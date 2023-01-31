Read full article on original website
Mayor seeks citizens’ input: Meetings provide an advocacy tool for John Davis
In the first few days of 2023, some folks around Swansboro received an invitation to meet with Mayor John Davis at the Swansboro Convention Center. The mystery around the invitations might have prompted a few calls among friends, but the mystery evaporated on Jan. 5 when the meeting convened that evening.
Carteret Community College launches apprenticeship program
— Carteret Community College (CCC) hospitality program student Dorean Knowles has become the college’s first registered apprentice through a new ApprenticeshipNC program, according to a press release issued Feb. 1 by the college. The North Carolina legislature, in June, released approximately $13 million to enhance and build the state...
Carteret Community College walking trail is complete, open to public
— Those needing a place to take a brisk walk have a new option thanks to completion of a 1.3-mile walking trail through the campus of Carteret Community College. The college started the three-phase project in 2021, and the third and final phase was completed in mid-January. Total cost of...
Community college enrollment continues to decline in eastern North Carolina, nationwide
Two-year colleges nationwide have been coping with declining enrollments since around 2010. Research shows that, at that time, the Great Recession ended and the national unemployment rate began falling from about 10 percent to around 5 percent. Craven Community College President Ray Staats said that’s true in North Carolina as...
Carteret Health Care receives echocardiography certification in time for American Heart Month
MOREHEAD CITY — Just in time to celebrate February as American Heart Month, Carteret Health Care (CHC) in Morehead City has received some heart healthy news. Hospital officials, in a press release issued Feb. 1, reported CHC has received a three-year term of accreditation from the Intersocietal Accreditation Commission (IAC) in echocardiography in the area of adult transthoracic. Echocardiography is used to assess different areas of the heart and can detect heart disease or signs of serious cardiovascular infections or conditions.
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: The sales tax situation in Carteret County, y'all
Folks in Carteret County are worried 'bout the way their county commissioners are handling the matter of sales taxes. Now, sales taxes are a crucial part of keeping a community humming along just fine, and it's the duty of the county commissioners to make sure these taxes are put to good use. But, some officials are shirking their responsibilities by pushing the decision onto future boards, instead of rollin' up their sleeves and finding solutions and making tough decisions to keep sales taxes fair and reasonable for all their neighbors.
Craven County Schools announces new principals
NEW BERN, N.C. — Craven County Schools announced that Mike Swain’s first day as HJ MacDonald Middle School’s principal was Monday Swain has connections to the HJ School community. He was previously the assistant principal at HJ and has served the school district as a teacher at the middle school and high school level, as […]
State fisheries division, Maritime Museum partner on fisheries history presentations
MOREHEAD CITY — The N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries is partnering with the N.C. Maritime Museum in Beaufort to offer a series of presentations on the history of four different fisheries in North Carolina. The presentations are part of the division’s celebration of 200 years of state marine fisheries management and conservation in North Carolina.
Douglas Doubleday, 78; incomplete
Douglas "Doug" Doubleday, 78, of Beaufort, died Sunday January 29, 2023. Arrangements will be announced by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
Former New Bern mayor speaks from the heart
NEW BERN, Craven County — Former New Bern mayor Dana Outlaw learned an important lesson four months ago: take care of your heart. Outlaw suffered a cardiac arrest last year at 68 years old. The former mayor sat down with NewChannel 12's Valentina Wilson for his first interview about his heart attack and shared an important message for heart month. Here are some of his quotes and thoughts from the interview:
Dredging work starts Thursday in ‘critical’ part of Bogue Inlet
EMERALD ISLE — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ dredge vessel Merritt is set to begin dredging a critical part of the Bogue Inlet channel between Emerald Isle and Onslow County on Thursday, Feb. 2. Carteret County Shore Protection Office Manager Ryan Davenport, whose office helps plan and...
Trillium delivers gun locks to 28 DSS offices, including Carteret County
BEAUFORT — The Carteret County Department of Social Services (DSS) is among 28 DSS departments in the region to recently receive gun locks from Trillium Health Resources to distribute to families who own firearms. Families will also receive education about gun safety, according to a press release from Trillium...
Mary Williams, 92; incomplete
Mary Williams, 91, of Newport, died Monday, January 30, 2023, at Carteret Health Care. Arrangements will be announced by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
Paul Kerwin, 87; service Feb. 8
Paul C. Kerwin, 87 of Morehead City, passed away on Monday, January 23, 2023, at Carteret Health Care. On January 23rd, 2023, Major Paul C Kerwin left us to join our Heavenly Father. The sun rose and the world welcomed Paul on March 21st, 1935, a day the world became a little brighter. Paul lived a full and warm life, filled with joy, love and happiness. He proudly served our country as a pilot in the US Marine Corp. He is quoted as saying, “If you’ve seen Flight of the Intruder, I’ve done everything portrayed in that film except crash my plane and lose my bombardier.”
City Officials Vote to Sell Property Leaving Citizens Asking Questions About Process, Lack of Transparency
The New Bern Board of Aldermen voted 6 – 1 to sell the 304 and 308 South Front Street aka “Talbots Lots” in downtown New Bern, NC for $825,000 to Betty Wilson of Trent Woods during a special meeting held on Feb. 1, 2023, at the New Bern Chamber of Commerce. Alderman Rick Prill voted against it. Alderman Hazel Royal briefly connected via phone; therefore, her vote was recorded as an affirmative vote.
Down East Duck Run to honor Fulcher; 5K race set for Feb. 11 in Atlantic
ATLANTIC — Stephanie Fulcher may be gone, but she is not forgotten. The Down East Duck Run will be used to honor her memory on Saturday, Feb. 11 in Atlantic. On Feb. 13, 2022, a privately owned Pilatus PC-12 leaving Englehard went down three miles east of Drum Inlet along Cape Lookout National Seashore in about 60 feet of water.
Area Death Notices - Jan. 31, Feb. 1 & 2
Bennitt "Ben" Hawkes, 85, of Beaufort, passed away Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at his home. Arrangements are pending. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. PAULINE P. SNIPES, Morehead City. Pauline P. Snipes, 80, of Morehead...
Temporary shellfish closures announced in Carteret County
NORTH CAROLINA — State officials announced Monday the immediate temporary closure of shellfish waters. The temporary closures are due to rainfall and resultant runoff. Division of Marine Fisheries Director Kathy B. Rawls, upon the recommendation of State Health Director Dr. Betsey Tilson, Department of Health and Human Services, announced the temporary closures.
Voting begins in Black History Month art contest
— Voting is now open in UScellular’s ninth annual Black History Month art contest with Boys & Girls Clubs of the Coastal Plain Sunshine Lady Club. Voting is available online, and the Morehead City community can go to newsroom.uscellular.com/2023-bhmac-vote-now to vote for their favorite piece of original art. Boys...
Jacksonville PD, local ministries holding prayer vigil Wednesday
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Jacksonville Police Department, along with local ministries, are holding a prayer vigil Wednesday “to join in unity to pray for peace in these difficult times.” The vigil will begin at noon Wednesday on the front steps of the Center for Public Safety, located at 200 Marine Blvd. It is open to […]
