
Sidelines

A Star Party to Remember: The Green Comet

Middle Tennessee s Astronomy Club hosted a Star Party to observe the Green Comet last night. The club’s president, Quinn Wilson, said that the club hosts star parties every month for people to come out and look at different objects in the sky. “For students, the Astronomy Club holds...
MURFREESBORO, TN
Sidelines

RIM Students Tour Historic United Recordings Studio

While Middle Tennessee State Univeristy RIM students are out in Los Angeles, they toured the famous United Recording Studio. The father of modern recording, Bill Putman, Grammy-Winning musician, Frank Sinatra opened it in 1958. It has been the birthplace of many popular albums from artists such as Lizzo, Drake and Greenday.
MURFREESBORO, TN

