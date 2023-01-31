On January 14, 2023, Vicki Brown received the Daughters of Liberty Medal from the Florida Sons of the American Revolution (SAR). This medal is the highest award that a woman can receive from the SAR. Vicki is the wife of Stephen Brown, second vice president of Withlacoochee Chapter SAR. Stephen has been blind since he was in his 20s. He wrote a book about his blindness titled, “Visions in my Mind, Recollections of Life from a Blind man Living in a Sighted World.” Vicki has helped Steve with his duties as the Withlacoochee Chapter Registrar. She vetted a total of 66 new applicants who were approved and inducted into the chapter and guided the new Registrar, Tom Hellem, in completing applications this past year. She was present at every meeting during those 6 years. Withlacoochee SAR Chapter states, “We feel that Vicki has fulfilled the requirements for this medal for her unselfish devotion, tireless efforts and assistance to the SAR, and who has dedicated her time, energy, ability and/or finances to the organization in support and furtherance of the stated objectives of the SAR.”

FLORIDA STATE ・ 15 HOURS AGO