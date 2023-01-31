MADISON, Wis. – The No. 10/10 Ohio State Buckeyes (20-3, 9-3 B1G) beat Wisconsin (7-16, 2-9 B1G) by a 90-67 margin on Wednesday night in Madison. Ohio State got off to a quick start, building a 29-14 lead after 10 minutes. In the second quarter, Wisconsin had the slight advantage as the teams went back and forth with the Buckeyes leading 45-34 at halftime. The Badgers cut the Buckeyes’ lead down to one point in the third quarter before OSU ended the quarter on a 20-8 run to lead 70-57 after 30 minutes. The Buckeyes extended their lead to begin the fourth quarter and capped scoring at 90-67.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO