Biden Says U.S. Is 'Going to Take Care Of' Chinese Balloon
SYRACUSE, New York (Reuters) -President Joe Biden said on Saturday that the United States is "going to take care of" a suspected Chinese spy balloon that has been tracked flying across the United States. Biden made his remark in response to a question about whether the United States would shoot...
Chinese Spy Balloon Changes Course, Floating Over Central United States-Pentagon
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A Chinese spy balloon has changed course and is now floating eastward at about 60,000 feet (18,300 meters) over the central United States, demonstrating a capability to maneuver, the U.S. military said on Friday, in the latest twist to a spying saga that led U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken to postpone a visit to China.
India, U.S. Discuss Narendra Modi White House Visit
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Biden administration is in talks with Indian officials over a possible White House visit by Prime Minister Narendra Modi later this year, according to a U.S. official aware of the discussions and another person briefed on the matter. U.S. President Joe Biden is eager to deepen...
CIA Chief Warns Against Underestimating Xi's Ambitions Toward Taiwan
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Central Intelligence Agency Director William Burns said on Thursday that Chinese President Xi Jinping's ambitions toward Taiwan should not be underestimated, despite him likely being sobered by the performance of Russia's military in Ukraine. Burns said that the United States knew "as a matter of intelligence" that...
WHO Report on Ukraine Health Emergency Sparks U.S., Russia Row
(Reuters) - The United States and Russia faced off on Saturday over a World Health Organization report on the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine, with Moscow saying it was politically motivated and Washington calling for it to be swiftly updated. WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus's report was presented to the...
Why Are Peruvian Politics Such a Mess? Inside the Halls of Its Congress
LIMA (Reuters) - As deadly protests rage across Peru, a political battle is unfolding inside the halls of Congress, walled off from the streets by hundreds of police, armored vehicles and a maze of gates. Lawmakers are at loggerheads over whether to hold a snap election this year following the...
High-Level Kyiv Visit Aims to Deepen EU-Ukraine Ties
BRUSSELS (AP) — Senior members of the European Union’s executive branch traveled to Ukraine on Thursday looking to boost relations with the war-torn country and pave the way for it to one day join the bloc, but concerns over corruption and democratic deficiencies remain. European Commission President Ursula...
McCarthy Sees ‘Common Ground’ With Biden on Debt After Meeting
President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy met on Wednesday in a highly anticipated summit amid a standoff over raising the debt ceiling. While the two leaders met for more than an hour to discuss “a range of issues,” the debt ceiling has become a focal point in recent weeks after the nation reached its limit and resorted to “extraordinary measures” to pay the government’s bills. Even so, those measures are expected to hold until early summer, when lawmakers and the White House must reach an agreement to raise the debt ceiling, or face the nation’s first-ever default.
Fire at Odesa Power Substation Leaves Port City's Grid on the Brink
ODESA, Ukraine (Reuters) -A fire broke out at an overloaded electrical substation in the Ukrainian port city of Odesa on Saturday, leaving nearly 500,000 people without power in a new blow to the country's ailing energy grid that has been hammered by Russian strikes for months. Officials warned that repairs...
Republicans Oust Ilhan Omar From High-Profile U.S. House Committee
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. House of Representatives Republicans on Thursday ousted Democrat Ilhan Omar from a high-profile committee over remarks widely condemned as antisemitic, two years after Democrats removed two Republicans from committee assignments. The deeply divided House voted 218-211 along party lines to remove Omar from the Foreign Affairs Committee...
Meta Posts Lower Q4 Profit, Announces Huge Stock Buyback
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Facebook parent company Meta posted lower fourth-quarter profit and revenue on Wednesday, hurt by a downturn in the online advertising market and competition from rivals such as TikTok. But the company's stock soared in extended trading, as its revenue beat Wall Street's muted expectations and...
Tesla Raises Model Y Prices by $1,000 After U.S. Relaxes Tax Credit Terms
(Reuters) - Tesla Inc raised prices in the United States of its best-selling vehicle, the Model Y, by $1,000 after the government raised the ceiling on the price of crossover electric vehicles eligible for tax credits. Tesla increased the price of the Model Y Long Range to $54,990, and the...
Billionaire Musk Likely to 'Double Down' on Tweets After Court Victory
(Reuters) - Elon Musk may become even more emboldened in his Twitter use after a jury cleared the billionaire Tesla Inc chief executive over his missive that he had "funding secured" to take his electric car company private. A San Francisco jury took just two hours to unanimously find the...
Pakistan's Forex Reserves With Central Bank Drop to $3.09 Billion
ISLAMABAD (Reuters) -Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves held by the central bank decreased by 16.1% to $3.09 billion in the week ending Jan. 27, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) said on Thursday, which analysts said covers less than three weeks of imports. The country is locked in negotiations with the...
FedEx Loses Bid to Undo $366 Million Racial Bias Verdict, Files Appeal
(Reuters) - A U.S. judge rejected FedEx Corp's request to throw out or reduce a jury's $366 million damages award to a Black former employee who said the package delivery company fired her after she complained about racial discrimination. FedEx appealed the final judgment entered on Thursday by U.S. District...
Ex-Prosecutor's New Book Details Fight Over Indicting Trump
NEW YORK (AP) — As the Manhattan district attorney's office ramps up its yearslong investigation of Donald Trump, a new book by a former prosecutor details just how close the former president came to getting indicted — and laments friction with the new D.A. that put that plan on ice.
U.S. Antitrust Agency Preparing Lawsuit Against Amazon - WSJ
(Reuters) -The U.S. Federal Trade Commission is preparing a possible antitrust lawsuit against e-commerce giant Amazon.com Inc, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter. It could not be determined exactly which aspects of Amazon's businesses the FTC would target and the timing of any...
South Korea Jan Inflation Ticks Up, Leaves Policy Outlook Steady
SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korean consumer inflation ticked up in January to a three-month high but, driven mostly by temporary effects, left investors still confident that the central bank had ended its cycle of interest rate rises. The consumer price index was 5.2% higher in January than in the same...
Russia's Medvedev Says More U.S. Weapons Supplies Mean 'All of Ukraine Will Burn'
(Reuters) - Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev has said the supply of more advanced U.S. weaponry to Ukraine will only trigger more retaliatory strikes from Russia, up to the extent of Russia's nuclear doctrine. "All of Ukraine that remains under Kyiv's rule will burn," journalist Nadana Fridrikhson quoted him as...
BoE Set to Lift Rates to 14-Year High, Might Hint at Next Moves
LONDON (Reuters) - The Bank of England is poised to raise interest rates for the 10th time in a row on Thursday to keep up its fight against rampant inflation, but it might also drop a hint about when the steep climb in borrowing costs will end. With Britain's economy...
