Phil Mickelson makes SAVAGE dig at Tiger Woods as golf fans debate LIV vs. PGA
Phil Mickelson took a dig at his old adversary Tiger Woods after the idea was touted for a LIV Golf League vs. PGA Tour grudge match. Such a match is unlikely to happen, according to the six-time major champion, because the breakaway tour would "dominate" the event. In case the...
Golf legend Colin Montgomerie gets married for 3rd time – to his manager
GOLF legend Colin Montgomerie has wed for the third time after marrying his manager Sarah Casey. He posted a loved-up picture with his new wife after exchanging nuptials. The Scot, who captained Europe to Ryder Cup success in 2010, wrote on Instagram yesterday: “Just the perfect day,” to congratulations from Justin Rose and other golfing pros.
Jordan Spieth, an iconic par-3 and 40 mph winds? It was must-watch
Jordan Spieth was marching up to one of the world’s most iconic golf holes, and into a wind so healthy that it was testing the viability of the flagstick some 110 yards away, when the devil-may-care star said what you would think he would say. With one caveat. “Well,...
Paige Spiranac roasts Phil Mickelson in golf’s clothing controversy: ‘I feel sorry for his wife’
Paige Spiranac hit Phil Mickelson with a low blow. The golf influencer took a savage jab at the LIV Golf player over his tweet ripping Sam Ryder’s outfit at the Farmers Insurance Open last week — and Phil’s wife, Amy Mickelson, was collateral damage. “The Tour doesn’t allow shorts but does allow this week’s leader to wear joggers with ankle socks?” Mickelson tweeted Saturday about the PGA Tour event, which took place in San Diego. “Showing 4 inches of ankle? I’m no fashion guy, never will be, but there are some things I won’t ever understand.” Spiranac admittedly did not see...
Why Is an Eagle Called an Eagle in Golf?
Every golfer is familiar with the terms used for specific scores on a hole, but do you know where they originated? Terms such as par, birdie, and bogey didn’t exist for the first few centuries of golf’s existence. It wasn’t until the late 19th century when golfers started naming specific scores.
Dustin Johnson on Masters LIV dinner tension? "It has nothing to do with us"
Dustin Johnson has become the latest pro to offer his thoughts on how the LIV Golf League players will approach this year's past champions' dinner at the Masters. Jon Rahm initially set this discussion off when news filtered through that Augusta National was not banning the LIV Golf League players from the first major of 2023.
Nine golfers withdrew from 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am after Saturday's weather delay
It’s been a challenging week at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am on the Monterey Peninsula and the leaderboard has been filling up with withdrawals. Before his Thursday round started, Philip Knowles was the first of 15 WDs of the week. He was replaced in the field by Jonas Blixt.
"Deeply tragic and embarrassing" Bubba Watson re-names LIV Golf League team
Bubba Watson appears to have re-branded his LIV Golf League side, switching from Niblicks GC to the Range GOATS. The new name was spotted on the side of Watson's cap in a promotional video for the breakaway tour, with the second season set to get underway later this month in Mexico.
Caddie for top PGA Tour Champions pro diagnosed with cancer
New Zealand’s Steven Alker, a long-time journeyman golfer, enjoyed a remarkable career renaissance on the PGA Tour Champions in 2022. The 52-year-old’s dream season included four wins and 18 top-10 finishes in 23 starts, which ultimately earned him the year-end Charles Schwab Cup. On the course, Alker shared...
World No. 1 Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, defending champion Scottie Scheffler highlight first full-field designated event at 2023 WM Phoenix Open
Rory McIlroy, the best player in the world, hasn’t made a start on the PGA Tour since the CJ Cup (an event he won). Well, that changes next week at the 2023 WM Phoenix Open where he headlines a monster field. It’ll be the first full-field designated event in...
Which celebrity at this year's AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am has the best swing? Let's take a look
The 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am is officially underway with Hank Lebioda leading the pack after an opening-round 8-under 63. Although a few fan favorites are in the field this week — Jordan Spieth, Viktor Hovland and Matt Fitzpatrick — the galleries are moving their way through Pebble Beach Golf Links, Monterey Peninsula Country Club and Spyglass Hill in search of their favorite celebrities.
Caddie Rushed to Hospital After Collapsing at Pebble Beach
An amateur's caddie reportedly collapsed on the 11th hole and was rushed to the hospital.
Player describes scary scene of caddie collapse at Pebble Beach
PEBBLE BEACH — Weeks after Damar Hamlin of the Buffalo Bills suffered cardiac arrest during a Monday Night Football game, a similar scene unfolded Friday at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. A caddie working for one of the amateurs competing in this week’s event collapsed on the Pebble Beach Golf Links' 11th fairway during the second round. The caddie, whose name is being withheld due to privacy concerns, received immediate CPR and attention from medical professionals on site. The man was eventually put on a stretcher, placed in an ambulance and taken for further evaluation to Montage Health In nearby Monterey.
Viktor Hovland's AT&T Pebble Beach playing partner is a match made in (fast food) heaven
It was less than a year ago when Viktor Hovland charmed golf fans and media with an answer about turning pro and having some real money in his pocket for the first time. He wasn't thinking about buying flashy cars or flying private planes, but rather being able to splurge on . . . Chipotle. Yep, Chipotle.
