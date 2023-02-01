Spotty snow showers overnight; frigid temperatures for the weekend

New Jersey will see some scattered snow showers overnight and into Wednesday morning.

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Dave Curren says that the bitterly cold temperatures hitting New Jersey this weekend will be a major concern.

COMING UP: Frigid temperatures below freezing by Saturday. Temperatures become dangerously cold by Saturday night. New Jersey residents are reminded to dress warmly and in layers and to limit time spent outdoors.

OVERNIGHT: Spotty snow showers. Temperatures cool to the low-30s.

WEDNESDAY: Morning clouds burn off. Plenty of sunshine for most of the afternoon. Daytime highs in the upper-30s. Overnight lows cool to the mid-20s.

MORE: News 12 New Jersey Weather Report

THURSDAY: Mix of sun and clouds. Daytime highs around 44 degrees. Overnight temperatures cool to the low- to mid-20s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies, with colder temperatures. Daytime highs in the upper-20s. Overnight lows around 21.

SATURDAY: Colder temperatures move in. Daytime highs only reach the mid-20s. Overnight lows drop to single digits.

SUNDAY: Temperatures rebound, with daytime highs in the mid-40s and overnight lows around 22. Mostly cloudy skies with the chance of some rain.