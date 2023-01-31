ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kanye West Took Nearly $15K From Presidential Funds To Pay White Nationalist Nick Fuentes

By Alex Zephyr
 3 days ago

Source: Edward Berthelot / Getty

K anye West , better known by his mononym Ye, apparently used $65K of his 2020 presidential campaign funds to line the pockets of British alt-right political commentator Milo Yiannopoulos and white supremacist Nick Fuentes . Recent FEC filings show the payments occurred around last year’s Thanksgiving and Yuletide holiday season.

Per the outlet, Yiannopoulos received approximately $10K in November for a service called “Domain Transfer.” The following month, Ye upped his payment to Milo fourfold for “Campaign Wrap Up Services” shortly before Christmas. The payments’ timing is noteworthy since Milo and Ye had an ugly falling out in early December, and the 38-year-old conservative firebrand alleged the musician owed him $116K for unpaid consulting fees .

Meanwhile, Ye’s campaign team paid Fuentes, a proud Holocaust denier and Adolf Hitler fan, around $15K for “travel reimbursement.” Milo was suspected of inviting Fuentes to visit former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort with Ye in November. The objective was to supposedly irritate the former President’s Jewish base and ambush him with the unannounced guest.

“I also wanted to send a message to Trump that he has systematically repeatedly neglected, ignored, and abused the people who love him the most, the people who put him in office, and that kind of behavior comes back to bite you in the end,” Milo also shared with NBC News . But Fuentes pushed back on Milo’s recount, insisting he was there of his own free will to support Trump.

The Daily Beast later reported Milo was fired from Ye’s 2024 presidential campaign team, but he denied that. “Ye and I have come to the mutual conclusion that I should step away from his political team,” he told them in December. “I will continue to pray for Ye and all his endeavors.”

These details emerge days after the Republican National Committee issued a resolution rebuking “any Anti-Semitic elements that seek to infiltrate” the GOP. Along with Ye and Fuentes, the resolution explicitly called out Congresswomen Ilhan Omar , Rashida Tlaib and Cori Bush on the grounds of “promoting their antisemitism beliefs.”

Read the full manifesto by clicking here .

In other Yeezy news, here’s how Twitter reacted to him getting remarried recently:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03kcv3_0kXuBdcI00

